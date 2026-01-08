Community-word Project Inc

Hosted by

Community-word Project Inc

About this event

Radical Love: An Evening of Music and Poetry in Celebration of Teaching Artist Project

330 7th Ave 7th Floor

New York, NY 10001, USA

Patron Ticket
$75

Thank you for your support!


It costs approximately $75 per TAP trainee to pay our thoughtful & experienced facilitators to guide a full-day signature workshop session. Support our trainees and their mentors by purchasing a Patron Ticket.

Artist Ticket
$25

Consider this ticket option if you are a TAP Alumni, a CWP teaching artist, or a working artist.


$25 contributes to essential art supplies for TAP's core workshops!

Donation
Pay what you can

If you can't join us but would like to support our fundraiser, please donate any amount here! We appreciate you.


*Please note this is not a ticket to the event.*

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