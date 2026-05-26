Radiate Positivity Initiative’s First Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Your name and business on a tee box sign.
Includes foursome, premium logo event signage on all written material and golf carts, tee sponsorship and four complimentary certificate's for weekday golf.
Includes a foursome. Recognition and logo on event sign.
Includes recognition and logo on event sign.
Includes a small banner recognition.
Includes foursome- 18 holes- golf cart-Italian dinner buffet- coffee and donut breakfast and tee sponsorship signage
Includes, 18 holes- golf cart- Italian dinner buffet- coffee and donut breakfast
Includes luncheon
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!