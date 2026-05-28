Hosted by
About this event
21 Tickets for $35
Value packs are $120 per pack. Value Packs Include:
A. 21 Grand Raffle tickets ($35 Value)
B. 20 $2.00 table tickets ($40 Value)
C. 4 $10.00 table tickets ($40 Value)
D. 1 $20 table tickets ($20 Value)
You now have the option to pre-purchase the $20.00 raffle tickets
You now have the option to pre-purchase the $10.00 raffle tickets in packets of 10 for $100
Beat the croud and save money
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!