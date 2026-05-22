Raffles for Blood Cancer United!

About this event
Half the prize goes to a winner and half to Blood Cancer United. Drawn Sunday, 5/24. The next drawing will be 5/30!
Our growing Kansas Pride basket with gift cards and goodies. We've been adding to it as we go. It already has $500 worth in value. We keep adding to it too. Winner selected 5/30.
Here's a sample of what you get:
• Helmuth Country Bakery Homestyle Egg Noodles & seasonings
• R&J Bee Rescue Fire Honey
• Jack Stack Barbecue BBQ sauce & seasonings
• Sarah Jane’s Chow Chow Green Tomato Relish
• Peanut Butter & Caramel Farmer Bob Popcorn
• Cocoa Dolce treats!
• Grannies Homemade Mustard
• Freddy’s Fry Sauce & gift cards
• Spangles gift card
• Holmes Made Salsa
• Art & Mary’s chips
• Pat Daddy’s Seasoning
• Strataca adventure passes
• Gift cards to Dillons, Pizza Hut & many local brews and eats!
Our growing Kansas Pride basket with gift cards and goodies. We've been adding to it as we go. It already has $500 worth in value. We keep adding to it too. Winner selected 5/30.
Here's a sample of what you get:
• Helmuth Country Bakery Homestyle Egg Noodles & seasonings
• R&J Bee Rescue Fire Honey
• Jack Stack Barbecue BBQ sauce & seasonings
• Sarah Jane’s Chow Chow Green Tomato Relish
• Peanut Butter & Caramel Farmer Bob Popcorn
• Cocoa Dolce treats!
• Grannies Homemade Mustard
• Freddy’s Fry Sauce & gift cards
• Spangles gift card
• Holmes Made Salsa
• Art & Mary’s chips
• Pat Daddy’s Seasoning
• Strataca adventure passes
• Gift cards to Dillons, Pizza Hut & many local brews and eats!
THIS ONE IS H-O-T! We're so glad to have the support of Medicine Lodge Meat Company with the campaign. It's $500+ value. Drawing is May 30.
THIS ONE IS H-O-T! We're so glad to have the support of Medicine Lodge Meat Company with the campaign. It's $500+ value. Drawing is May 30.
PRIZES INCLUDE:
• $300 Harley-Davidson gift card
• Twister City Harley-Davidson class ($360 value)
• Motorcycle maintenance from Buckwheat Carroll ($280 value)
• Motorcycle paint job from David Parker ($2,500 value!)
PRIZES INCLUDE:
• $300 Harley-Davidson gift card
• Twister City Harley-Davidson class ($360 value)
• Motorcycle maintenance from Buckwheat Carroll ($280 value)
• Motorcycle paint job from David Parker ($2,500 value!)
Get your name entered to win a Ford Bronco or Kia Telluride -- courtesy of our friends at Rusty Eck Ford. Drawing takes place in December.
$120 value for just $60.
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