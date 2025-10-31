Buy Your Raffle Tickets

🥨 Large Tray of Pretzel Rivets from Philly Pretzel Factory
The perfect party snack! Enjoy a large tray of Philly Pretzel Factory’s famous Pretzel Rivets — soft, bite-sized, and absolutely irresistible. Ideal for game night, school events, or just treating the family to something delicious!
$50 Gift Card to Midway Liquors
Stock up on your favorites! Enjoy a $50 gift card to Midway Liquors, perfect for wine, spirits, mixers, and more. Cheers to a great raffle prize!
Meals from Alaina’s Gourmet Creations
Skip the meal prep! Enjoy fresh, handmade weekly meals from Alaina’s Gourmet Creations, crafted with premium ingredients and a touch of culinary artistry. Delicious, convenient, and ready to enjoy—perfect for busy weeks or a special treat!
Wine Tasting for 4 at Basignani Winery $40 value
Experience the flavors of northern Maryland with a wine tasting for four at Basignani Winery! This family-owned vineyard, established in 1986, specializes in authentic Italian-style wines crafted with care and respect for the land. Enjoy scenic vineyard views, guided tastings, and warm hospitality—the perfect outing for wine lovers and friends alike.
Dr. Amanda Gallagher is an orthodontist based in the Baltimore area and founder of Amanda Gallagher Orthodontics. She provides orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults, offering treatments such as Invisalign, clear braces, and traditional metal braces. Her practice focuses on advanced, patient-centered care in a comfortable and professional environment.
Something Rustic Sourdough is a local artisan bakery specializing in small‑batch sourdough loaves made for porch pickup or sold at nearby markets. They focus on rustic, hand‑crafted bread with natural fermentation—bringing a homemade touch to the community.
Located at 2002 Cedar Dr., Edgewood, MD 21040, this Club offers a safe, structured, and fun environment for young people after school and during the summer. It serves children and teens (ages 6‑18) with programs in homework help, STEM activities, arts, sports, leadership, and life‐skills development. The Edgewood Club is part of the broader mission to inspire and enable all young people—especially those who need us most—to reach their full potential.
Massage or Facial at Aruba Sun Spa $85 value
Gift certificate for a facial or massage. Relax and rejuvenate with a massage or facial at Aruba Sun Spa in Abingdon! This welcoming wellness retreat offers personalized treatments, high-quality products, and a tranquil atmosphere, perfect for escaping daily stress and indulging in some well-deserved self-care.
Kids First Swim Party is a fun and safe venue designed to give children an unforgettable swimming experience. The facility offers a clean, supervised pool area where kids can enjoy swimming games, water activities, and interactive fun under the guidance of trained staff. Perfect for birthdays or special celebrations, the party packages often include decorations, snacks, and organized activities to keep young guests entertained. With a focus on safety, enjoyment, and creating lasting memories, Kids First Swim Party provides an exciting environment where children can splash, play, and celebrate in style.
courtesy of the Admin team at Magnolia Middle
courtesy of the career coach at Magnolia Middle
courtesy of the Nurses at Magnolia Middle
courtesy of the McCormick & Saunders family
courtesy of Ms. Brittany Thompson
Diamond Photo Session — $200 value
Jerusalem Mill or Bel Air Studio
Capture memories with a Diamond Package photo session at Jerusalem Mill or our Bel Air studio! This package includes 20 high-quality digital images, perfect for families, couples, or special occasions. Cherish your moments with professional photography in beautiful settings.
25 Races at The Go-Kart Track (White Marsh)
Get ready for high-speed fun with 25 races at The Go-Kart Track in White Marsh! With three exciting tracks—the Junior Track, Family Track, and Drift Track—there’s something for every age and skill level. Enjoy fast laps, family-friendly competition, and an energetic atmosphere that makes every race unforgettable. Perfect for kids, adults, parties, or a full day of adrenaline-packed fun!
The “porch goose” at Happy Dad Designs is a charming, handcrafted decorative piece designed to add character and curb‑appeal to any front porch or outdoor space. Made with attention to detail and a playful spirit, it serves as both a friendly welcome and a fun conversation starter. Whether you’re looking to elevate your entryway or give a distinctive gift, the porch goose blends homey charm with whimsical flair in a way that feels uniquely local.
The Merritt Club in White Marsh is an upscale fitness and wellness facility offering state-of-the-art equipment, group classes, pools, and personalized training. Members also enjoy tennis, spa services, and family-friendly activities in a welcoming community atmosphere. This raffle prize includes a 1-month premium membership, 3 Merritt T-shirts, pens, and a cinch bag, giving you a perfect start to a healthy, active lifestyle.
courtesy of the family engagement committee at Magnolia Middle School
courtesy of Cindy Swigert
Group Pass for 10 — HammerJokes Comedy Club $200 value
Grab your friends and get ready to laugh! Enjoy a group pass for 10 to HammerJokes Comedy Club in Parkville. This high-energy venue delivers electric stand-up, sharp improv, and unforgettable crowd-work in a cozy, lively atmosphere. Featuring top regional and national comedians, HammerJokes guarantees a night of big laughs, great vibes, and one-of-a-kind entertainment you won’t forget!
This Orioles-themed basket is a must-have for any fan! It includes an XL Orioles T-shirt, a shopping bag, a 2024 Colton Cowser Star Wars bobblehead, stickers, and a Velcro-closure Orioles hat. Perfect for showing team pride at the ballpark or at home, this collection combines fun collectibles with practical gear for any baseball enthusiast.
Treat yourself to relaxation and relief with a therapeutic massage at Susquehanna Spine & Rehab! Their skilled massage therapists tailor each session to your needs—whether you’re easing muscle tension, recovering from an injury, or simply in need of stress relief. With a focus on total wellness, Susquehanna Spine & Rehab combines expert care and a calming environment to help you feel your best—body and mind.
Step back in time and enjoy a classic movie night under the stars at Bengies Drive-In Theatre in Middle River, Maryland! Known for having the largest movie theatre screen in the USA, Bengies has been delighting families since 1956 with double and triple features, retro charm, and delicious old-fashioned concessions. Whether you’re catching a new release or a nostalgic favorite, Bengies offers a one-of-a-kind experience that brings movie magic to life—just tune in, sit back, and enjoy the show!
Glide down the scenic rivers with River & Trail Outfitters in the Harpers Ferry area, where tubing meets nature and adventure.Float leisurely on the tranquil Shenandoah River, you’ll be surrounded by lush riverbanks and the dramatic backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The outfitter handles the gear, life vests, and shuttle logistics, making it easy for you to focus on relaxing on the water — perfect for families or groups looking to unplug and unwind. Ages 4 and up
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with one ticket to Toby’s Dinner Theater, valid for any Tuesday–Thursday show over the next six months. Savor a delicious dinner while enjoying a top-notch performance in a cozy, entertaining atmosphere—perfect for a date night or a special treat for theater lovers!
Get into the holiday spirit with 2 tickets to Santa’s Circus at The Star Centre on Saturday, December 20th at 8 PM. Enjoy an evening of festive fun, dazzling performances, and holiday cheer—perfect for family, friends, or anyone who loves a magical night out!
Scratch-Off Tree + 2 Branded Tumblers from Turnbull Brockmeyer
Win big and sip in style! Enjoy a festive scratch-off tree packed with chances to win, plus two branded tumblers from Turnbull Brockmeyer, a trusted full-service insurance agency known for personalized coverage and reliable customer care. A fun and practical prize perfect for the holidays!
The Joppatowne Seahawks Football program provides youth athletes in the Joppatowne area with the opportunity to learn and play football in a structured, team-oriented environment. Focusing on skill development, sportsmanship, and teamwork, the program helps players build confidence, stay active, and enjoy the excitement of the game while fostering a strong sense of community among players, families, and coaches.
The Edgewood Rec Rams youth football and cheer program offers children in the Edgewood area a fun and supportive environment to learn and play football. Emphasizing skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship, the program helps young athletes build confidence, stay active, and enjoy the game while fostering a sense of community among players, families, and coaches.
Pedals & Pearls and Sugar Bloom Sweets, both located in Joppa, offer creative and personalized experiences for locals. Pedals & Pearls specializes in custom apparel, personalized gifts, and print services, bringing bold ideas to life with craftsmanship and fun. Sugar Bloom Sweets crafts artisanal desserts, candy buffets, and themed treats, adding a sweet, handmade touch to birthdays, gatherings, or special moments. Together, they showcase the creativity and charm of the Joppa community.
Ice World in Joppa is a family-friendly ice skating facility offering public skating sessions, learn-to-skate programs, and private events. With a welcoming atmosphere, skating lessons for all ages and skill levels, and opportunities for birthday parties or group gatherings, Ice World provides a fun and active experience for the whole community.
The Maryland Science Center in Baltimore offers hands-on exhibits, interactive displays, and live demonstrations designed to spark curiosity and learning in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Perfect for families, students, and visitors of all ages, the center provides engaging experiences that make exploring science fun, educational, and memorable.
Enjoy 4 upper-level tickets to a select Washington Wizards home game during the 2025–26 season. Once the winner redeems this certificate, they will receive a list of available games to choose from, allowing them to pick the date that works best for an exciting night of NBA action.
Michele’s Granola is a locally owned business that offers handmade, small-batch granola crafted with wholesome, natural ingredients. Made and packaged in Timonium, Maryland, it’s packed with flavor and crunch, perfect for breakfast, snacks, or topping yogurt and desserts. Each batch is made with care, combining quality ingredients to create a healthy, delicious treat that’s as nutritious as it is satisfying.
Unlimited Storm Club™ Annual Membership — Category 5+ Wash Package
Get ready to shine all year long! Enjoy a FREE annual Category 5+ membership to the Unlimited Storm Club™, their top-tier wash package valued at $442.
What makes this plan amazing? It’s tied to you, not your vehicle — meaning you can wash what you want, when you want, once a day for an entire year! The ultimate flexibility and the ultimate clean.
C&D Tax Services – Up to $500 in Tax Services
Stay stress-free this tax season with professional, reliable support from C&D Tax Services! This prize includes up to $500 in tax services, perfect for tackling your return with confidence and accuracy. Let the experts handle the numbers so you don’t have to!
Four Tickets to a Sagamore Spirit Distillery Tour! $72 value
Enjoy an insider’s look at Sagamore Spirit’s award-winning process as you explore the waterfront distillery, taste their signature rye, and soak in the craft that makes this Baltimore gem so special. Perfect for a fun day out with friends or a unique date idea!
Win a wonderful combination prize perfect for the home entertainer or craft enthusiast!
This package includes:
Unleash your potential! Win a fantastic starter package from Chung's Martial Arts, perfect for beginners of any age.
The winner receives:
This is a great chance to build confidence, discipline, and fitness in a supportive environment. Give the gift of focus and self-defense!
Kickstart your fitness journey! Win a 1-Month Group Class Pass to DeAnna's Workout World and join fun, motivating classes to help you reach your goals.
Plus, we've included a little extra motivation: a surprise $10 Gift Card to a popular local store!
This package is perfect for anyone ready to get active and feel great!
Get ready for an adventure!
Win a $100 Gift Certificate to Breakout Games and challenge your mind and teamwork skills. Gather your friends, family, or co-workers and race against the clock to solve puzzles and escape before time runs out!
This certificate is the perfect ticket to an unforgettable, exciting experience!
Win a fun and delicious cooking experience at MawMaw's Kitchen!
This fantastic prize is a class pass that covers up to three (3) attendees. It's the perfect opportunity to grab your kids, spouse, or best friends and enjoy a hands-on cooking class together.
Learn new skills, share some laughs —all covered by one pass!
Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation experience with this fantastic spa basket, generously donated by Stotler Chiropractic!
It’s packed with everything you need for a restorative self-care session. Take a break, de-stress, and pamper yourself from head to toe!
Thank you, Stotler Chiropractic, for helping us feel our best!
Add a touch of whimsy and personality to your workspace!
Win this delightful Wooden Desk Goose that comes with a collection of charming, hand-painted outfit changes. You can dress your little feathered friend for the season, a holiday, or just to match your mood!
This unique and adorable prize is sure to be a conversation starter!
Show your school spirit! Win exclusive Magnolia PTO Swag that has been custom-engraved, courtesy of Bunkers Workshop!
Bunkers Workshop specializes in high-quality, laser engraving at an affordable price, making their products truly unique and long-lasting. This prize is a great way to support the PTO
Win a delicious and beautiful set of Custom Sugar Cookies from Honeycomb Sweet Treats!
The winner will receive a certificate or voucher for a custom order, perfect for celebrating a birthday, holiday, or any special occasion.
Win a fun-filled afternoon for the whole group! This prize is a pass for Mini Golf for four (4) people at The Dugout.
Challenge your family or friends to a friendly competition on the course. It's the perfect way to enjoy some outdoor fun and make great memories!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing