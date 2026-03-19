Parent Association of PS55

Hosted by

Parent Association of PS55

About this event

Raffle Tickets and Prizes at Benefit (3/19/26)

301 Veterans Rd W

Staten Island, NY 10309, USA

Val Pack
$75

1 sheet of 25 WHITE tickets

12 second tier YELLOW tickets

10 third tier RED tickets

3 grand tier GOLD tickets

BIRTHDAY Board - ONE DATE
$5

Choose ONE DATE on the BIRTHDAY BOARD

BIRTHDAY Board - FIVE DATES
$20

Choose FIVE DATES on the BIRTHDAY BOARD

LOTTO Board
$10

Chance to win a board of lotto scratch-offs valued at $325

Playing Card FLIP OVER
$5

Choose a pack of playing cards and open the envelope on the back to possibly reveal a prize!

Chance at the HUMAN SLOT MACHINE
$5

Take 2 spins at a chance on the Human Slot Machine

YELLOW TICKETS - 5 tickets
$10

5 YELLOW Tickets

YELLOW TICKETS - 12
$20

12 YELLOW Tickets

RED Tickets - 3
$10

3 RED Tickets

RED TICKETS - 8
$20

8 RED Tickets

GOLD TICKETS - 1
$10

1 GOLD Ticket

GOLD TICKETS - 3
$25

3 GOLD Tickets

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