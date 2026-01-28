NewAldaya Lifescapes

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NewAldaya Lifescapes

About this event

Radiance on the Runway

7511 University Ave

Cedar Falls, IA 50613, USA

Radiant Woman - On Top of Her Game
$40
Available until Apr 1

Early bird pricing includes entrance into the fashion show, receive a swag bag, and one complimentary drink ticket.

Radiant Woman
$45

Entrance into the fashion show, receive a swag bag, and one complimentary drink ticket.

Radiant Woman - On Top of Her Game, Go VIP!
$50
Available until Apr 1

Early bird pricing includes, entrance into the fashion show, a surprise 'luxury' swag bag item, $25 gift card to Cabi, and one complimentary drink ticket.

Radiant Woman - Go VIP!
$55

Entrance into the fashion show, a surprise 'luxury' swag bag item, $25 gift card to Cabi, and one complimentary drink ticket.

Radiant Women - Table (8) - $500*
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a table for the Radiant Women in your life!
Includes table signage with your name on it, runway priority seating placement, swag bags for 8, and 1 complimentary drink ticket per guest (for 8).
*Choose to Go VIP and get a $25 Cabi gift card, an additional complimentary drink ticket, & surprise 'luxury' gift for only $200 (only $25/guest) ($600 value). Add to your cart separately below.

Radiant Women - Table (8)Go VIP! - $700*
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Excellent Choice!

Reserve a table for the Radiant Women in your life!

Includes table signage with your name on it, runway priority seating placement, swag bags for 8, and 1 complimentary drink ticket per guest (for 8).
*Choosing to Go VIP gets you and your guests a $25 Cabi gift card, an additional complimentary drink ticket, & surprise 'luxury' gift for only $200 (only $25/guest) ($600 value).

Radiance on the Runway Sponsor
Pay what you can

I love this event idea and wish I could be there, please accept my sponsorship donation in lieu of my presence. Gifts of $100 or more will be recognized in the event program.

Add a donation for NewAldaya Lifescapes

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