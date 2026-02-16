Rain Barrel Workshop - Beech Bluff Park

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About this event
. Participants will make and take home a 55 gallon rain barrel with installation instructions. This hour-long workshop is fun and easy. No prior skills required. We Plant it Forward staff will guide you through the building of your rain barrel. Participants will use power tools and must wear closed toe shoes and comfortable clothing to work in. This reduced price is made possible by a grant from Enbridge.
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