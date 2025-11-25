A Week of Giving Raffle Event

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Located in Vermillion, Pied Piper Flowers & Gifts is your one stop shop for flowers and gifts from wedding bouquets to special occasion/holiday floral arrangements, jewelry and special gift boxes - they even provide local delivery!
Lotus Soaps & Co. provides high quality bath and body products using only the best ingredients! This basket retails at $100 and includes: 2 - Lavender Shower Steamers, Pink Dragon Fruit Soap, Sunflower Soap, Birthday Cake Lip Balm, Iced Vanilla Woods Soap, Vanilla Honey Hand Lotion, 2 - 100% Natural Sisal Soap Pouch & Exfoliators, Vanilla Nog Candle (Coconut Soy Wax), Cotton Candy Soap, and Dish Soap Puck & Soap Dish.
Located in Mitchell, Crazy About Cupcakes specializing in Cupcakes, Cakes, Cheesecakes, Coffee & Smoothies. A little shop with BIG flavor and even bigger smiles! One bite and you’ll know why everyone’s Crazy About Cupcakes!
Enjoy the comforting taste of a freshly baked sourdough loaf from local favorite The Cottage Crumb Co., paired with a beautiful 12” wooden charcuterie board. Perfect for hosting, gifting, or treating yourself to a cozy night in. Fresh, local, and full of handmade charm!
Enjoy a dozen fresh-baked S’more Sourdough Cookies from local favorite The Cottage Crumb Co., featuring gooey chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and the bakery’s signature sourdough twist. They come paired with an adorable Gingerbread House Cookie Jar, perfect for storing treats or adding festive charm to your kitchen.
Sweet treats… and a home that smells like them too! Enjoy a $10 gift card to Michelle’s Mad Batter located in Mitchell, plus a cozy Cafe Mocha candle to fill your space with warm, bakery-fresh vibes.
Sweet treats… and a home that smells like them too! Enjoy a $10 gift card to Michelle’s Mad Batter located in Mitchell, plus a cozy S'mores candle to fill your space with warm, bakery-fresh vibes.
Enjoy your favorite drinks in this set of two 14.2 oz mugs, paired with a beautifully handcrafted woodburned coaster duo by Wood & Whimsy. Each coaster features intricate artistry that brings a touch of nature-inspired charm to your morning or evening ritual.
This bundle includes a Bodycology Strawberry Cheesecake body care set (fragrance mist, body cream, and socks), plus a fuzzy throw blanket and a toasted marshmallow scented candle. A perfect cozy-night-in kit!
Get game-day ready with this cozy personal throw blankets, a hot apple cider scented candle, and a wireless Bluetooth speaker with LED lights. Whether you’re watching the big game or hosting a football-themed night in, this bundle brings all the comfort and atmosphere.
Keep your drinks chilled and your glam game strong with this Light-Up Mirror Beverage & Beauty Cooler! It holds up to 6 cans, so we're sending it stocked with 6 cans of soda plus a variety pack of chips to complete the snack moment. Perfect for a desk, vanity, dorm room, or cozy corner!
Sip in style! This 40 oz Stanley tumbler keeps drinks cold for hours and looks good doing it. A must-have for busy days, workouts, or on-the-go adventures.
Taste and feel the difference of truly local craftsmanship. This set features a quart of raw, unfiltered, organic honey plus a trio of beautifully made bee-themed soaps from Duke’s Bees - a Yankton favorite for natural, hive-made products.
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