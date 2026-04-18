Raffle, Split the Pot and Heads or Tails

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About this raffle
Take your chance to win big! Half the pot goes to one lucky winner, and the other half supports our school. The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize—good luck!
Test your luck for a chance to win! Choose heads or tails each round—last one standing takes the prize.
Test your luck for a chance to win! Choose heads or tails each round—last one standing takes the prize.
Test your luck for a chance to win! Choose heads or tails each round—last one standing takes the prize.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!