Rainbow Bridge Hospice Rescue's Silent Auction at the Fainting Goat in F-V

If in F-V area then at event. We have helpers taking them to Durham and KWZR areas, you will be contacted. Things can be shipped at buyers expense.
Starting bid
1- Rainbow Bridge Hospice Rescue Tee Shirt (tell us what size you need)
1- Hand Created RBHR Hogg Tumbler
2- Books
*Cat Spelled Backwards Doesn't Spell God Portraits of Divine Dogs
by Jeff Selis
*Unconditional: Older Dogs, Deeper Love
by Jane Sobel Klonsky
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
Starting bid
1- Pink Dog Bow
1- Set of Earings
1- LG Rescue Dogs Rock Tee Shirt
1- Snail Roll-up Snuffle Toy
1- The Ultimate Dog Lover
by Marty Becker, DMV
1- Giftcard for Mona's Mintage ($20)
Starting bid
1- pop up crate
1- Posh Take Care Zen Coloring by Teresa Roberts Logan
1- Bath Carousel
1- Neck Relax and Stretch Pod
1- Fuzzy Socks
1- Pedicure Kit
1- LCD Digital Writing Tablet
3- Single Beautifiers
1- Starfruit Sangria Foaming Soap
1- Pure Body Headache Relief Wrap
1- VERY FULL Weekend Beauty Bag
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
Starting bid
1- Hand crocheted lap blanket
1- Hand created "Unique" Hogg Tumbler
1- Coaster
1- Dog Tales 1000-piece puzzle
1- Zocks Boot Socks
1- 3 Dog recycled metal frame
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
Starting bid
1- Pineapple Splash Candle
1- "You Got This Girl" Phone Pocket and Stand
1- "Wonderfully Wacky Woman" pen and notepad set
1- "True Friends..." Mini Candle
1- Paris Sticky Notes
1- Friends Picture Frame
1- The Golden Girls Cross Stitch Kit
1- Fun Saying Coaster
1- Dogs Gone Wild 2026 Calendar
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
Starting bid
2 Books
*Pit Road Pets: NASCAR Stars and Their Pets
by Wendy Belk w/ Tony Stewart and Ryan Newman signatures
*Top Dogs: Babe Ruff and the Legendary Canines of Sports
by John Ueland
1- XL Dickies 500 Nov 2, 2008 NASCAR Vintage Tee Shirt
1- Foozy's Mens Socks
1- Multi Charger
1- Daddy's Sippy Cup Mug with Fun Coaster
1- Sports Themed Lap Blanket
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
Starting bid
1- Artists Loft Paint by Number Kit - 3 Dogs
1- Tabitha Brown "Blacky the Dog" Embroidery Kit
1- Sketchbook Covered in Dogs Mixed Media Paper
1- "A Very Good Coloring Book" by Tabitha Brown
1- Drawing Pencil Kit with Tools
1- Mini Stationary Kit
1- Mini Ringbinder
1- Glue Stick
1- Dog Ephemera Pack
1- Pack Colored Pencils
1- Micron Pen Pack
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
All in a handmade artists travel bag.
Starting bid
1- Poster Pets Activity Book
1- Pet Stylist Sticker Activity Book
1- Dash and Zoom Little Miss Sneakypants by Susan R Stoltz
1- Mickey Scratch off Fun and Games
1- Lip Sip Goofy Face Straws
1- A Kissing Hand for Chester Raccoon by Audrey Penn
1- Doggy Doubles Matching Pairs Card Game
1- Pack 24 Crayola Crayons
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag
Starting bid
*Furry Fairy Tails: PD Bedtime Stories
*Get Me Out of Here! Reflections of PD the Put-Upon Pug
*Working Like A...Dog! PD in Corporate America
*No You Sit! PD's Manual for How to Train Your Human
*A Star is Born! PD on the Silver Screen
All tied together with 2 collars
Starting bid
1- Set of 2 Dog Pens
1- Gift Box, Puzzle, and Bank Maze
1- Optimizing Brain Fitness Course Taught by Prof Richard Restak (2 DVD)
1- 300 Things to Make Me Happy Journal
1- USA Today Jazzy Jumbo Puzzle Book
1- Born to Shine by Kendra Scott
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag
Starting bid
1- Yoga Kitten 2026 Calendar
1- Color Me Kittens Cider Mill Press Coloring Book
1- The Magic of Cats a Chicken Soup for the Soul Book by Amy Newmark
1- Natural Cat & Dog Care by Country Vet's
3- Cat cards
1- Crazy Cat Lady by Agnes Loonstra & Ester Scholten
1- Iced Koozie Cup
1- Hanging Kitty Glass Markers
1- Nylabone Kitty Toy
1- Large Tiger Fuzzy Blanket
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
Starting bid
Veagia Military Style Dog Travel Satchel filled with fun toys for your furry friend.
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
Starting bid
1- Love Wooden Plaque (Lt Blue)
1- Metal Garden "Pug" Sculpture
1- Pair of French Bulldog Sox
2- Unique Collars
1- "Spoiled" Dog Sweater (SM)
1- Flat Faced Dog Muzzle (XXS)
1- Pack of Extreme All Weather Boots (XXS)
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
Starting bid
1- My Heart Belongs to my Dog Hat
2- Unique Collars
1- Plaid Pup Door Stop
1- Love Wooden Plaque
1- Yellow Raincoat Size Small
1- Hand Created "Sketched" Hogg Tumbler w/ Straw Package
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
Starting bid
1- Welcome to Our Garden Sign
1- We Belong to This Earth Lithograph
1- Live Life to the Furriest Coloring/Design/Sticker Book
1- Handmade Pocket with Pen and Pad
1- Tube of Hand Cream
1- "Blessed" Tin Sign
1- Rainbow Magnet
1- Travel Brush
1- LED Candle
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
1- 3 Ceramic Magnet Set
1- "With God All Things Are Possible" visor clip
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag
Starting bid
1- Stained Glass-Like Chihuahua Night Light
1- Small Slow-Down Bowl
1- Pack of Small Santa Boots for Dogs
2- Unique Collars
1- Hand Knit Grey Sweater
1- World's Best Pup Diary for Your Dog
1- "Dogs are not our whole lives but they make our lives whole" Wood Plaque
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
Starting bid
3- Pink Pet Tools
3- Fun Collars
1- Doggy Wipes
1- Rug Look Potty Pad
1- Dog Mom A Love Story
by Isabel Serna
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag
Starting bid
3- Blue Pet Tools
3- Fun Collars
1- Doggy Wipes
1- Rug Look Potty Pad
1- Dog Mom A Love Story
by Isabel Serna
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag
Starting bid
1- 4 lb Bag Holistic Healthy Extension Dog Little Bites Food
1- "You have a Pizza my Heart" Lithograph
1- Nuesta Pets pH Balanced Lavender Scented Shampoo
3- Pink Pet Tools
3- Fun Collars
1- Dog Mom A Love Story
by Isabel Serna
1- Heart Shaped Plastic Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag
Starting bid
1- Love (Red) Wooden Plaque
1- Recordable Talking Button Set
1- Nuesta Pets Claming and Soothing Shampoo (16oz)
1- Arcadia Trail Cooling Vest (Girth 23-27 in Medium)
1- Frisco "Starry Night" Hoodie (XL but more like M-L)
1- Frisco "Color Block" Hoodie (XL but more like M-L)
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
And all this is stuffed into an amazing Handmade Doggy Book Bag
Starting bid
1- Love Wooden Plaque
1- Halti No Pull Harness (LG)
1- Gentle Leader Headcollar (XL)
1- Dog Spinning Barrel Puzzle Toy (XL)
1- Handmade Poo Bag Holder
1- Handmade Wash Cloth
1- Spyder 6ft Bungee Dog Leash
1- Silicone Lick Mat
1- "Make Fetch Happen" LG Dog Shirt
1- Canister Tennis Balls
Starting bid
4 classic novels written with pets as the characters.
Romeow & Juliet - Shakespeare
Fangs & Prejudice - Austen
The Great Catsby - Garrett
Picture of Dorian Greyhound - Wilde
A fun grouping books for all ages.
Starting bid
Coach Watch - Sammy Signature
White Dial Style
ID #14504419
Starting bid
A set of pearl earrings placed in a hand decorated dog themed tin filled with bone shaped candies.
Starting bid
Fun dangling paw print earrings. Made from thin wood and attached to French hooks. They are in a hand designed dog themed tin filled with bone shaped candies.
Starting bid
This wish/prayer locket necklace has a magnet closure. It is placed in a hand decorated dog themed tin box filled with bone shaped candy.
Starting bid
This necklace shaped like a heart with a doggy on the side. Above the pup it also says "Always in my Heart". It is a great gift for someone who lost a fur baby. It is in a hand designed dog themed tin filled with bone shaped candies.
Starting bid
This handmade "junk" journal was made especially for the rescue. It started as a dog-opoly game and with vintage paper, vintage books, hand dyed paper, stickers and a bunch of creativity became a unique piece of art. You can find a flip thru and more pictures at the link below.
Starting bid
2- Spatulas
1- Pocket Mitt
1- Doggy Hand Towel
1- Red Apple Wreath Yankee Candle
1- Deck the Halls Soap Dish
1- Paper Wrapped Almond Vegetable Soap
1- Round White Cake Pan
Starting bid
1- Spatula
1- Pocket Mitt
1- Nutcracker Tree Set
1- Pen and Pad Set
1- Star Shaped Floating Candle
1- Tis the Season Hand Soap
1- Snowy Coconut Frost Candle with Reusable Holder
Starting bid
Yes, It is a Lilly Bloom bag.
This backpack has been filled with a secret stash of fun items.
No Peeking!
Starting bid
Oil on Canvas
by Francis Clark Brown
(American, 1908-1992)
Signature "Francis C. Brown" found on lower right hand corner
It is in very good pre-owned condition
Framed size is 38Wx32H
Starting bid
Black Lab is a beautiful piece signed Elliott (see 2nd pic). It is professional framed and matted behind glass. The best we can find is that they started hitting the market in the 90's.
It is in very good pre-owned condition. Framed size is 32Wx26H
Starting bid
Skalagard, Hans (1924-2017)
An offset lithograph on paper of an original painting. Depicts a sailboat traveling through the waves with long white sails. Signed on the lower right (see 2nd pic). It is professionally framed and matted behind glass.
It is in very good pre-owned condition.
Framed size is 32Wx25.5H
Starting bid
16" from ears to paws
Starting bid
16" from ears to paws
Starting bid
14", 10" & 6" from ears to paws
Starting bid
8" from ears to paws
Starting bid
13" from ears to paws
Starting bid
10" from ears to paws
Starting bid
9" from ears to paws
Starting bid
10" from ears to paws
Starting bid
10" from ears to paws
Starting bid
12" from ears to paws
Starting bid
8" from ears to paws
