Raiders 2025 Community Partnership Opportunities

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000


  • Media guide cover sponsor
  • Business Ad cycled @ Richland Home Games at Children's Health Stadium
  • Business logo shared on all social media platforms 3x
  • 3x5 Mesh Business Banner hung @ RHS Stadium
  • Full page Advertisement in Richland Football Media Guide/Program
  • Business logo on RTC Website as a Diamond sponsor
  • Recognition at all Sub-Varsity Home Games
  • Richland Raiders annual calendar with company logo.
Diamond Sponsor
$5,000


  • Business Ad cycled @ Richland Home Games at Children's Health Stadium
  • Business logo shared on all social media platforms 3x
  • 3x5 Mesh Business Banner hung @ RHS Stadium
  • Full page Advertisement in Richland Football Media Guide/Program
  • Business logo on RTC Website as a Diamond sponsor
  • Recognition at all Sub-Varsity Home Games
  • Richland Raiders annual calendar with company logo
Gold sponsor
$3,500


  • Business logo shared on all social media platforms 3x
  • 3x5 Mesh Business Banner hung @ RHS Stadium
  • Full page Advertisement in Richland Football Media Guide/Program
  • Business logo on RTC Website as a Gold sponsor
  • Recognition at all Sub-Varsity Home Games
  • Richland Raiders annual calendar with company logo
Silver Sponsor
$1,500


  • Business logo shared on all social media platforms 2x
  • 3x5 Mesh Business Banner hung @ RHS Stadium
  • Half page Advertisement in Richland Football Media Guide/Program
  • Business logo on RTC Website as a Silver sponsor
  • Recognition at all Sub-Varsity Home Games
  • Richland Raiders annual calendar with company logo
Bronze Sponsor
$750


  • Business logo shared on all social media platforms 1x
  • Half page Advertisement in Richland Football Media Guide/Program
  • Business logo on RTC Website as a Bronze sponsor
  • Recognition at all Sub-Varsity Home Games
  • Richland Raiders annual calendar with company logo
Purple/Black Sponsor #1
$250

Photography Sponsor -Your company logo on all Official RHS Football Photos, free to download by every Richland Fan! $250 per game - minimum two and ¼ page in media guide included.

Purple/Black Sponsor #2
$300

Game Broadcast Sponsor - Your company will be advertised, along with a blurb, during our away game broadcasts. $300 per game. ¼ page in media guide included.

Business Full Page Ad
$800

Included with Platinum, Diamond, & Gold Sponsors

Business Half Page Ad
$500

Included with Silver and Bronze Sponsorships

Business Quarter Page Ad
$350

Included with Purple/Black Sponsorships

Student Full Page Ad
$400
Student Half Page Ad
$250
Student Quarter Page Ad
$125

