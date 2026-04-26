Raffle Basket Sponsorship

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We will make the basket for you and put a tag on it with your name As the Sponsor. What we put in the basket may depend on what we can find in store Some items may include: garden gloves, flower pot with potting soil, seeds, tools.
We will make the basket for you and put a tag on it with your name As the Sponsor. What we put in the basket may depend on what we can find in store Some items may include: kids activity books, bubbles, Gift card to arts & crafts store
We will make the basket for you and put a tag on it with your name As the Sponsor. What we put in the basket may depend on what we can find in store Some items may include: Water bottle, resistance bands, yoga mat, workout gloves, foam roller, electrolyte packets, sporting goods gift card
We will make the basket for you and put a tag on it with your name As the Sponsor. What we put in the basket may depend on what we can find in store Some items may include: Towel, beach bag, sunscreen, beach toys, chair umbrella, sunglasses
We will make the basket for you and put a tag on it with your name As the Sponsor. What we put in the basket may depend on what we can find in store Some items may include: Gift card to local coffee spot, coffee mug, coffee beans/groud coffee
We will make the basket for you and put a tag on it with your name As the Sponsor. What we put in the basket may depend on what we can find in store Some items may include: movie theatre/streaming gift card, popcorn, candy
Donate a Servedwell gift card to add to one of our baskets or use as a prize at an event. We will purchase the gift card for you and put a tag on it with your name as the Sponsor.
Donate a Servedwell gift card to add to one of our baskets or use as a prize at an event. We will purchase the gift card for you and put a tag on it with your name as the Sponsor.
Donate a Servedwell gift card to add to one of our baskets or use as a prize at an event. We will purchase the gift card for you and put a tag on it with your name as the Sponsor.
Donate a Red Oak gift card to add to one of our baskets or use as a prize at an event. We will purchase the gift card for you and put a tag on it with your name as the Sponsor.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!