Radiance on the Runway

About this event
Early bird pricing includes entrance into the fashion show, receive a swag bag, and one complimentary drink ticket.
Entrance into the fashion show, receive a swag bag, and one complimentary drink ticket.
Early bird pricing includes, entrance into the fashion show, a surprise 'luxury' swag bag item, $25 gift card to Cabi, and one complimentary drink ticket.
Entrance into the fashion show, a surprise 'luxury' swag bag item, $25 gift card to Cabi, and one complimentary drink ticket.
Reserve a table for the Radiant Women in your life!
Includes table signage with your name on it, runway priority seating placement, swag bags for 8, and 1 complimentary drink ticket per guest (for 8).
*Choose to Go VIP and get a $25 Cabi gift card, an additional complimentary drink ticket, & surprise 'luxury' gift for only $200 (only $25/guest) ($600 value). Add to your cart separately below.
Excellent Choice!
Reserve a table for the Radiant Women in your life!
Includes table signage with your name on it, runway priority seating placement, swag bags for 8, and 1 complimentary drink ticket per guest (for 8).
*Choosing to Go VIP gets you and your guests a $25 Cabi gift card, an additional complimentary drink ticket, & surprise 'luxury' gift for only $200 (only $25/guest) ($600 value).
I love this event idea and wish I could be there, please accept my sponsorship donation in lieu of my presence. Gifts of $100 or more will be recognized in the event program.
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