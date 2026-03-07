Ragnarok Sniper Challenge

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Ragnarok Sniper Challenge

About this raffle

Ragnarok Sniper Challenge's Annual Raffle 2026

One chance of winning
$40

The SIG Sauer P365 is a highly popular, striker-fired 9mm micro-compact pistol designed for concealed carry, featuring high-capacity magazines (

10+1

10+1

 to 

17+1

17+1

 or more) and an optional optic-ready slide. Known for its ergonomics and XRAY3 day/night sights, it is available in several variations including the XL, X-Macro, and Fuse. 

Sig Sauer +4

Key Features and Models

  • Capacity: Ranges from standard 10-round flush fit to 12, 17, or 21-round extended magazines depending on the model.
  • P365 (Standard): 3.1-inch barrel, 10+1 capacity, ideal for deep concealment.
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