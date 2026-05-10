Band Boosters present - Win SIMPLIFI EDU tutoring packages!!

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2 Winners - 3 Hours of 1:1 Online Tutoring for SAT/ACT + Diagnostics: $650 Value Each
Includes a full-length SAT or ACT diagnostic exam, a personalized score report, a one-on-one strategy consultation with a Simplifi EDU test prep expert, plus three hours of test prep with an expert tutor capable of helping students score within the top 1%.
1 Winner - 3 Hours of 1:1 Online Tutoring for High School Subjects: $360 Value
Personalized one-on-one tutoring to support high school students in key subjects such as Math, Science, English, and History, including AP Courses.
1 Winner - 3 Hours of 1:1 Online Tutoring for Middle School Subjects: $300 Value
Personalized one-on-one tutoring to support middle school students in key subjects such as Math, Science, English, and History.
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