Radical Love: An Evening of Music and Poetry in Celebration of Teaching Artist Project

About this event
Thank you for your support!
It costs approximately $75 per TAP trainee to pay our thoughtful & experienced facilitators to guide a full-day signature workshop session. Support our trainees and their mentors by purchasing a Patron Ticket.
Consider this ticket option if you are a TAP Alumni, a CWP teaching artist, or a working artist.
$25 contributes to essential art supplies for TAP's core workshops!
If you can't join us but would like to support our fundraiser, please donate any amount here! We appreciate you.
*Please note this is not a ticket to the event.*
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!