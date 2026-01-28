Radiance on the Runway

Reserve a table for the Radiant Women in your life!

Includes table signage with your name on it, runway priority seating placement, swag bags for 8, and 1 complimentary drink ticket per guest (for 8).

*Choose to Go VIP and get a $25 Cabi gift card, an additional complimentary drink ticket, & surprise 'luxury' gift for only $200 (only $25/guest) ($600 value). Add to your cart separately below.