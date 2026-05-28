Plaid Shirt Night

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Plaid Shirt Night

About this event

Raffle Tickets

10840 Chicago Dr

Zeeland, MI 49464, USA

Grand Raffle Ticket Packs
$35

21 Tickets for $35

Value Pack Tickets
$120

Value packs are $120 per pack. Value Packs Include:

A. 21 Grand Raffle tickets ($35 Value)

B. 20 $2.00 table tickets ($40 Value)

C. 4 $10.00 table tickets ($40 Value)

D. 1 $20 table tickets ($20 Value)

$20.00 Table Raffle Tickets
$20

You now have the option to pre-purchase the $20.00 raffle tickets

$10.00 Raffle Ticket Packs
$100

You now have the option to pre-purchase the $10.00 raffle tickets in packets of 10 for $100

$2.00 Raffle Ticket Packs
$2

Beat the croud and save money

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