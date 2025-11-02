Rainbow ProLife Soirée

Hosted by
About this event
This includes the social, awards and dance!
3 tickets, reserved seating, and listed in program as Bronze Sponsor.
7 tickets, your organization's merch at each table, reserved seating, and listed in program as Silver Sponsor.
This sponsorship is specifically designed for in-kind contributions where money is limited yet a person or group will provide beneficial elements for the event. For example assisting with advertising, food, security, audio/visual, check-in, set-up, clean-up. We will contact you to follow-up.
If you'd like to purchase tickets in memoriam for preborn lives lost or any other loved one. Funds raised will be used first for any additional guest who was unable to purchase tickets and then finally to cover cost of event.
12 tickets, 3 minute pitch for your organization, your organization's merch at each table, reserved seating, and listed in program as Gold Sponsor.
10 left!
15 tickets, 7 minute pitch for your organization, your organization's merch at each table, reserved seating, and listed in program as Diamond Sponsor.
8 left!
17 tickets, 10 minute pitch for your organization, your organization's merch at each table, reserved seating, and listed in program as Rainbow Sponsor.
20+ tickets, 12 minute pitch for your organization, your organization's merch at each table, reserved seating, and listed in program as Double Rainbow Sponsor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!