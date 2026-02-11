Rainbow Forest Recreation Association

Rainbow Forest Recreation Association

Rainbow Forest Swimming Creative Sponsorships 2026

Heat Sponsor
$25

Sponsor a specific race at a home meet; your business is announced before the heat begins.

Weekly Practice Sponsor
$100

Provide snacks & drinks for a practice; includes a thank-you photo and social media tag.

Scholarship Sponsor
$100

Cover the season registration fee for a swimmer in need; recognized publicly and in meet programs.

Highlight Reel Sponsor
$50

Your logo appears in the end-of-season video recap shared on social media and newsletters

Meet of the Week Sponsor
$100

Sponsor a major home or away meet; includes banners, social media promotion, and announcements.

Warm-Up Gear Sponsor
$250

Provide branded warm-up shirts, hoodies with your logo alongside the team logo

Team Spirit Night Host
Pay what you can

Partner with a local restaurant or business for a give-back night, with a percentage of the sales going to the team

Photo Day Sponsor
$50

Cover team picture day cost; receive a frames team photo and recognition on all distributed images

Swimmer of the Week
$25

Sponsor monthly awards for standout athletes; includes recognition in newsletters and social post.

Equipment Upgrade Sponsor
$100

Fund purchases like timing pads, kick boards, or training tools; recognized in a "funded by" format.

