RAW Artist Donation Raffle

About this event
Daphne Garden is a framed 11x14 Archival Giclee Print, donated by photographer Linda Horton. The photo captures a Northerly Island sculpture crafted from discarded Cadillac car parts.
Daphne Garden is a framed 11x14 Archival Giclee Print, donated by photographer Linda Horton. The photo captures a Northerly Island sculpture crafted from discarded Cadillac car parts.
Beautiful, handcrafted hardwood charcuterie board personalized for the discerning Riverside resident, donated by local woodworker Marc Czerwinski.
Beautiful, handcrafted hardwood charcuterie board personalized for the discerning Riverside resident, donated by local woodworker Marc Czerwinski.
Mobimals Collector Starter Bundle, which includes Mobimals — an illustrated guide exploring notorious mobsters with animal nicknames, plus an assortment of exclusive, collectible merchandise.
Mobimals Collector Starter Bundle, which includes Mobimals — an illustrated guide exploring notorious mobsters with animal nicknames, plus an assortment of exclusive, collectible merchandise.
Handmade necklace fashioned from Aventurine, a vibrant, sparkling variety of quartz known for its warm, peachy-to-russet hues and distinctive shimmer.
Handmade necklace fashioned from Aventurine, a vibrant, sparkling variety of quartz known for its warm, peachy-to-russet hues and distinctive shimmer.
Gorgeous, wheel-thrown medium-sized serving bowl, donated by Berwyn-based ceramicist Doug Besser, this piece is hand-thrown in high-fire stoneware, then shaped, trimmed, and finished with layered glazes that move and settle in the kiln.
Gorgeous, wheel-thrown medium-sized serving bowl, donated by Berwyn-based ceramicist Doug Besser, this piece is hand-thrown in high-fire stoneware, then shaped, trimmed, and finished with layered glazes that move and settle in the kiln.
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