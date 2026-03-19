Raffle Tickets and Prizes at Benefit (3/19/26)

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About this event
1 sheet of 25 WHITE tickets
12 second tier YELLOW tickets
10 third tier RED tickets
3 grand tier GOLD tickets
Choose ONE DATE on the BIRTHDAY BOARD
Choose FIVE DATES on the BIRTHDAY BOARD
Chance to win a board of lotto scratch-offs valued at $325
Choose a pack of playing cards and open the envelope on the back to possibly reveal a prize!
Take 2 spins at a chance on the Human Slot Machine
5 YELLOW Tickets
12 YELLOW Tickets
3 RED Tickets
8 RED Tickets
1 GOLD Ticket
3 GOLD Tickets
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