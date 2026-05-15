Railroaders Memorial Museum

Hosted by

Railroaders Memorial Museum

About this event

Railroaders Memorial Museum Benefit Dinner

1 Convention Center Dr

Altoona, PA 16602, USA

VIP Experience
$150

VIP ticket holders can arrive an hour early at 5pm for a private reception with industry leaders and will receive a more curated experience with the Union Pacific Steam Era Exhibit. Priority seating, closest to the stage will be provided to VIP ticket holders.

Reserved Full Table (Seats 8)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Each table seats 8 individuals. Purchasing a dedicated table gets you entry at 6pm. These tables are closer to the "front of the house".

Individual Ticket
$100

Full access to the banquet dinner and program. Doors open at 6pm. General first come, first serve seating.

Add a donation for Railroaders Memorial Museum

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!