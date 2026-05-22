Blood Cancer United Inc

Hosted by

Blood Cancer United Inc

About this event

Raffles for Blood Cancer United!

50/50 Raffle item
50/50 Raffle
$2

Half the prize goes to a winner and half to Blood Cancer United. Drawn Sunday, 5/24. The next drawing will be 5/30!

1 Kansas Pride Raffle Ticket item
1 Kansas Pride Raffle Ticket
$5

Our growing Kansas Pride basket with gift cards and goodies. We've been adding to it as we go. It already has $500 worth in value. We keep adding to it too. Winner selected 5/30.


Here's a sample of what you get:

• Helmuth Country Bakery Homestyle Egg Noodles & seasonings

• R&J Bee Rescue Fire Honey

• Jack Stack Barbecue BBQ sauce & seasonings

• Sarah Jane’s Chow Chow Green Tomato Relish

• Peanut Butter & Caramel Farmer Bob Popcorn

• Cocoa Dolce treats!

• Grannies Homemade Mustard

• Freddy’s Fry Sauce & gift cards

• Spangles gift card

• Holmes Made Salsa

• Art & Mary’s chips

• Pat Daddy’s Seasoning

• Strataca adventure passes

• Gift cards to Dillons, Pizza Hut & many local brews and eats!

5 Kansas Pride Raffle Tickets item
5 Kansas Pride Raffle Tickets
$20

Our growing Kansas Pride basket with gift cards and goodies. We've been adding to it as we go. It already has $500 worth in value. We keep adding to it too. Winner selected 5/30.


Here's a sample of what you get:

• Helmuth Country Bakery Homestyle Egg Noodles & seasonings

• R&J Bee Rescue Fire Honey

• Jack Stack Barbecue BBQ sauce & seasonings

• Sarah Jane’s Chow Chow Green Tomato Relish

• Peanut Butter & Caramel Farmer Bob Popcorn

• Cocoa Dolce treats!

• Grannies Homemade Mustard

• Freddy’s Fry Sauce & gift cards

• Spangles gift card

• Holmes Made Salsa

• Art & Mary’s chips

• Pat Daddy’s Seasoning

• Strataca adventure passes

• Gift cards to Dillons, Pizza Hut & many local brews and eats!

1 Meat Raffle Ticket item
1 Meat Raffle Ticket
$5

THIS ONE IS H-O-T! We're so glad to have the support of Medicine Lodge Meat Company with the campaign. It's $500+ value. Drawing is May 30.

5 Meat Raffle Tickets item
5 Meat Raffle Tickets
$20

THIS ONE IS H-O-T! We're so glad to have the support of Medicine Lodge Meat Company with the campaign. It's $500+ value. Drawing is May 30.

1 Biker Raffle Ticket item
1 Biker Raffle Ticket
$5

PRIZES INCLUDE:

• $300 Harley-Davidson gift card

• Twister City Harley-Davidson class ($360 value)

• Motorcycle maintenance from Buckwheat Carroll ($280 value)

• Motorcycle paint job from David Parker ($2,500 value!)

5 Biker Raffle Tickets item
5 Biker Raffle Tickets
$20

PRIZES INCLUDE:

• $300 Harley-Davidson gift card

• Twister City Harley-Davidson class ($360 value)

• Motorcycle maintenance from Buckwheat Carroll ($280 value)

• Motorcycle paint job from David Parker ($2,500 value!)

Vehicle Raffle Ticket item
Vehicle Raffle Ticket
$10

Get your name entered to win a Ford Bronco or Kia Telluride -- courtesy of our friends at Rusty Eck Ford. Drawing takes place in December.

MEGA RAFFLE BUNDLE
$60
  • 5 50/50 tickets ($10 value)
  • 5 Meat Raffle tickets ($20 value)
  • 5 Kansas Raffle tickets ($20 value)
  • 5 Biker Raffle tickets ($20 value)
  • 5 Vehicle Raffle tickets ($50 value)

$120 value for just $60.

Add a donation for Blood Cancer United Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!