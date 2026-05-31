Raffle to Win a Jets vs. Dolphins Experience

About this raffle
1st place – (2) TWO ALL-INCLUSIVE TICKETS
Access to the EY Coaches Club
Includes Upscale Food, Soft Drinks & Alcoholic Beverages
Experience the game on the field, directly behind the Jets bench.
See the team as they come off the field to the locker room.
1 Parking Pass
Section 113, Row 26, Seats 7 & 8
Located at Midfield behind the Jets Bench (Valued at $2000)
2nd place – FAMILY (4) FOUR PACK OF TICKETS
Experience the game from a spacious, climate-controlled club lounge.
Features upscale food & beverage options.
1 Parking Pass
Section 213, Row 11, Seats 5-8
Located at Midfield on the Home Side Mezzanine Level (Valued at $1500)
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