Raffle for the Third Annual Love for Lily: Hope for PDCD Fundraising Event

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This is one we (Andrew and Holly) pay for and are working out the details. Should have final by the end of April. Please check back after you buy tickets for some of the following prizes!
What an amazing gift for the bride to be or to give to the couple getting married in your life! Give your wedding day the kind of attention it deserves with 10 hours of full coverage from Isabella Murray Photography. Every meaningful moment, big emotion, and unforgettable detail will be captured beautifully from start to finish. Travel and lodging are the responsibility of the client; if your venue is near Grand Rapids, MI, Andrew and Holly may be able to offer their AirBNB if available.
Value: $3,000
*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
For the Michigan fan who loves a little maize and blue, a little Honolulu blue, and the kind of bragging rights that make a signed Aidan Hutchinson helmet feel even better. This full-size speed helmet comes with a display case, making it the perfect centerpiece for someone who wants to show off Michigan pride while enjoying the fact that some rival fan bases have a harder time with the ending than the beginning.
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*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
Remember that feeling of the Lions winning the Superbowl? Yeah, me either. But you can feel the rush of winning (also not familiar to most of us Lions fans) by scoring this Jahymr Gibbs signed and framed Lions jersey.
Package includes a professionally framed autographed Jahymr Gibbs Lion's jersey. Perfect for any man cave. Or living room. Or dining room. I don't know what your aesthetic is.
*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
For the person who says they’re not into wellness trends and then somehow ends up with a ring tracking their sleep, recovery, and readiness to conquer the day, plus a red light mask that makes them look like a sci-fi villain with great skin. The black or silver Oura Ring 4 will be confirmed with the winner before shipping, and the ring size will be selected with them directly. The red light therapy mask rounds out the package for peak “I have my life together” energy, even if that is only true for 12 minutes a day.
This is the perfect prize for someone who wants to optimize everything, glow dramatically in the mirror, and own at least one piece of tech that makes people say, “Wait, what does that do?” Both items will be shipped directly to the winner.
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Approximate Value: $500
It pains me to post this as a national championship celebrating U of M fan, but even I can admit this is a great piece. This professionally framed Michigan State basketball jersey signed by Tom Izzo is a standout for any college basketball collection and a pretty great way to make a Spartan fan very happy. Clean, classic, and impossible to ignore, it’s the kind of item that earns respect even across enemy lines.
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*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
A cautionary tale in basket form. This collection starts with one innocent beauty purchase and somehow ends with enough Amika products, lash care, body care, and extras to make you question your own self-control in the best possible way. It’s the perfect bundle for anyone who enjoys a little bit of luxury and a lot of “well, while I was there…”
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Approximate Total Value: $585
*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
Trade Netflix and takeout for glamping with a one‑night stay at one of Glamp Michigan’s Mirror House retreats — the kind of unique spot that’ll make all your friends ask if you secretly became a travel influencer. Think floor‑to‑ceiling reflections, nature without the mosquito bites, and enough aesthetic lighting to make “roughing it” feel luxurious. Perfect for a couples’ escape where you can reconnect… or just finally sleep in peace.
Find more amazing details about this place at https://glampmichigan.co/
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Approximate Total Value: $400
*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
The classy one. A 2020 bottle of Sassicaia, one of the most famous and collectable Italian wines. Still in its storage box and wrapping paper, for the person who prefers their wine elegant, expensive, and wrapped up like it knows it belongs in a much fancier room than the rest of us.
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Value: Retails between $300 and $400
*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
Finally, a photo session where everyone looks good and no one’s arm is awkwardly stretched out holding a phone. Jess Nicole Creative makes even the most camera‑shy among us look like we had our lives together for at least an hour. Perfect for families, couples, or anyone whose last nice photo involves a questionable Snapchat filter.
Includes:
Approximate Total Value: $350
*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
For the person who insists they’re low maintenance, while somehow owning a full lineup of lashes, skin care, lip care, and a candle that makes the whole thing feel intentional. This basket is packed with the kind of essentials that let you look like you have a routine, even if the routine is mostly based on vibes and one good concealer.
Includes:
Approximate Total Value: $371
*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
For the person who likes their shelves to say “I know what I’m doing” without having to say it out loud. This package is built around two E.H. Taylor favorites, paired with older KBS bottles for a lineup that feels collected, intentional, and just a little bit smug in the best way.
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*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
Finally, a travel set that says, “I have my life together,” even if your boarding pass is still somewhere in your email. Whether you’re jetting off for business, vacation, or simply trying to flee another Michigan winter weekend, this set keeps your stuff neat, your devices charged, and your vibe effortlessly prepared. TSA lines may break you, but at least your luggage won’t.
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Approximate Total Value: $325
*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
For the parents who’ve learned that “family fun” usually comes with crumbs, stickiness, and a backseat that looks like a snack warzone. This package has everything you need to make a day out almost effortless — indoor play to burn energy, caffeine and carbs to restore your soul, a car wash and seat cleaning to undo the evidence, and a movie night to recover in silence.
Includes:
Approximate Total Value: $275
*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
A must-have for Tigers fans and baseball collectors, this Armando Galarraga signed 8x10 photo captures one of the most unforgettable moments in Detroit baseball history. Inscribed “Almost Perfect,” and featuring Galarraga with Jim Joyce, the photo turns a heartbreaking moment into a legendary piece of memorabilia that fans still talk about to this day.
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*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
For the person who has officially accepted that skincare is less of a “nice to have” and more of a full-time negotiating strategy. This package brings together the kind of products and treatments that make you feel a little more rested, a little more polished, and slightly more convinced you’ve got your life together. Add in a spa facial and a few highly effective distractions, and you’ve got a glow-up that’s doing its best.
Includes:
Approximate Total Value: $300
*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
Two tickets to see the Tigers take on the White Sox, plus a stadium blanket to help you enjoy all the classic Comerica Park features: great seats, cold drinks, and the deeply familiar realization that it’s somehow windier and/or sunnier than you expected. Whether you’re there for the game, the snacks, or just to say you were out in public on a summer afternoon, this package has you covered.
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*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
Donated by local artist Ryan McCollum, this approximately 2'x3' piece of amazing bourbon art features a classic GTS bottle in resin. Perfect for a basement bar, man cave, garage setup, kitchen, bathroom, or children's play room. Again, I'm not here to judge your aesthetic. You're just a stranger on the internet supporting my daughter. Come see it in-person at the event because it is amazing.
*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*
For the true Michigander who considers summer a sacred grilling season and “meal prep” a full freezer. This 15‑lb Peacock Farms box of premium pork and beef is your ticket to culinary glory — or at least bragging rights at your next cookout. Perfect for those who treat their grill like a personality trait.
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*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
This one does not whisper. With a 1.75L bottle of Sazerac Rye, a release of Sextuple Big Bad Baptist, and an 2018 KBS, this package is for the person who enjoys bold pours, bold labels, and absolutely no interest in doing anything halfway.
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*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
This one’s for anyone whose shower drain is begging for mercy. Bring your strands back from the brink with salon-grade repair, shine, and detangling must‑haves — all topped off with a fresh cut and blowout from Kalee – MM Hair. Perfect for anyone still chasing the kind of volume only found in 2007 Facebook albums.
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Approximate Total Value: $225
*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
For the person who likes a little structure with their chaos. This package pairs a Four Roses Meijer Steward Select Single Barrel Barrel Strength with KBS favorites and a raspberry Oddside bottle that brings just enough unpredictability to keep things interesting.
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*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
This one’s for those who mistake “self‑care” for finishing the laundry before 11 p.m. It’s time to raise the bar. This kit has everything you need to look mildly refreshed and spiritually aligned — at least until your next email notification. Luxurious products, calm scents, and a perfectly good excuse to hide in the bathroom for 20 minutes while pretending it’s “me time.”
Includes:
Approximate Total Value: $280
*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
For the rare day when you get a little bit of everything without having to plan it yourself. Start with breakfast or brunch, add some local fun, and finish with dinner and a movie — because apparently that counts as a balanced life now. It’s the kind of package that makes a weekend feel productive without requiring actual productivity.
Includes:
Approximate Total Value: $200
*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
For the person who wants a piece of Lions history now, before everyone else pretends they were first in line. This signed Isaac TeSlaa photo with NFL stickers is the kind of thing that looks great framed, displayed, or casually shown off to people who definitely asked. A clean addition for any fan who enjoys bragging rights with just a little bit of strategy.
Includes:
*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
For the person who says they’re low-maintenance, but also owns special shampoo, a nice bag, and at least three things meant to make the house smell like they have their life together. This package covers the essentials for looking put together, smelling pleasant, and convincing everyone you have a very organized system at home.
Includes:
Approximate Total Value: $300
*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
We've all got that bathroom drawer situation — half-squeezed tubes and a toothbrush that's seen better decades. This bundle delivers the full reset: kid-friendly essentials, pro tools for the grown-up grind, and gift cards to finally make good on those "I'll book it next week" promises. Your dentist might even send a thank-you note.
Includes:
Approximate Total Value: $300
*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
For the person whose blood type is coffee. This package provides enough caffeine to power through morning school drop-offs, afternoon meetings, and the existential dread of another “spring” snowstorm. Sip, refill, repeat — you’ll look great doing it with matching cups and a tote that proudly announces your devotion to the bean.
Includes:
Approximate Total Value: $150
*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
For the person who fully intended to become a new version of themselves and instead just became slightly better at buying motivational stuff. This package covers the essentials: move a little, recover well, and slap on enough self-care to make everyone think you’ve really got it together.
Includes:
Approximate Total Value: $300
*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
For the person who thinks they’re just buying balloons, and then suddenly becomes the unofficial event stylist. This Bashify garland kit gives you everything you need to create a party backdrop that looks impressive enough to fool guests into thinking you planned ahead. Perfect for birthdays, showers, or any occasion where the decor needs to do more work than you do.
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*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
Because sometimes the only thing standing between you and happiness is some fried chicken. This Raising Cane’s set is everything a true fan needs — free chicken, a comfy tee, and enough coozies to keep your drinks as chill as your post-meal food coma. Just don’t forget to share… or at least pretend to.
Includes:
Approximate Total Value: $75
*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
For the trip where everybody packed too much, one person forgot something important, and somehow the whole family still expects a magical experience. This bag is full of the kind of things that keep everyone busy, covered, and just distracted enough to call it a successful outing.
Includes:
Approximate Total Value: $135
*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*
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