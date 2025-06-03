Raffle Celebrating the Opening of Badge Of Pride: From Silence...To Celebration!

Tee off in style with a round of golf for four at Hackberry Creek Country Club, one of DFW’s top-rated courses (Avid Golfer). Nestled in the heart of the Metroplex, this 18-hole championship course was masterfully designed by golf legend Byron Nelson. With scenic views, challenging play, this is a premium golfing experience worth bidding for. Whether you're a scratch golfer or just out for a good time, Hackberry Creek offers the perfect setting for a day on the green.

Tee off in style with a round of golf for four at Hackberry Creek Country Club, one of DFW’s top-rated courses (Avid Golfer). Nestled in the heart of the Metroplex, this 18-hole championship course was masterfully designed by golf legend Byron Nelson. With scenic views, challenging play, this is a premium golfing experience worth bidding for. Whether you're a scratch golfer or just out for a good time, Hackberry Creek offers the perfect setting for a day on the green.

More details...