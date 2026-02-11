Hosted by

Oshana Elementary 5th Grade Committee

About this event

Raffle 2026

Nonna's Pizza
$1

$25 Gift Certificate to Nonna's Pizza in Southington

**There are two $25 Gift Certificates to be raffled, so there will be 2 winners chosen**

Beardsley Zoo
$1

Family pass for 4 (2 adults/2 children) to the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport

Expires: 11/7/26

Stew Leonard's
$1

$25 Gift Card to Stew Leonard's grocery stores

Hop Haus Craft Eatery
$1

$25 Gift Card to Hop Haus in Plantsville

Pat's Ice Cream/Praline's Cafe
$1

2 Free Cones at Pat's Main Street Ice Cream in Southington

$10 Gift Card to Praline's Cafe in Southington

Red Sox Memorabilia
$1

Autographed Baseball by Red Sox player, Triston Casas

Wood-n-Tap
$1

$25 Gift Card to Wood-n-Tap Restaurants

**There are two $25 Gift Cards to be raffled, so there will be 2 winners chosen**

Ellie's Farmhouse
$1

$50 Gift Card to Ellie's Farmhouse in Southington

NY Giants Memorabilia
$1

Pre-Autographed Lithogram Poster of Malik Nabers - Wide Receiver on the NY Giants

NY Jets Memorabilia
$1

Autographed Lithographed Photo featuring Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson

Grogu (Baby Yoda) Themed Basket
$1

Basket contains:

Yoda Chia Pet, Hand sanitizers, Bop-It, Bath Tiles

Sliders Grill
$1

$25 Gift Card to Sliders Grill

Big Y Supermarket
$1

$25 Gift Card to Big Y Supermarket

Summer Themed Basket
$1

Basket contains:

Pool Floats/Toys, Bubbles, Sidewalk chalk

The Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum
$1

Two - 3 hour climbing passes to the Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport

A Moment Away Spa
$1

$50 Gift Certificate to A Moment Away Spa in Southington

Add a donation for Oshana Elementary 5th Grade Committee

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