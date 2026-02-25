Radnor ABC Sponsorships

About this event
Be one of a select set of Named Sponsors supporting the Scholars' academic and enrichment expenses for one academic year.
Receive brand visibility at Radnor ABC fundraising and community events, on the website, in Program materials and social media, and through public recognition at the Bash. You will also have the opportunity to address Bash attendees and present awards and the event.
Sponsor the Scholars’ extracurriculars and support programs for one academic year. These include athletics, arts, and wellness programs, as well as digital learning tools, tutoring and college prep resources, or technology to support the Scholars.
Receive acknowledgment in community publications and event programs, including on the Radnor ABC website, newsletters and social media.
Be recognized for your support of Radnor ABC and our community.
All Community Partners will be recognized in our newsletters, on our website and on social media, and will receive invitations to select Program events. (Partners always have the option to opt-out of public recognition)
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