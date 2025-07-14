Raiders 2025 Community Partnership Opportunities

Photography Sponsor -Your company logo on all Official RHS Football Photos, free to download by every Richland Fan! $250 per game - minimum two and ¼ page in media guide included.
Game Broadcast Sponsor - Your company will be advertised, along with a blurb, during our away game broadcasts. $300 per game. ¼ page in media guide included.
Included with Platinum, Diamond, & Gold Sponsors
Included with Silver and Bronze Sponsorships
Included with Purple/Black Sponsorships
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing