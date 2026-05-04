Radical 80s 6/13

MUST BE A PLATINUM MEMBER TO PURCHASE

General Entry for One Platinum Member. Platinum Members can purchase up to 2 of these tickets, giving one to their plus one attendee. **If you purchase this ticket (or multiples) and are not a Platinum member, the money will be refunded to you and you will need to purchase the appropriate ticket type.



*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in