The Good Part Ministries

Hosted by

The Good Part Ministries

About this event

Radiant 27 Guest Registration

6778 US-165

Pollock, LA 71467, USA

Guest Registration Deposit
$50

The total fee is $170 and includes lodging, meals, drinks, snacks, and a keepsake t-shirt from the event.

A $50 deposit is required to secure your spot.

The remaining $120 balance is due by March 24th.

(If you have a serious financial need or hardship, please contact us. Scholarship funds may be available to help with your payment.)

Guest Pay in Full
$170

Choose this option to pay the total fee is $170. This includes lodging, meals, drinks, snacks, and a keepsake t-shirt from the event.

Guest Half Payment
$85

Choose this option to pay half ($85) of the the $170 fee. This includes lodging, meals, drinks, snacks, and a keepsake t-shirt from the event.

The remaining balance is due by March 24th.

(If you have a serious financial need or hardship, please contact us. Scholarship funds may be available to help with your payment.)

Financial Hardship Application
Free

Chose this option if you feel led to attend, but have a severe financial hardship. This option allows you to receive a scholarship application.

Add a donation for The Good Part Ministries

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!