Ragnarok Sniper Challenge's Annual Raffle 2026

The SIG Sauer P365 is a highly popular, striker-fired 9mm micro-compact pistol designed for concealed carry, featuring high-capacity magazines (
10+1
10+1
to
17+1
17+1
or more) and an optional optic-ready slide. Known for its ergonomics and XRAY3 day/night sights, it is available in several variations including the XL, X-Macro, and Fuse.
Sig Sauer +4
Key Features and Models
- Capacity: Ranges from standard 10-round flush fit to 12, 17, or 21-round extended magazines depending on the model.
- P365 (Standard): 3.1-inch barrel, 10+1 capacity, ideal for deep concealment.
The SIG Sauer P365 is a highly popular, striker-fired 9mm micro-compact pistol designed for concealed carry, featuring high-capacity magazines (
10+1
10+1
to
17+1
17+1
or more) and an optional optic-ready slide. Known for its ergonomics and XRAY3 day/night sights, it is available in several variations including the XL, X-Macro, and Fuse.
Sig Sauer +4
Key Features and Models
- Capacity: Ranges from standard 10-round flush fit to 12, 17, or 21-round extended magazines depending on the model.
- P365 (Standard): 3.1-inch barrel, 10+1 capacity, ideal for deep concealment.