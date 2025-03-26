Rainbow Pride Dance - Dancing Through the Decades

General admission prior to start of the dance. Don the dress of your favorite decade and dance the night away.
General admission prior to start of the dance. Don the dress of your favorite decade and dance the night away.
Dance Day Admission
$20
General admission price beginning 5:00pm on June 13th and at the door. Don the dress of your favorite decade and dance the night away.
General admission price beginning 5:00pm on June 13th and at the door. Don the dress of your favorite decade and dance the night away.
SPONSORSHIP - SILVER
$1,500
Listed as sponsor in newsletter and on social media / free table at event to showcase your business / 8 tickets/ Highlighted on signage at the event / Profiled in article placed in our newsletter and on other social media // free ad in each organization's newsletter for July 2025.
Listed as sponsor in newsletter and on social media / free table at event to showcase your business / 8 tickets/ Highlighted on signage at the event / Profiled in article placed in our newsletter and on other social media // free ad in each organization's newsletter for July 2025.
SPONSORSHIP - BRONZE
$1,000
Listed as sponsor in newsletter and on social media / free table at event to showcase your business / 6 tickets/ Highlighted on signage at the event / Profiled in article placed in our newsletter and on other social media
Listed as sponsor in newsletter and on social media / free table at event to showcase your business / 6 tickets/ Highlighted on signage at the event / Profiled in article placed in our newsletter and on other social media
SPONSORSHIP- PINK
$500
Listed as sponsor in newsletter and on social media / free table at event to showcase your business / 4 tickets
Listed as sponsor in newsletter and on social media / free table at event to showcase your business / 4 tickets
SPONSORSHIP - BLUE
$250
Listed as sponsor in newsletter and on social media / can put literature out for your organization on sponsor shared table at event / 2 tickets
Listed as sponsor in newsletter and on social media / can put literature out for your organization on sponsor shared table at event / 2 tickets
$20 Donation
$20
PRIDE Dance Donation
PRIDE Dance Donation
$50 Donation
$50
PRIDE Dance Donation
PRIDE Dance Donation
$100 Donation
$100
PRIDE Dance Donation
PRIDE Dance Donation
DANCE VOLUNTEER
$15
Volunteers - contact your sponsoring agency for a code..
Volunteers - contact your sponsoring agency for a code..