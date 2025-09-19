Sales closed

Rainbow Bridge Hospice Rescue's Silent Auction at the Fainting Goat in F-V

If in F-V area then at event. We have helpers taking them to Durham and KWZR areas, you will be contacted. Things can be shipped at buyers expense.

1. Rainbow Bridge Hospice Rescue Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- Rainbow Bridge Hospice Rescue Tee Shirt (tell us what size you need)

1- Hand Created RBHR Hogg Tumbler

2- Books

*Cat Spelled Backwards Doesn't Spell God Portraits of Divine Dogs

by Jeff Selis

*Unconditional: Older Dogs, Deeper Love

by Jane Sobel Klonsky

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth


2. Mona's Mintage Donated Basket item
$20

Starting bid

1- Pink Dog Bow

1- Set of Earings

1- LG Rescue Dogs Rock Tee Shirt

1- Snail Roll-up Snuffle Toy

1- The Ultimate Dog Lover

by Marty Becker, DMV

1- Giftcard for Mona's Mintage ($20)

3. Pamper You Basket item
$20

Starting bid

1- pop up crate

1- Posh Take Care Zen Coloring by Teresa Roberts Logan

1- Bath Carousel

1- Neck Relax and Stretch Pod

1- Fuzzy Socks

1- Pedicure Kit

1- LCD Digital Writing Tablet

3- Single Beautifiers

1- Starfruit Sangria Foaming Soap

1- Pure Body Headache Relief Wrap

1- VERY FULL Weekend Beauty Bag

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth

4. Cozy Night In Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- Hand crocheted lap blanket

1- Hand created "Unique" Hogg Tumbler

1- Coaster

1- Dog Tales 1000-piece puzzle

1- Zocks Boot Socks

1- 3 Dog recycled metal frame

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

5. Friends Gone Wild Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- Pineapple Splash Candle

1- "You Got This Girl" Phone Pocket and Stand

1- "Wonderfully Wacky Woman" pen and notepad set

1- "True Friends..." Mini Candle

1- Paris Sticky Notes

1- Friends Picture Frame

1- The Golden Girls Cross Stitch Kit

1- Fun Saying Coaster

1- Dogs Gone Wild 2026 Calendar

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

6. A Guy and His Dog Basket item
$15

Starting bid

2 Books

*Pit Road Pets: NASCAR Stars and Their Pets

by Wendy Belk w/ Tony Stewart and Ryan Newman signatures

*Top Dogs: Babe Ruff and the Legendary Canines of Sports

by John Ueland

1- XL Dickies 500 Nov 2, 2008 NASCAR Vintage Tee Shirt

1- Foozy's Mens Socks

1- Multi Charger

1- Daddy's Sippy Cup Mug with Fun Coaster

1- Sports Themed Lap Blanket

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

7. Be Creative Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- Artists Loft Paint by Number Kit - 3 Dogs

1- Tabitha Brown "Blacky the Dog" Embroidery Kit

1- Sketchbook Covered in Dogs Mixed Media Paper

1- "A Very Good Coloring Book" by Tabitha Brown

1- Drawing Pencil Kit with Tools

1- Mini Stationary Kit

1- Mini Ringbinder

1- Glue Stick

1- Dog Ephemera Pack

1- Pack Colored Pencils

1- Micron Pen Pack

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

All in a handmade artists travel bag.

8. Kiddos ♥️ Doggos Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- Poster Pets Activity Book

1- Pet Stylist Sticker Activity Book

1- Dash and Zoom Little Miss Sneakypants by Susan R Stoltz

1- Mickey Scratch off Fun and Games

1- Lip Sip Goofy Face Straws

1- A Kissing Hand for Chester Raccoon by Audrey Penn

1- Doggy Doubles Matching Pairs Card Game

1- Pack 24 Crayola Crayons

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag


9. PD the Pug (with Mommy Marilee Joyce)Book series item
$15

Starting bid

*Furry Fairy Tails: PD Bedtime Stories

*Get Me Out of Here! Reflections of PD the Put-Upon Pug

*Working Like A...Dog! PD in Corporate America

*No You Sit! PD's Manual for How to Train Your Human

*A Star is Born! PD on the Silver Screen

All tied together with 2 collars


10. Self Development Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- Set of 2 Dog Pens

1- Gift Box, Puzzle, and Bank Maze

1- Optimizing Brain Fitness Course Taught by Prof Richard Restak (2 DVD)

1- 300 Things to Make Me Happy Journal

1- USA Today Jazzy Jumbo Puzzle Book

1- Born to Shine by Kendra Scott

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag

11. Gotta Have A Kitty Basket item
$20

Starting bid

1- Yoga Kitten 2026 Calendar

1- Color Me Kittens Cider Mill Press Coloring Book

1- The Magic of Cats a Chicken Soup for the Soul Book by Amy Newmark

1- Natural Cat & Dog Care by Country Vet's

3- Cat cards

1- Crazy Cat Lady by Agnes Loonstra & Ester Scholten

1- Iced Koozie Cup

1- Hanging Kitty Glass Markers

1- Nylabone Kitty Toy

1- Large Tiger Fuzzy Blanket

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

12. Travel Dog Bag with Toys item
$15

Starting bid

Veagia Military Style Dog Travel Satchel filled with fun toys for your furry friend.

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

13. Puggy Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- Love Wooden Plaque (Lt Blue)

1- Metal Garden "Pug" Sculpture

1- Pair of French Bulldog Sox

2- Unique Collars

1- "Spoiled" Dog Sweater (SM)

1- Flat Faced Dog Muzzle (XXS)

1- Pack of Extreme All Weather Boots (XXS)

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

14. Plaid Puppy Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- My Heart Belongs to my Dog Hat

2- Unique Collars

1- Plaid Pup Door Stop

1- Love Wooden Plaque

1- Yellow Raincoat Size Small

1- Hand Created "Sketched" Hogg Tumbler w/ Straw Package

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

15. Fun Home Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- Welcome to Our Garden Sign

1- We Belong to This Earth Lithograph

1- Live Life to the Furriest Coloring/Design/Sticker Book

1- Handmade Pocket with Pen and Pad

1- Tube of Hand Cream

1- "Blessed" Tin Sign

1- Rainbow Magnet

1- Travel Brush

1- LED Candle

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

1- 3 Ceramic Magnet Set

1- "With God All Things Are Possible" visor clip

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag

16. Tiny's Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- Stained Glass-Like Chihuahua Night Light

1- Small Slow-Down Bowl

1- Pack of Small Santa Boots for Dogs

2- Unique Collars

1- Hand Knit Grey Sweater

1- World's Best Pup Diary for Your Dog

1- "Dogs are not our whole lives but they make our lives whole" Wood Plaque

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

17. Doggy Basics (Pink) Basket item
$15

Starting bid

3- Pink Pet Tools

3- Fun Collars

1- Doggy Wipes

1- Rug Look Potty Pad

1- Dog Mom A Love Story

by Isabel Serna

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag

18. Doggy Basics (Blue) Basket item
$15

Starting bid

3- Blue Pet Tools

3- Fun Collars

1- Doggy Wipes

1- Rug Look Potty Pad

1- Dog Mom A Love Story

by Isabel Serna

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag

19. Food and Groom Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- 4 lb Bag Holistic Healthy Extension Dog Little Bites Food

1- "You have a Pizza my Heart" Lithograph

1- Nuesta Pets pH Balanced Lavender Scented Shampoo

3- Pink Pet Tools
3- Fun Collars
1- Dog Mom A Love Story
by Isabel Serna

1- Heart Shaped Plastic Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag

20. Love and Clothes Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- Love (Red) Wooden Plaque

1- Recordable Talking Button Set

1- Nuesta Pets Claming and Soothing Shampoo (16oz)

1- Arcadia Trail Cooling Vest (Girth 23-27 in Medium)

1- Frisco "Starry Night" Hoodie (XL but more like M-L)

1- Frisco "Color Block" Hoodie (XL but more like M-L)

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag


21. Big Dog Love Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- Love Wooden Plaque

1- Halti No Pull Harness (LG)

1- Gentle Leader Headcollar (XL)

1- Dog Spinning Barrel Puzzle Toy (XL)

1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder

1- Handmade Wash Cloth

1- Spyder 6ft Bungee Dog Leash

1- Silicone Lick Mat

1- "Make Fetch Happen" LG Dog Shirt

1- Canister Tennis Balls

22. Classic Tails (4 books) item
$15

Starting bid

4 classic novels written with pets as the characters.

Romeow & Juliet - Shakespeare

Fangs & Prejudice - Austen

The Great Catsby - Garrett

Picture of Dorian Greyhound - Wilde

A fun grouping books for all ages.

23. Coach Watch item
$50

Starting bid

Coach Watch - Sammy Signature

White Dial Style

ID #14504419

24. Pearl Earrings item
$10

Starting bid

A set of pearl earrings placed in a hand decorated dog themed tin filled with bone shaped candies.

25. Wooden Paw Print Earrings item
25. Wooden Paw Print Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Fun dangling paw print earrings. Made from thin wood and attached to French hooks. They are in a hand designed dog themed tin filled with bone shaped candies.

26. Wish/Prayer Locket Necklace item
$10

Starting bid

This wish/prayer locket necklace has a magnet closure. It is placed in a hand decorated dog themed tin box filled with bone shaped candy.

27. Forever in my Heart Necklace item
$10

Starting bid

This necklace shaped like a heart with a doggy on the side. Above the pup it also says "Always in my Heart". It is a great gift for someone who lost a fur baby. It is in a hand designed dog themed tin filled with bone shaped candies.

28. Dog-opoly Journal item
$40

Starting bid

This handmade "junk" journal was made especially for the rescue. It started as a dog-opoly game and with vintage paper, vintage books, hand dyed paper, stickers and a bunch of creativity became a unique piece of art. You can find a flip thru and more pictures at the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/15JGQpSVWtM/

29. Cooking Up Some Christmas Basket item
$15

Starting bid

2- Spatulas

1- Pocket Mitt

1- Doggy Hand Towel

1- Red Apple Wreath Yankee Candle

1- Deck the Halls Soap Dish

1- Paper Wrapped Almond Vegetable Soap

1- Round White Cake Pan

30. Home for Christmas Basket item
$15

Starting bid

1- Spatula

1- Pocket Mitt

1- Nutcracker Tree Set

1- Pen and Pad Set

1- Star Shaped Floating Candle

1- Tis the Season Hand Soap

1- Snowy Coconut Frost Candle with Reusable Holder

31. Lily Bloom Backpack item
$15

Starting bid

Yes, It is a Lilly Bloom bag.

This backpack has been filled with a secret stash of fun items.

No Peeking!

32. A Fall Forest Landscape item
$75

Starting bid

Oil on Canvas

by Francis Clark Brown

(American, 1908-1992)

Signature "Francis C. Brown" found on lower right hand corner

It is in very good pre-owned condition

Framed size is 38Wx32H

33. Black Lab Lithograph by Elliott item
$30

Starting bid

Black Lab is a beautiful piece signed Elliott (see 2nd pic). It is professional framed and matted behind glass. The best we can find is that they started hitting the market in the 90's.

It is in very good pre-owned condition. Framed size is 32Wx26H

34. Columbia by Skalagard Lithograph item
$40

Starting bid

Skalagard, Hans (1924-2017)

An offset lithograph on paper of an original painting. Depicts a sailboat traveling through the waves with long white sails. Signed on the lower right (see 2nd pic). It is professionally framed and matted behind glass.

It is in very good pre-owned condition.

Framed size is 32Wx25.5H

35. Houndstooth Sweater Boyd's Bear in Chair item
$25

Starting bid

16" from ears to paws

36. Fancy Dress Boyd's Bear item
$25

Starting bid

16" from ears to paws

37. Set of 3 Boyd's Winter Bears item
$25

Starting bid

14", 10" & 6" from ears to paws

38. Boyd's M&M Bear item
$15

Starting bid

8" from ears to paws

39. Fisherman's Sweater Boyd's Bear item
$15

Starting bid

13" from ears to paws

40. Dusty Rose Boyd's Bear item
$15

Starting bid

10" from ears to paws

41. Winter Coat Boyd's Bear item
$15

Starting bid

9" from ears to paws

42. Green Overalls Boyd's Bear item
$15

Starting bid

10" from ears to paws

43. Denim Overalls Boyd's Bear item
$15

Starting bid

10" from ears to paws

44. Christmas Bib Boyd's Bear item
$15

Starting bid

12" from ears to paws

45. Christmas Elf Boyd's Bear item
$15

Starting bid

8" from ears to paws

