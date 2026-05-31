Raffle to Win a Jets vs. Dolphins Experience

1st place – (2) TWO ALL-INCLUSIVE TICKETS

Access to the EY Coaches Club

Includes Upscale Food, Soft Drinks & Alcoholic Beverages

Experience the game on the field, directly behind the Jets bench.

See the team as they come off the field to the locker room.

1 Parking Pass

Section 113, Row 26, Seats 7 & 8

Located at Midfield behind the Jets Bench (Valued at $2000)

2nd place – FAMILY (4) FOUR PACK OF TICKETS

Experience the game from a spacious, climate-controlled club lounge.

Features upscale food & beverage options.

1 Parking Pass

Section 213, Row 11, Seats 5-8

Located at Midfield on the Home Side Mezzanine Level (Valued at $1500)