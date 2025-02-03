Raffle - Pancake Breakfast

2 night Airbnb stay at Penderosa Rescue and Sanctuary
$2
Value ($340) Enjoy a Fully Furnished Rustic Barn Apartment with a Balcony with 2 Patio Chairs Overlooking the Pastures.
Value ($340) Enjoy a Fully Furnished Rustic Barn Apartment with a Balcony with 2 Patio Chairs Overlooking the Pastures.
Guided kayak tour for two from Kayak Carolina
$2
Value ($110) DOG FRIENDLY - Choose a guided tour to Zeke's Island, Shark tooth Island, or Masonboro Island
Value ($110) DOG FRIENDLY - Choose a guided tour to Zeke's Island, Shark tooth Island, or Masonboro Island
Mini photo Session with the Photo District
$2
Value ($100) Receive 3 free edited digital images. Certificate is only valid at The Photo District during their mini studio sessions. Mini session dates will be posted on their instagram @THE_PHOTO_DISTRICT_NG
Bre Burge is a local pet photographer. She takes wonderful photos of pets and their people
Value ($100) Receive 3 free edited digital images. Certificate is only valid at The Photo District during their mini studio sessions. Mini session dates will be posted on their instagram @THE_PHOTO_DISTRICT_NG
Bre Burge is a local pet photographer. She takes wonderful photos of pets and their people
Luxury Rider Pro
$2
Value ($150) Rolling pet carrier with pet bed. Airline approved
Value ($150) Rolling pet carrier with pet bed. Airline approved
tuft + paw Cat carrier
$2
Value ($100) tuft + paw Porto - Soft-Sided Airline Approved Cat Carrier, Charcoal
Value ($100) tuft + paw Porto - Soft-Sided Airline Approved Cat Carrier, Charcoal
Name A Kitty
$2
Winners get to name a kitten or cat! Five winners will be pulled. Raffle tickets purchased help sponsor the care of the cats being named.
If the name has been used before we would just ask you to add something to it or pick something new 🐾
Winners get to name a kitten or cat! Five winners will be pulled. Raffle tickets purchased help sponsor the care of the cats being named.
If the name has been used before we would just ask you to add something to it or pick something new 🐾
One Free Standard Cleaning Service - Surfside Cleaning
$2
Value ($200+) Surfside is a pet friendly cleaning company. They have been an avid supporter of our rescue. Every month they donate their time to help clean one of our fosters/volunteers homes. Check out their website here: https://surfsidecleans.com/
Value ($200+) Surfside is a pet friendly cleaning company. They have been an avid supporter of our rescue. Every month they donate their time to help clean one of our fosters/volunteers homes. Check out their website here: https://surfsidecleans.com/
Worlds Best Cat Litter
$2
Value ($65) 3 store coupons for FREE 15lb bags of Worlds Best Cat Litter. (Maximum value per coupon $21.99)
Value ($65) 3 store coupons for FREE 15lb bags of Worlds Best Cat Litter. (Maximum value per coupon $21.99)
Wilmington Brewing Company Basket
$2
T-shirt, tote bag, socks, koozies, stickers, and a cat collar
T-shirt, tote bag, socks, koozies, stickers, and a cat collar
6 Wilmington Sharks Baseball Tickets
$2
Value ($54) Win 6 General Admission Tickets for the Wilmington Sharks Baseball team 2025 Season.
Value ($54) Win 6 General Admission Tickets for the Wilmington Sharks Baseball team 2025 Season.
Cat basket - Toys & Treats
$2
Soft blanket, two kick toys (handmade with organic catnip), 4 small socks toys with bells, rubber can lid, furniture brush, Tiki cat broths and scrunchies, Applaws chicken breast recipe cat food
Soft blanket, two kick toys (handmade with organic catnip), 4 small socks toys with bells, rubber can lid, furniture brush, Tiki cat broths and scrunchies, Applaws chicken breast recipe cat food
Lovery Home Spa Gift Basket
$2
Relaxing and gentle ocean fragrance. Includes Shower Gel, Bubble Bath, Body Lotion, 2 x 6 Ounce Multi Colored Bath Bombs with Dried Flowers, Bath Salt, Hot & Cold Facial Eye Mask and Hand Mirror. Packed in a beautiful cosmetic case.
Relaxing and gentle ocean fragrance. Includes Shower Gel, Bubble Bath, Body Lotion, 2 x 6 Ounce Multi Colored Bath Bombs with Dried Flowers, Bath Salt, Hot & Cold Facial Eye Mask and Hand Mirror. Packed in a beautiful cosmetic case.
$50 Gift Card to Periwink Coffee
$2
Coffee bar offering drinks, plus an array of stationery and American-made gifts. Located at 7205 Wrightsville Ave #103, Wilmington, NC 28403
Coffee bar offering drinks, plus an array of stationery and American-made gifts. Located at 7205 Wrightsville Ave #103, Wilmington, NC 28403
2 Free Pet Nail Trims (1 visit only)
$2
Value ($35) 1 visit up to 2 free pet nail trims with Lauren Mobile Pawdicures LLC. (If you only have one animal, this would mean only receiving 1 free nail trim since it’s only 1 visit).
Lauren has 15 years in the veterinary field.
Value ($35) 1 visit up to 2 free pet nail trims with Lauren Mobile Pawdicures LLC. (If you only have one animal, this would mean only receiving 1 free nail trim since it’s only 1 visit).
Lauren has 15 years in the veterinary field.
3 hours of professional organizing
$2
Value ($210) 3 hours of professional home or office organizing by Swell Organizing.
Check out the Swell Organizing website: https://www.swellorganizing.com/
Value ($210) 3 hours of professional home or office organizing by Swell Organizing.
Check out the Swell Organizing website: https://www.swellorganizing.com/
Luxury Pet Grooming Gift Voucher
$2
Value ($150) Pet grooming gift voucher from Wag Love Pets for one full service up to $150. Basket also includes Petrodex dental kit (tooth brush & paste), and one dog treat.
Value ($150) Pet grooming gift voucher from Wag Love Pets for one full service up to $150. Basket also includes Petrodex dental kit (tooth brush & paste), and one dog treat.
Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar $25 Gift Certificate
$2
Includes a Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar Wilmington $25 gift certificate, shirt, and hat.
Includes a Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar Wilmington $25 gift certificate, shirt, and hat.
Aunt Kerry's Pet Stop Cat Basket
$2
Gift certificate, assorted cat toys, canned food, and litter
Gift certificate, assorted cat toys, canned food, and litter
Wilmington Fur Ball Ticket
$2
Value ($135 after 9/31 tickets are $150). Red-carpet, black-tie event. Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Terraces at Sir Tyler.
Value ($135 after 9/31 tickets are $150). Red-carpet, black-tie event. Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Terraces at Sir Tyler.
$10 Gift Certificate to Coastal Coolers
$2
Handmade nonalcoholic drinks (dirty sodas, lemonades, limeades). Just opened on February 1st! - Located on Market Street
Handmade nonalcoholic drinks (dirty sodas, lemonades, limeades). Just opened on February 1st! - Located on Market Street
Goldwell Dualsenses Bond Pro Trio pack
$2
Value ($41+) Donated by Hair Republic in Wilmington.
Value ($41+) Donated by Hair Republic in Wilmington.
$25 gift card to Brunswick Beer & Cider
$2
Girl Scout Cookies & Wine
$2
Value ($77) - Variety of 9 different Girl Scout Cookies. White wine (King Maui Marlborough
Sauvignon Blanc) & red wine (St. Giorgio Chianti Riserva)
Value ($77) - Variety of 9 different Girl Scout Cookies. White wine (King Maui Marlborough
Sauvignon Blanc) & red wine (St. Giorgio Chianti Riserva)
Custom gouache watercolor pet portrait
$2
Value ($300) - 8"x10" custom gouache watercolor pet portrait (1 animal) by Rebecca Hinson
Value ($300) - 8"x10" custom gouache watercolor pet portrait (1 animal) by Rebecca Hinson
4 Pack of Sunny Soap
$2
Value ($50) - Vegan All Natural Soap
(Without chemicals or additives )
- Fresh Cotton
- Spring of Clover
- Almond Bliss
- Morning Mint
Value ($50) - Vegan All Natural Soap
(Without chemicals or additives )
- Fresh Cotton
- Spring of Clover
- Almond Bliss
- Morning Mint
Wine Lovers Basket
$2
Value ($250)
*Josh Prosecco
*Belle Glos Oeil de Perdrix Rose *Quilt Fabric Of The Land Red Blend
*Assorted Chocolates
*Cinnamon scented candles from Pottery Barn
*Champagne stopper
*Wine key
*Wine bottle stopper
*2 Bordeax Grand Cru Riedel German Crystal Wine glasses
Value ($250)
*Josh Prosecco
*Belle Glos Oeil de Perdrix Rose *Quilt Fabric Of The Land Red Blend
*Assorted Chocolates
*Cinnamon scented candles from Pottery Barn
*Champagne stopper
*Wine key
*Wine bottle stopper
*2 Bordeax Grand Cru Riedel German Crystal Wine glasses
Coffee Lovers Basket
$2
Value ($75) - Peep stuffed animal, everyday dose mushroom coffee, Brews & Blessings coffee, 2 mugs, and an assortment of Monin flavored syrup (caramel, amaretto, hazelnut, Irish cream, vanilla) all in an Easter basket
Value ($75) - Peep stuffed animal, everyday dose mushroom coffee, Brews & Blessings coffee, 2 mugs, and an assortment of Monin flavored syrup (caramel, amaretto, hazelnut, Irish cream, vanilla) all in an Easter basket
Pizza Making Kit With Dessert
$2
Value ($75) - All items purchased from World Market. Pizza crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, pizza season toppings, Extra Large Stainless Steel and Wood Turner Spatula, Cannoli with pistachio, Biscotti with pistachio, and Tesoro chocolate (crafted in Italy).
Value ($75) - All items purchased from World Market. Pizza crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, pizza season toppings, Extra Large Stainless Steel and Wood Turner Spatula, Cannoli with pistachio, Biscotti with pistachio, and Tesoro chocolate (crafted in Italy).
Candle and Candle Wax Refill Kit
$2
Value ($63) - 10 oz candle in a handmade ceramic vessel and a 10 oz terra candle wax refill kit by Heart & Hand Ceramics
Terra Refill Kit Notes:
Top: Eucalyptus, Marine, Honeydew Melon, Green Leaves
Middle: Lavender, Sage
Base: Cedar, Amber, Benzoin, Cypress
Value ($63) - 10 oz candle in a handmade ceramic vessel and a 10 oz terra candle wax refill kit by Heart & Hand Ceramics
Terra Refill Kit Notes:
Top: Eucalyptus, Marine, Honeydew Melon, Green Leaves
Middle: Lavender, Sage
Base: Cedar, Amber, Benzoin, Cypress
Handmade mug & $35 Bookworm pottery gift certificate
$2
Handmade pottery mug and a $35 workshop gift certificate from Bookworm pottery
Handmade pottery mug and a $35 workshop gift certificate from Bookworm pottery