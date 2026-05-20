Riverside Arts Weekend

Hosted by

Riverside Arts Weekend

About this event

RAW Artist Donation Raffle

Daphne Garden, 11x14 Archival Giclee Print. 1 Chance to Win item
Daphne Garden, 11x14 Archival Giclee Print. 1 Chance to Win
$10

Daphne Garden is a framed 11x14 Archival Giclee Print, donated by photographer Linda Horton. The photo captures a Northerly Island sculpture crafted from discarded Cadillac car parts.

Daphne Garden, 11x14 Archival Giclee Print. 3 Chances to Win item
Daphne Garden, 11x14 Archival Giclee Print. 3 Chances to Win
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Daphne Garden is a framed 11x14 Archival Giclee Print, donated by photographer Linda Horton. The photo captures a Northerly Island sculpture crafted from discarded Cadillac car parts.

"My Riverside" Charcuterie Board. 1 Chance to Win. item
"My Riverside" Charcuterie Board. 1 Chance to Win.
$10

Beautiful, handcrafted hardwood charcuterie board personalized for the discerning Riverside resident, donated by local woodworker Marc Czerwinski.

"My Riverside" Charcuterie Board. 3 Chances to Win. item
"My Riverside" Charcuterie Board. 3 Chances to Win.
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Beautiful, handcrafted hardwood charcuterie board personalized for the discerning Riverside resident, donated by local woodworker Marc Czerwinski.

Dust Bunny Mafia Bundle. 1 Chance to Win. item
Dust Bunny Mafia Bundle. 1 Chance to Win. item
Dust Bunny Mafia Bundle. 1 Chance to Win.
$10

Mobimals Collector Starter Bundle, which includes Mobimals — an illustrated guide exploring notorious mobsters with animal nicknames, plus an assortment of exclusive, collectible merchandise.

Dust Bunny Mafia Bundle. 3 Chances to Win. item
Dust Bunny Mafia Bundle. 3 Chances to Win. item
Dust Bunny Mafia Bundle. 3 Chances to Win.
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Mobimals Collector Starter Bundle, which includes Mobimals — an illustrated guide exploring notorious mobsters with animal nicknames, plus an assortment of exclusive, collectible merchandise.

Orange Aventurine Pendant Necklace. 1 Chance to Win item
Orange Aventurine Pendant Necklace. 1 Chance to Win
$10

Handmade necklace fashioned from Aventurine, a vibrant, sparkling variety of quartz known for its warm, peachy-to-russet hues and distinctive shimmer.

Orange Aventurine Pendant Necklace. 3 Chances to Win item
Orange Aventurine Pendant Necklace. 3 Chances to Win
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Handmade necklace fashioned from Aventurine, a vibrant, sparkling variety of quartz known for its warm, peachy-to-russet hues and distinctive shimmer.

Stoneware Medium-Sized Serving Bowl. 1 Chance to Win. item
Stoneware Medium-Sized Serving Bowl. 1 Chance to Win. item
Stoneware Medium-Sized Serving Bowl. 1 Chance to Win.
$10

Gorgeous, wheel-thrown medium-sized serving bowl, donated by Berwyn-based ceramicist Doug Besser, this piece is hand-thrown in high-fire stoneware, then shaped, trimmed, and finished with layered glazes that move and settle in the kiln.

Stoneware Medium-Sized Serving Bowl. 3 Chances to Win. item
Stoneware Medium-Sized Serving Bowl. 3 Chances to Win. item
Stoneware Medium-Sized Serving Bowl. 3 Chances to Win.
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Gorgeous, wheel-thrown medium-sized serving bowl, donated by Berwyn-based ceramicist Doug Besser, this piece is hand-thrown in high-fire stoneware, then shaped, trimmed, and finished with layered glazes that move and settle in the kiln.

Add a donation for Riverside Arts Weekend

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!