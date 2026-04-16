Raffle for the Third Annual Love for Lily: Hope for PDCD Fundraising Event

For the Michigan fan who loves a little maize and blue, a little Honolulu blue, and the kind of bragging rights that make a signed Aidan Hutchinson helmet feel even better. This full-size speed helmet comes with a display case, making it the perfect centerpiece for someone who wants to show off Michigan pride while enjoying the fact that some rival fan bases have a harder time with the ending than the beginning.





Includes:

Aidan Hutchinson signed Michigan Wolverines full-size speed helmet

Display case

*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*