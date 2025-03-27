Raffle Tickets Charity Day

Hosted by
About this event
Titusville, FL 32780, USA
$2 per ticket. Thank you for your purchase. All proceeds benefit the Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, a local nonprofit that supports foster and adoptive families.
$10 per set of 6. Thank you for your purchase. All proceeds benefit the Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, a local nonprofit that supports foster and adoptive families.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!