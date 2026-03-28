Kyrene De Las Brisas Ptso

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Kyrene De Las Brisas Ptso

About this raffle

Raffle Tickets - Carnival

Arizona Grand Resort Package
$5

The winner of this raffle will win a 3-Night stay at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, and will have full access to on-site water park.

Phoenix Zoo and Raising Cane's Package
$1

The winner of this raffle will be given the following:

  • 2 General Admission Phoenix Zoo tickets (Value $80)
  • 4 Raising Cane's Combo Boxes
Pizza with the Principal
$1

The winner of this raffle will have a pizza lunch with Principal Winkelmann and TWO friends.

Amazon Gift Card - $155
$1

The winner of this raffle will be awarded a $155 Gift Card to Amazon.

Rustler's Rooste package
$1

The winner of this raffle will receive a $100 gift card for Rustler's Rooste restaurant in Phoenix.

Tempe Bouldering Project and In-N-Out package
$1

The winner of this raffle will receive 4 Day Passes to the Tempe Bouldering Project, as well as Kids Night Out for up to 2 children.

In-N-Out meal cards for $30 will also be awarded.

Medieval Times Tickets
$1

The winner of this raffle will receive:


2 tickets for Medieval Times in Scottsdale (a $150 value).

Date Night Package: Kendra Scott and Rigatony's
$1

The winner of this raffle will receive a mini set of Kendra Scott necklace and earrings (Valued at $110), as well as a $30 gift card to Rigatony's restaurant in Tempe.

The i.d.e.a. Museum and In-N-Out package
$1

The winner of this raffle will receive the following:

  • 4 Admission tickets to The i.d.e.a. Museum in Mesa.
  • $30 in In-N-Out meal cards.
Coffee Lovers package
$1

The winner of this raffle will receive the following:

  • $50 Black Rock Coffee gift card
  • Coffee Bean Grinder
  • 3 Bags of Starbucks Coffee
  • Starbucks Coffee Cups
  • Milk Steamer and Frother.
Nothing Bundt Cake package
$1

The winner of this raffle will receive the following:

  • A $50 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card.
  • A Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake.
Desert Botanical Gardens and In-N.Out package
$1

The winner of this raffle will receive the following:

  • 4 Tickets to the Desert Botanical Gardens.
  • $40 in In-N-Out meal cards.
Scheels and Barro's Game Time package
$1

The winner of this raffle will receive the following:

  • $50 to SCHEELS Sporting Goods
  • $100 to Barro's Pizza
Sonicare Kid Electric Toothbrushes and Pokemon package
$1

The winner of this raffle will receive the following:

  • 2 Sonicare Kids Electric Toothbrushes
  • A Pokemon Card Binder FILLED with Pokemon cards.

Valued at over $100

Tipsy Cactus and Golf for 2 package
$1

The winner of this package will receive the following:

  • A Gift Basket including a $100 gift card to Tipsy Cactus in Mesa, as well as craft beer and wine goodies.
  • Golf for 2 at Emerald Isle Executive Golf Course in Oceanside, CA.
Big Air and Someburro's package
$1

The winner of this package will receive:

  • A $50 Big Air gift card, PLUS three 1-Hour Jump passes.
  • $50 to Someburro's Authentic Mexican Food.
Kindergarten Graduation - Front Row Seats
$1

The winner of this raffle will receive the following:

  • 4 Front Row seats at Brisas' Kindergarten Graduation.

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