Raffles for Blood Cancer United!

Our growing Kansas Pride basket with gift cards and goodies. We've been adding to it as we go. It already has $500 worth in value. We keep adding to it too. Winner selected 5/30.





Here's a sample of what you get:

• Helmuth Country Bakery Homestyle Egg Noodles & seasonings

• R&J Bee Rescue Fire Honey

• Jack Stack Barbecue BBQ sauce & seasonings

• Sarah Jane’s Chow Chow Green Tomato Relish

• Peanut Butter & Caramel Farmer Bob Popcorn

• Cocoa Dolce treats!

• Grannies Homemade Mustard

• Freddy’s Fry Sauce & gift cards

• Spangles gift card

• Holmes Made Salsa

• Art & Mary’s chips

• Pat Daddy’s Seasoning

• Strataca adventure passes

• Gift cards to Dillons, Pizza Hut & many local brews and eats!