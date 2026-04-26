Lighthouse Animal Shelter

Offered by

Lighthouse Animal Shelter

About this shop

Raffle Basket Sponsorship

Garden basket item
Garden basket
$40

We will make the basket for you and put a tag on it with your name As the Sponsor. What we put in the basket may depend on what we can find in store Some items may include: garden gloves, flower pot with potting soil, seeds, tools.

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Kids activities basket item
Kids activities basket
$35

We will make the basket for you and put a tag on it with your name As the Sponsor. What we put in the basket may depend on what we can find in store Some items may include: kids activity books, bubbles, Gift card to arts & crafts store

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Fitness Basket item
Fitness Basket
$75

We will make the basket for you and put a tag on it with your name As the Sponsor. What we put in the basket may depend on what we can find in store Some items may include: Water bottle, resistance bands, yoga mat, workout gloves, foam roller, electrolyte packets, sporting goods gift card

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Beach basket item
Beach basket
$50

We will make the basket for you and put a tag on it with your name As the Sponsor. What we put in the basket may depend on what we can find in store Some items may include: Towel, beach bag, sunscreen, beach toys, chair umbrella, sunglasses

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Coffee basket item
Coffee basket
$45

We will make the basket for you and put a tag on it with your name As the Sponsor. What we put in the basket may depend on what we can find in store Some items may include: Gift card to local coffee spot, coffee mug, coffee beans/groud coffee

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Movie basket item
Movie basket
$40

We will make the basket for you and put a tag on it with your name As the Sponsor. What we put in the basket may depend on what we can find in store Some items may include: movie theatre/streaming gift card, popcorn, candy

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$25 Servedwell hospitality gift card item
$25 Servedwell hospitality gift card
$25

Donate a Servedwell gift card to add to one of our baskets or use as a prize at an event. We will purchase the gift card for you and put a tag on it with your name as the Sponsor.

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$50 Servedwell hospitality gift card item
$50 Servedwell hospitality gift card
$50

Donate a Servedwell gift card to add to one of our baskets or use as a prize at an event. We will purchase the gift card for you and put a tag on it with your name as the Sponsor.

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$100 Servedwell hospitality gift card item
$100 Servedwell hospitality gift card
$100

Donate a Servedwell gift card to add to one of our baskets or use as a prize at an event. We will purchase the gift card for you and put a tag on it with your name as the Sponsor.

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$25 Red Oak Hospitality gift card item
$25 Red Oak Hospitality gift card
$25

Donate a Red Oak gift card to add to one of our baskets or use as a prize at an event. We will purchase the gift card for you and put a tag on it with your name as the Sponsor.

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Add a donation for Lighthouse Animal Shelter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!