A purple heart and a circular logo with "Radiate Positivity Initiative" are in the upper left, while text about the mission of the initiative fills the rest of the white background.
radiate positivity initiative

Hosted by

radiate positivity initiative

About this event

Radiate Positivity Initiative’s First Annual Golf Tournament

801 Chocolog Rd

Uxbridge, MA 01569, USA

Tee Sponsor
$150

Your name and business on a tee box sign.

Platinum
$2,500

Includes foursome, premium logo event signage on all written material and golf carts, tee sponsorship and four complimentary certificate's for weekday golf.

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Includes a foursome. Recognition and logo on event sign.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes recognition and logo on event sign.

Bronze
$500

Includes a small banner recognition.

Foursome + tee sponsorship
$800

Includes foursome- 18 holes- golf cart-Italian dinner buffet- coffee and donut breakfast and tee sponsorship signage

Foursome
$700

Includes, 18 holes- golf cart- Italian dinner buffet- coffee and donut breakfast

Single Player
$175

Includes luncheon

Add a donation for radiate positivity initiative

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