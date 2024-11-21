Mastic Beach Conservancy

Hosted by

Mastic Beach Conservancy

About this event

Holiday Gift Shop

Sweatshirt item
Sweatshirt item
Sweatshirt item
Sweatshirt
$70
Sizes available: XS, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL (no size S) Please list sizes needed on the next page in the notes section. locally embroidered
T-Shirt item
T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$35
Sizes available: XS, S, M, XL, 2XL, 3XL (There are no size Large.) Please list sizes needed on the next page in the notes section. Sustainably sourced cotton/ Recycled polyester/ locally printed/ threadfast.com
Hat item
Hat
$35
One size fits all.
Mastic Beach Tide Chart Poster item
Mastic Beach Tide Chart Poster
$35
Beautiful screenprint showing the tides in Mastic Beach for 2025. Frame this and put it by the door so you're never surprised! Screenprinted on card stock. Dimensions: 11 x 14"
Drybag item
Drybag
$25
Size is approximately 8" x 12"
Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$25
Koozie item
Koozie
$10
Floating Key Chain item
Floating Key Chain
$5
Green or Blue. Please list color preference on the next page in the notes section.
Add a donation for Mastic Beach Conservancy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!