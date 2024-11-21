Holiday Gift Shop

Beautiful screenprint showing the tides in Mastic Beach for 2025. Frame this and put it by the door so you're never surprised! Screenprinted on card stock. Dimensions: 11 x 14"

Beautiful screenprint showing the tides in Mastic Beach for 2025. Frame this and put it by the door so you're never surprised! Screenprinted on card stock. Dimensions: 11 x 14"

More details...