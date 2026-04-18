Central Montessori Academy Association Inc

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Central Montessori Academy Association Inc

About this raffle

Raffle, Split the Pot and Heads or Tails

Raffle Ticket 5 for $10.00
$10
Raffle Ticket 10 for $15.00
$15
Raffle Ticket 20 for $20.00
$20
Split the Pot Raffle – $5 per Ticket
$5

Take your chance to win big! Half the pot goes to one lucky winner, and the other half supports our school. The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize—good luck!

Heads or Tails Game - One Necklace
$10

Test your luck for a chance to win! Choose heads or tails each round—last one standing takes the prize.

Heads or Tails Game - Two Necklaces
$15

Test your luck for a chance to win! Choose heads or tails each round—last one standing takes the prize.

Heads or Tails Game - Three Necklaces
$20

Test your luck for a chance to win! Choose heads or tails each round—last one standing takes the prize.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!