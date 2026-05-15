Railroaders Memorial Museum Benefit Dinner

About this event
VIP ticket holders can arrive an hour early at 5pm for a private reception with industry leaders and will receive a more curated experience with the Union Pacific Steam Era Exhibit. Priority seating, closest to the stage will be provided to VIP ticket holders.
Each table seats 8 individuals. Purchasing a dedicated table gets you entry at 6pm. These tables are closer to the "front of the house".
Full access to the banquet dinner and program. Doors open at 6pm. General first come, first serve seating.
$
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