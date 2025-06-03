Raffle Celebrating the Opening of Badge Of Pride: From Silence...To Celebration!
Gold Dust Tattoo Gift Certificate
$10
$100 Gift Certificate. Celebrate your story with ink that speaks. Gold Dust Tattoo is a queer-inclusive space where creativity and self-expression thrive. No matter how you identify, you’re welcome under their roof.
Handcrafted Pride Quilt – One-of-a-Kind Artistry & Comfort
$10
This stunning, custom-made quilt is a vibrant celebration of LGBTQ+ pride, created with love and intention by a local fiber artist. Bursting with bold color, symbolic stitching, and handmade detail, it’s more than just cozy—it’s a statement.
Whether displayed proudly in your home or used for warmth and comfort, this quilt honors identity, activism, and the beauty of being unapologetically yourself.
A true original—just like you. Only one available.
Wine & Bourbon Bliss
$10
Courtesy of Juno’s Liquor | Valued at $200
Indulge in bold elegance and refined flavor with this exclusive bundle. Featuring a bottle of Eagle Rare 10 Year Bourbon, known for its smooth complexity and award-winning heritage, paired with two exceptional Napa Valley Cabernets: the iconic Stag’s Leap (2021) and the rich, full-bodied Buckhorn Vineyards (2021).
Perfect for a collector, connoisseur, or anyone who enjoys the finer things.
Must be 21+ to win. ID required upon pickup.
Golf Foursome at Hackberry Creek Country Club
$10
Tee off in style with a round of golf for four at Hackberry Creek Country Club, one of DFW’s top-rated courses (Avid Golfer).
Nestled in the heart of the Metroplex, this 18-hole championship course was masterfully designed by golf legend Byron Nelson. With scenic views, challenging play, this is a premium golfing experience worth bidding for.
Whether you're a scratch golfer or just out for a good time, Hackberry Creek offers the perfect setting for a day on the green.
