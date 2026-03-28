Raffle Tickets - Carnival

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About this raffle
The winner of this raffle will win a 3-Night stay at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, and will have full access to on-site water park.
The winner of this raffle will be given the following:
The winner of this raffle will have a pizza lunch with Principal Winkelmann and TWO friends.
The winner of this raffle will be awarded a $155 Gift Card to Amazon.
The winner of this raffle will receive a $100 gift card for Rustler's Rooste restaurant in Phoenix.
The winner of this raffle will receive 4 Day Passes to the Tempe Bouldering Project, as well as Kids Night Out for up to 2 children.
In-N-Out meal cards for $30 will also be awarded.
The winner of this raffle will receive:
2 tickets for Medieval Times in Scottsdale (a $150 value).
The winner of this raffle will receive a mini set of Kendra Scott necklace and earrings (Valued at $110), as well as a $30 gift card to Rigatony's restaurant in Tempe.
The winner of this raffle will receive the following:
The winner of this raffle will receive the following:
The winner of this raffle will receive the following:
The winner of this raffle will receive the following:
The winner of this raffle will receive the following:
The winner of this raffle will receive the following:
Valued at over $100
The winner of this package will receive the following:
The winner of this package will receive:
The winner of this raffle will receive the following:
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