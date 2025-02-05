form_archived

Rainbow Daisies Horse Rescue - Hearts For Horses Fundraiser

Valentines Memorial Heart
$5
A $5 donation - if you choose you can dedicate this heart to a loved one and it will be on display in the barn.
Gut X - 1 Donation + Memorial Heart
$113.50
This donation will enable us to purchase a gallon of Gut-X. Each gallon of Gut-X treats one horse for up to 4 months. Gut-x supports good gut healthy and boosts immunity.
Osteo-Max Donation + Memorial Heart
$195
This donation will enable us to purchase a gallon of Osteo-Max. Each gallon treats one horse for up to 4 months. Supports bone, joint and connective tissue health and decreases pain and inflammation of arthritis.
Remission Donation + Memorial Heart
$35
This donation will enable us to purchase a 4 lb bucket of Remission. Each 4 lb bucket treats one horse for up to 2 months. Remission is a nutritional supplement that supports foundered or laminitis-prone horses.
Muscle-Up Donation + Memorial Heart
$75
This donation will enable us to purchase a 5 lb bucket of Muscle-up. Each 5 lb bucket treats one horse for up to 3 months depending on the dosage. Muscle-Up is a nutritional supplement that supports building of strong muscles.
Weight Accelerator Donation + Memorial Heart
$25
This donation will enable us to purchase a 8 lb bag of Weight Accelerator. How long it lasts is depending on the dosage. Weight Accelerator is designed to help older horses gain and maintain weight.
Bute-Less Donation + Memorial Heart
$23
This donation will enable us to purchase a 2 lb bag of Bute-Less. 2lbs is a 32 day supply for one horse. Bute-Less promotes a balanced inflammatory response and helps ease aches and discomfort associated with aging and exercise.
Alfalfa Pellets Donation + Memorial Heart
$25
This donation will enable us to purchase a bag of Alfalfa pellets for our sweet Nellie.

