Radiant 27 Guest Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Pollock, LA 71467, USA
The total fee is $170 and includes lodging, meals, drinks, snacks, and a keepsake t-shirt from the event.
A $50 deposit is required to secure your spot.
The remaining $120 balance is due by March 24th.
(If you have a serious financial need or hardship, please contact us. Scholarship funds may be available to help with your payment.)
Choose this option to pay the total fee is $170. This includes lodging, meals, drinks, snacks, and a keepsake t-shirt from the event.
Choose this option to pay half ($85) of the the $170 fee. This includes lodging, meals, drinks, snacks, and a keepsake t-shirt from the event.
The remaining balance is due by March 24th.
(If you have a serious financial need or hardship, please contact us. Scholarship funds may be available to help with your payment.)
Chose this option if you feel led to attend, but have a severe financial hardship. This option allows you to receive a scholarship application.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!