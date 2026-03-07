Ragnarok Sniper Challenge's Annual Raffle 2026

The SIG Sauer P365 is a highly popular, striker-fired 9mm micro-compact pistol designed for concealed carry , featuring high-capacity magazines (

10+1

10+1

to

17+1

17+1

or more) and an optional optic-ready slide. Known for its ergonomics and XRAY3 day/night sights, it is available in several variations including the XL, X-Macro, and Fuse.

Sig Sauer +4

Key Features and Models