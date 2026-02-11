Raffle 2026

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$25 Gift Certificate to Nonna's Pizza in Southington
**There are two $25 Gift Certificates to be raffled, so there will be 2 winners chosen**
Family pass for 4 (2 adults/2 children) to the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport
Expires: 11/7/26
$25 Gift Card to Stew Leonard's grocery stores
$25 Gift Card to Hop Haus in Plantsville
2 Free Cones at Pat's Main Street Ice Cream in Southington
$10 Gift Card to Praline's Cafe in Southington
Autographed Baseball by Red Sox player, Triston Casas
$25 Gift Card to Wood-n-Tap Restaurants
**There are two $25 Gift Cards to be raffled, so there will be 2 winners chosen**
$50 Gift Card to Ellie's Farmhouse in Southington
Pre-Autographed Lithogram Poster of Malik Nabers - Wide Receiver on the NY Giants
Autographed Lithographed Photo featuring Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson
Basket contains:
Yoda Chia Pet, Hand sanitizers, Bop-It, Bath Tiles
$25 Gift Card to Sliders Grill
$25 Gift Card to Big Y Supermarket
Basket contains:
Pool Floats/Toys, Bubbles, Sidewalk chalk
Two - 3 hour climbing passes to the Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport
$50 Gift Certificate to A Moment Away Spa in Southington
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