EXPO RAFFLE

You. Me. The stars. A universe sits between your ticket and this [INSERT VESSEL]. Your path to a better life begins now. - Matthew Antoci, unlicensed astrologer, freelance therapist, & multihyphenate.
$200 worth of rehearsal space at A.R.T./New York, a fantastic organization that supports nonprofit theatre companies in New York City by providing four core programs: Funding, Training, Space, and Connections. Can be applied towards either the midtown or Brooklyn location!
Please note that rehearsal space must be scheduled and is therefore subject to calendar restraints.
A travel essential for cosmetics, with a top-handle design inspired by vintage luggage... filled with all kinds of Saie goodies!
Privy Producing Collective supports NYC theater artists by providing resources, training, and guidance to help productions succeed. You'll meet with Julia Greer, Theresa Buchheister, and Bailey Williams for 90 minutes and leave with a concrete plan to make your project happen. Zoom or IRL available!
Photographer and frequent Exponential documentarian Lee Rayment will take professional headshots for you. Up close and personal, your headshot is your visual calling card. An opportunity to bring your many-faceted self to an image. Set up minimal, nimble and dynamic!
Dinner and drinks for 2 with the one and only Theresa Buchheister in January. Dinner and drinks on Theresa! They will choose a location based on your dietary desires and timing preferences.
Got a third act problem ya just can't crack? Confused by every choice your protagonist makes? Wanna know if your play makes any fucking sense? You came to the right place!! With over a decade of experience in new play development, I would be honored and thrilled to read your play and yap your ear off about it. So buy this raffle item and let me help you figure out your future Broadway hit or at the very least a show 5 of your friends will see and your parents will be absolutely perplexed by.- Shaun Leisher (aspiring director, self-taught dramaturg and all around new play fanatic)
A surprise... a big surprise... a surprise in a box hand-delivered to YOU by Exponential co-director Bailey Williams on her e-bike in the dead of winter. What's in the box... what is the surprise? WHAT IS THE SURPRISE!
