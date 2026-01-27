Shawnee Band Boosters Inc

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Shawnee Band Boosters Inc

About this raffle

Raffle Mania Encore!

4 Center Ice Tickets Toledo Walleye Fri March 27 - 1 Entry
$10

One Entry to win 4 center-ice tickets to see the Toledo Walleye play hockey at the Huntington Center in Toledo! Fri Mar 27 Section 107 Row F 1-4 (center ice).

4 Center Ice Tickets Toledo Walleye Fri March 27 - 2 Entries
$15

Two Entries to win 4 center-ice tickets to see the Toledo Walleye play hockey at the Huntington Center in Toledo! Fri Mar 27 Section 107 Row F 1-4 (center ice).

4 Tickets - Fort Wayne Philharmonic - 1 Entry
$10

One Entry to attend a fabulous 2025-2026 regular season performance of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. You choose the performance & seats! Four ticket vouchers.

4 Tickets - Fort Wayne Philharmonic - 2 Entries
$15

Two Entries to attend a fabulous 2025-2026 regular season performance of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. You choose the performance & seats! Four ticket vouchers.

Double Down
$25

2 Entries into both raffles for the Toledo Walleye tickets and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic ticket vouchers.

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