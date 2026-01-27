Raffle Mania Encore!

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One Entry to win 4 center-ice tickets to see the Toledo Walleye play hockey at the Huntington Center in Toledo! Fri Mar 27 Section 107 Row F 1-4 (center ice).
Two Entries to win 4 center-ice tickets to see the Toledo Walleye play hockey at the Huntington Center in Toledo! Fri Mar 27 Section 107 Row F 1-4 (center ice).
One Entry to attend a fabulous 2025-2026 regular season performance of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. You choose the performance & seats! Four ticket vouchers.
Two Entries to attend a fabulous 2025-2026 regular season performance of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. You choose the performance & seats! Four ticket vouchers.
2 Entries into both raffles for the Toledo Walleye tickets and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic ticket vouchers.
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