Rainbow Forest Swimming Creative Sponsorships 2026

Sponsor a specific race at a home meet; your business is announced before the heat begins.
Provide snacks & drinks for a practice; includes a thank-you photo and social media tag.
Cover the season registration fee for a swimmer in need; recognized publicly and in meet programs.
Your logo appears in the end-of-season video recap shared on social media and newsletters
Sponsor a major home or away meet; includes banners, social media promotion, and announcements.
Provide branded warm-up shirts, hoodies with your logo alongside the team logo
Partner with a local restaurant or business for a give-back night, with a percentage of the sales going to the team
Cover team picture day cost; receive a frames team photo and recognition on all distributed images
Sponsor monthly awards for standout athletes; includes recognition in newsletters and social post.
Fund purchases like timing pads, kick boards, or training tools; recognized in a "funded by" format.
