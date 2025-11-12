Railroad Prototype Modelers-Valley Forge, Inc.

Offered by

Railroad Prototype Modelers-Valley Forge, Inc.

Railroad Prototype Modelers-Valley Forge, Inc.'s Shop

Registration
$50
Minor Registration
$20
Box Lunch: Turkey
$35

Saturday Lunch: Chef Selected Boxed Lunch w/Pre-Order - $35.00 per person (inclusive of 22% service charge and 6% sales tax)
- Pre-ordered Sandwich Turkey
- Individual Bag of Potato Chips
- Pre-made salad (potato, pasta, etc.)
- Whole Fruit
- Cookie or Brownie
- Choice of Assorted Soda or Bottled Water 

Box Lunch: Roast Beef
$35

Saturday Lunch: Chef Selected Boxed Lunch w/Pre-Order - $35.00 per person (inclusive of 22% service charge and 6% sales tax)
- Pre-ordered Sandwich Roast Beef
- Individual Bag of Potato Chips
- Pre-made salad (potato, pasta, etc.)
- Whole Fruit
- Cookie or Brownie
- Choice of Assorted Soda or Bottled Water 

Box Lunch: Ham
$35

Saturday Lunch: Chef Selected Boxed Lunch w/Pre-Order - $35.00 per person (inclusive of 22% service charge and 6% sales tax)
- Pre-ordered Sandwich Ham
- Individual Bag of Potato Chips
- Pre-made salad (potato, pasta, etc.)
- Whole Fruit
- Cookie or Brownie
- Choice of Assorted Soda or Bottled Water 

Box Lunch: Vegetarian
$35

Saturday Lunch: Chef Selected Boxed Lunch w/Pre-Order - $35.00 per person (inclusive of 22% service charge and 6% sales tax)
- Pre-ordered Sandwich Vegetarian
- Individual Bag of Potato Chips
- Pre-made salad (potato, pasta, etc.)
- Whole Fruit
- Cookie or Brownie
- Choice of Assorted Soda or Bottled Water 

Registration and one table
$90
Registration and two tables
$130
Registration and three tables
$170
Registration and four tables
$210
Registration and five tables
$250
Registration and six tables
$290
Registration and seven tables
$330
Registration and eight tables
$370

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!