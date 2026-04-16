Hope For Pdcd Foundation

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Hope For Pdcd Foundation

About this event

Raffle for the Third Annual Love for Lily: Hope for PDCD Fundraising Event

1145 Fulton St E

Grand Rapids, MI 49503, USA

BIG ITEM COMING SOON!
$20

This is one we (Andrew and Holly) pay for and are working out the details. Should have final by the end of April. Please check back after you buy tickets for some of the following prizes!

Full Wedding Day Photo Coverage with Isabella Murray item
Full Wedding Day Photo Coverage with Isabella Murray
$20

What an amazing gift for the bride to be or to give to the couple getting married in your life! Give your wedding day the kind of attention it deserves with 10 hours of full coverage from Isabella Murray Photography. Every meaningful moment, big emotion, and unforgettable detail will be captured beautifully from start to finish. Travel and lodging are the responsibility of the client; if your venue is near Grand Rapids, MI, Andrew and Holly may be able to offer their AirBNB if available.


Value: $3,000


*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

Signed Aiden Hutchinson UofM Helmet item
Signed Aiden Hutchinson UofM Helmet
$20

For the Michigan fan who loves a little maize and blue, a little Honolulu blue, and the kind of bragging rights that make a signed Aidan Hutchinson helmet feel even better. This full-size speed helmet comes with a display case, making it the perfect centerpiece for someone who wants to show off Michigan pride while enjoying the fact that some rival fan bases have a harder time with the ending than the beginning.


Includes:

  • Aidan Hutchinson signed Michigan Wolverines full-size speed helmet
  • Display case

*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

Jahmyr Gibbs Signed & Framed Lions Jersey item
Jahmyr Gibbs Signed & Framed Lions Jersey
$20

Remember that feeling of the Lions winning the Superbowl? Yeah, me either. But you can feel the rush of winning (also not familiar to most of us Lions fans) by scoring this Jahymr Gibbs signed and framed Lions jersey.


Package includes a professionally framed autographed Jahymr Gibbs Lion's jersey. Perfect for any man cave. Or living room. Or dining room. I don't know what your aesthetic is.


*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

The Tech Beauty- Oura Ring & Red Light Therapy item
The Tech Beauty- Oura Ring & Red Light Therapy
$20

For the person who says they’re not into wellness trends and then somehow ends up with a ring tracking their sleep, recovery, and readiness to conquer the day, plus a red light mask that makes them look like a sci-fi villain with great skin. The black or silver Oura Ring 4 will be confirmed with the winner before shipping, and the ring size will be selected with them directly. The red light therapy mask rounds out the package for peak “I have my life together” energy, even if that is only true for 12 minutes a day.


This is the perfect prize for someone who wants to optimize everything, glow dramatically in the mirror, and own at least one piece of tech that makes people say, “Wait, what does that do?” Both items will be shipped directly to the winner.


Includes:

Approximate Value: $500

Tom Izzo Signed & Framed MSU Jersey item
Tom Izzo Signed & Framed MSU Jersey
$20

It pains me to post this as a national championship celebrating U of M fan, but even I can admit this is a great piece. This professionally framed Michigan State basketball jersey signed by Tom Izzo is a standout for any college basketball collection and a pretty great way to make a Spartan fan very happy. Clean, classic, and impossible to ignore, it’s the kind of item that earns respect even across enemy lines.


Includes:

  • Professionally framed Michigan State basketball jersey
  • Tom Izzo signature

*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

I Only Went in for One Beauty Item (The Wife's Tale) item
I Only Went in for One Beauty Item (The Wife's Tale)
$20

A cautionary tale in basket form. This collection starts with one innocent beauty purchase and somehow ends with enough Amika products, lash care, body care, and extras to make you question your own self-control in the best possible way. It’s the perfect bundle for anyone who enjoys a little bit of luxury and a lot of “well, while I was there…”


Includes:

  • Amika Soul Food Hair Mask
  • Amika Dry Shampoo
  • Amika The Wizard Detangler
  • Amika Texture Up Spray
  • Amika Hair Soul
  • Amika The Kure Shampoo
  • Amika The Kure Conditioner
  • Amika Perk Up Body Mousse
  • Touchland Vanilla Blossom Hand Sanitizer
  • Make Em Jelly Pedi Spa Set
  • Doppy & Pout Lip Balm
  • Aovoo 9 oz Candle
  • Lashbox LA Lash Shampoo
  • Lash Brush
  • Lash Cleansing Brush
  • OHC! Sheet Face Mask
  • $250 Gift Card to Air Lash
  • Amika Tote

Approximate Total Value: $585


*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

Glamping Gone Wild- 1 Night @ Mirror Houses or Domes item
Glamping Gone Wild- 1 Night @ Mirror Houses or Domes
$10

Trade Netflix and takeout for glamping with a one‑night stay at one of Glamp Michigan’s Mirror House retreats — the kind of unique spot that’ll make all your friends ask if you secretly became a travel influencer. Think floor‑to‑ceiling reflections, nature without the mosquito bites, and enough aesthetic lighting to make “roughing it” feel luxurious. Perfect for a couples’ escape where you can reconnect… or just finally sleep in peace.


Find more amazing details about this place at https://glampmichigan.co/


Includes:

  • One‑Night Stay at Any Mirror House or Dome Location by Glamp Michigan

Approximate Total Value: $400


*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

The Fanciest Bottle of Wine You'll Ever Own- 2020 Sassicaia item
The Fanciest Bottle of Wine You'll Ever Own- 2020 Sassicaia
$10

The classy one. A 2020 bottle of Sassicaia, one of the most famous and collectable Italian wines. Still in its storage box and wrapping paper, for the person who prefers their wine elegant, expensive, and wrapped up like it knows it belongs in a much fancier room than the rest of us.


Includes:

  • Bottle of Sassicaia 2020
  • Storage box
  • Wrapping paper

Value: Retails between $300 and $400


*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

Family Photos (You Don't Have to Include That Weird Uncle) item
Family Photos (You Don't Have to Include That Weird Uncle)
$10

Finally, a photo session where everyone looks good and no one’s arm is awkwardly stretched out holding a phone. Jess Nicole Creative makes even the most camera‑shy among us look like we had our lives together for at least an hour. Perfect for families, couples, or anyone whose last nice photo involves a questionable Snapchat filter.


Includes:

  • Full Photography Session with Jess Nicole Creative

Approximate Total Value: $350


*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

Low Maintenance, Allegedly- Beauty & Self Care item
Low Maintenance, Allegedly- Beauty & Self Care
$10

For the person who insists they’re low maintenance, while somehow owning a full lineup of lashes, skin care, lip care, and a candle that makes the whole thing feel intentional. This basket is packed with the kind of essentials that let you look like you have a routine, even if the routine is mostly based on vibes and one good concealer.


Includes:

  • Amiika Hair Full Boost Starter Kit / Hair Growth System
  • Amiika Lash Serum & Mascara
  • Make Em Jelly Pedi Spa Set
  • Touchland Beach Coco Hand Sanitizer
  • Lashbox LA Lash Shampoo
  • Lash Brush
  • Lash Cleansing Brush
  • OHC! Sheet Face Mask
  • Doppy & Pout Lip Balm
  • Aovoo 9 oz Joy Candle
  • $250 Gift Certificate for Air Lash

Approximate Total Value: $371


*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

EH Taylor Made for Bourbon People item
EH Taylor Made for Bourbon People
$10

For the person who likes their shelves to say “I know what I’m doing” without having to say it out loud. This package is built around two E.H. Taylor favorites, paired with older KBS bottles for a lineup that feels collected, intentional, and just a little bit smug in the best way.


Includes:

  • E.H. Taylor Single Barrel
  • E.H. Taylor Small Batch
  • 2018 Bomber of KBS
  • 2016 Bottle of KBS

*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

The “Look Like You Travel Often” Starter Pack item
The “Look Like You Travel Often” Starter Pack
$10

Finally, a travel set that says, “I have my life together,” even if your boarding pass is still somewhere in your email. Whether you’re jetting off for business, vacation, or simply trying to flee another Michigan winter weekend, this set keeps your stuff neat, your devices charged, and your vibe effortlessly prepared. TSA lines may break you, but at least your luggage won’t.


Includes:

  • Kenneth Cole 20" Expandable Carry-On Spinner
  • Siena Pro 15 Smart Backpack with USB Charging Port
  • Hanging Beauty Case
  • Biaggi Zip Packing Cubes

Approximate Total Value: $325


*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

Play, Eat, and Make Someone Else Clean for a Change item
Play, Eat, and Make Someone Else Clean for a Change
$10

For the parents who’ve learned that “family fun” usually comes with crumbs, stickiness, and a backseat that looks like a snack warzone. This package has everything you need to make a day out almost effortless — indoor play to burn energy, caffeine and carbs to restore your soul, a car wash and seat cleaning to undo the evidence, and a movie night to recover in silence.


Includes:

  • Two play passes for We Rock the Spectrum Gym (Grand Rapids, MI)
  • $50 GFS Gift Card
  • $25 Bostwick Bakery Gift Card
  • $100 Gift Card for Car Seat Cleaning with Clean Car Seat Co.
  • $25 AMC Gift Card
  • One-Month “The Works” Membership at Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Approximate Total Value: $275


*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

Almost Perfect, Absolutely Iconic- Galarraga Signed Photo item
Almost Perfect, Absolutely Iconic- Galarraga Signed Photo
$10

A must-have for Tigers fans and baseball collectors, this Armando Galarraga signed 8x10 photo captures one of the most unforgettable moments in Detroit baseball history. Inscribed “Almost Perfect,” and featuring Galarraga with Jim Joyce, the photo turns a heartbreaking moment into a legendary piece of memorabilia that fans still talk about to this day.


Includes:

  • Armando Galarraga signed Tigers 8x10 photo featuring Jim Joyce, the world's worst umpire
  • Inscription: “Almost Perfect”

*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

Maybe We Can Make You Pretty. Maybe.- Beauty & Self Care item
Maybe We Can Make You Pretty. Maybe.- Beauty & Self Care
$10

For the person who has officially accepted that skincare is less of a “nice to have” and more of a full-time negotiating strategy. This package brings together the kind of products and treatments that make you feel a little more rested, a little more polished, and slightly more convinced you’ve got your life together. Add in a spa facial and a few highly effective distractions, and you’ve got a glow-up that’s doing its best.


Includes:

  • Anua Pore Control Cleansing Oil
  • Anua Niacinamide Cream
  • 3 Neom Energy Pens
  • Living Proof Smooth Hair Starters
  • Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
  • Neom Eye Mask
  • $75 Gift Card to Defined Skin Spa
  • Plush Laser Facial at Defined Skin Spa

Approximate Total Value: $300


*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

Take Me Out to the Ball Game- Tiger's Ticket Package item
Take Me Out to the Ball Game- Tiger's Ticket Package
$10

Two tickets to see the Tigers take on the White Sox, plus a stadium blanket to help you enjoy all the classic Comerica Park features: great seats, cold drinks, and the deeply familiar realization that it’s somehow windier and/or sunnier than you expected. Whether you’re there for the game, the snacks, or just to say you were out in public on a summer afternoon, this package has you covered.


Includes:

  • Two tickets to the June 20 Tigers vs. White Sox game- Section 126, Row 16
  • One Stover stadium blanket


*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

Kickass Bourbon Art (Will Make You Look Cooler Than You Are) item
Kickass Bourbon Art (Will Make You Look Cooler Than You Are)
$10

Donated by local artist Ryan McCollum, this approximately 2'x3' piece of amazing bourbon art features a classic GTS bottle in resin. Perfect for a basement bar, man cave, garage setup, kitchen, bathroom, or children's play room. Again, I'm not here to judge your aesthetic. You're just a stranger on the internet supporting my daughter. Come see it in-person at the event because it is amazing.


*Buy 5 tickets in one transaction get a sixth free*

Winner, Winner Meat for Dinner item
Winner, Winner Meat for Dinner
$5

For the true Michigander who considers summer a sacred grilling season and “meal prep” a full freezer. This 15‑lb Peacock Farms box of premium pork and beef is your ticket to culinary glory — or at least bragging rights at your next cookout. Perfect for those who treat their grill like a personality trait.


Includes:

  • 15 lbs of Mixed Pork and Beef from Peacock Farms


*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

Big Bourbon Energy item
Big Bourbon Energy
$5

This one does not whisper. With a 1.75L bottle of Sazerac Rye, a release of Sextuple Big Bad Baptist, and an 2018 KBS, this package is for the person who enjoys bold pours, bold labels, and absolutely no interest in doing anything halfway.


Includes:

  • 1.75L of Sazerac Rye
  • 2020 Release 1 of Sextuple Big Bad Baptist
  • 2018 Bottle of KBS

*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

Your Hair Is Everywhere. Do Something About It. item
Your Hair Is Everywhere. Do Something About It.
$5

This one’s for anyone whose shower drain is begging for mercy. Bring your strands back from the brink with salon-grade repair, shine, and detangling must‑haves — all topped off with a fresh cut and blowout from Kalee – MM Hair. Perfect for anyone still chasing the kind of volume only found in 2007 Facebook albums.


Includes:

  • Tangle Teezer Detangling Brush
  • Amika Soft Strand Manifestation
  • Patented Peptide Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Treatment
  • Hair Bonding Shampoo
  • Hair Bonding Oil Serum
  • Haircut and Blowout with Kalee – MM Hair

Approximate Total Value: $225


*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

Barrel Strength and a Little Mayhem item
Barrel Strength and a Little Mayhem
$5

For the person who likes a little structure with their chaos. This package pairs a Four Roses Meijer Steward Select Single Barrel Barrel Strength with KBS favorites and a raspberry Oddside bottle that brings just enough unpredictability to keep things interesting.


Includes:

  • OESF Four Roses Meijer Steward Select Single Barrel Barrel Strength
  • 2018 Bottle of KBS
  • 2020 Bottle of KBS Maple Mackinac Fudge
  • 2020 Oddside Hazel’s Nuts Raspberry

*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

Treat. Yo. Self. Self Care Kit item
Treat. Yo. Self. Self Care Kit
$5

This one’s for those who mistake “self‑care” for finishing the laundry before 11 p.m. It’s time to raise the bar. This kit has everything you need to look mildly refreshed and spiritually aligned — at least until your next email notification. Luxurious products, calm scents, and a perfectly good excuse to hide in the bathroom for 20 minutes while pretending it’s “me time.”


Includes:

  • Milk Balmade Variety Pack
  • 1.7 mL Unseen Sunscreen
  • Finery Vanilla Body Mist
  • Finery Fireside Vanilla Perfume
  • Anua Rice 70 + Ceramide Mask
  • Slip Lovely Lashes Sleep Mask
  • Amika Hydration Pack (shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, and moisture mask)
  • Uni 24-Hour Serum

Approximate Total Value: $280


*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

Sun Up to Sun Down Entertainment item
Sun Up to Sun Down Entertainment
$5

For the rare day when you get a little bit of everything without having to plan it yourself. Start with breakfast or brunch, add some local fun, and finish with dinner and a movie — because apparently that counts as a balanced life now. It’s the kind of package that makes a weekend feel productive without requiring actual productivity.


Includes:

  • $25 Gift Card to Anna’s House
  • $50 Nourish Rockford Gift Card
  • Battle GR Four Pack
  • $25 AMC Gift Card

Approximate Total Value: $200


*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

Isaac TeSlaa Signed Lions Photo & NFL Stickers item
Isaac TeSlaa Signed Lions Photo & NFL Stickers
$5

For the person who wants a piece of Lions history now, before everyone else pretends they were first in line. This signed Isaac TeSlaa photo with NFL stickers is the kind of thing that looks great framed, displayed, or casually shown off to people who definitely asked. A clean addition for any fan who enjoys bragging rights with just a little bit of strategy.


Includes:

  • Signed Isaac TeSlaa photo with NFL stickers

*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

It Smells Sooo Good item
It Smells Sooo Good
$5

For the person who says they’re low-maintenance, but also owns special shampoo, a nice bag, and at least three things meant to make the house smell like they have their life together. This package covers the essentials for looking put together, smelling pleasant, and convincing everyone you have a very organized system at home.


Includes:

  • $25 Gift Card to Gina’s Boutique
  • Urban Expressions Bag
  • Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo and Conditioner
  • Supergoop! Sunscreen Stick
  • Lansing Scent Co. Room Spray
  • Lansing Scent Co. Four Simmer Pot Mixes
  • Lansing Scent Co. Carpet Deodorizer

Approximate Total Value: $300


*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

For Groceries & the Smile You Keep Promising to Fix item
For Groceries & the Smile You Keep Promising to Fix
$5

We've all got that bathroom drawer situation — half-squeezed tubes and a toothbrush that's seen better decades. This bundle delivers the full reset: kid-friendly essentials, pro tools for the grown-up grind, and gift cards to finally make good on those "I'll book it next week" promises. Your dentist might even send a thank-you note.


Includes:

  • Two $50 Meijer gift cards
  • Kids Toothpaste
  • Pro-Health Toothpaste
  • Floss
  • Toothbrush
  • Whitening Strips
  • Stain Remover Toothpaste
  • Electric Toothbrush
  • Yeti Water Bottle

Approximate Total Value: $300


*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

The Caffeinated Survival Kit item
The Caffeinated Survival Kit
$5

For the person whose blood type is coffee. This package provides enough caffeine to power through morning school drop-offs, afternoon meetings, and the existential dread of another “spring” snowstorm. Sip, refill, repeat — you’ll look great doing it with matching cups and a tote that proudly announces your devotion to the bean.


Includes:

  • 12pk Biggby Best K-Cups
  • 12pk Biggby French Roast K-Cups
  • Two Biggby Straw Cups
  • One Biggby Tumbler
  • One Owala Water Bottle
  • One Bag of Biggby Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee
  • One Biggby Tote Bag
  • Seven Free Drink Coupons

Approximate Total Value: $150


*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

Finally Start that New Year, New You Thing item
Finally Start that New Year, New You Thing
$5

For the person who fully intended to become a new version of themselves and instead just became slightly better at buying motivational stuff. This package covers the essentials: move a little, recover well, and slap on enough self-care to make everyone think you’ve really got it together.


Includes:

  • 10 Free Fitness Class Passes at Snap Fitness Allendal
  • $50 Bliss Allendale Gift Card
  • Arnika nourishing dry hair mask and nourishing mask
  • Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Bath Foam
  • Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Oil

Approximate Total Value: $300


*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

Can You Say Fancy Balloon Arch? If not, see a doctor item
Can You Say Fancy Balloon Arch? If not, see a doctor
$5

For the person who thinks they’re just buying balloons, and then suddenly becomes the unofficial event stylist. This Bashify garland kit gives you everything you need to create a party backdrop that looks impressive enough to fool guests into thinking you planned ahead. Perfect for birthdays, showers, or any occasion where the decor needs to do more work than you do.


Includes:

  • Bashify garland kit
  • Balloons and coordinating decor pieces
  • Installation supplies and instructions

*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

The “Cluck Yeah” Raising Cane’s Kit item
The “Cluck Yeah” Raising Cane’s Kit
$5

Because sometimes the only thing standing between you and happiness is some fried chicken. This Raising Cane’s set is everything a true fan needs — free chicken, a comfy tee, and enough coozies to keep your drinks as chill as your post-meal food coma. Just don’t forget to share… or at least pretend to.


Includes:

  • Four Raising Cane’s Box Combo Gift Cards
  • One Raising Cane’s Hat
  • One Raising Cane’s T-Shirt
  • Four Raising Cane’s Coozies

Approximate Total Value: $75


*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

All the Essentials for a Family Weekend Away item
All the Essentials for a Family Weekend Away
$5

For the trip where everybody packed too much, one person forgot something important, and somehow the whole family still expects a magical experience. This bag is full of the kind of things that keep everyone busy, covered, and just distracted enough to call it a successful outing.


Includes:

  • Lilo & Stitch towel
  • Soaring Saucers
  • Pineapple towel clips
  • Dardevle flyer
  • Baby flashlight toy
  • 2 Bass Pro Shop tumblers
  • Spider-Man towel
  • Bubble gun
  • Cotton beach towel
  • Microfiber beach towel
  • Kids sunscreen stick
  • 2 Spray sunscreens
  • Coozie
  • Beach bag

Approximate Total Value: $135


*Buy 10 tickets in a single transaction and get an eleventh free*

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