Rainbow Races Sailing Holiday Presale

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US Sailing Adult Basic Keelboat Course out of Jackson Park Harbor for Spring/Summer 2026 -
This course is for those 18 and over only.
This course is a US Sailing sanctioned course that combines hands on (weather permitting on water), bookwork, and online lessons. This class will teach you everything you'll need to know to safely and effectively crew a sailboat. To earn a US Sailing Basic Keelboat Certification, students will have to successfully complete/pass the online modules, attend all classes successfully demonstrating skills taught by the instructor, and pass a written test the last day.
Students are provided a life vest, which must be worn at all times; an E book to reference and are encouraged to read prior to class; and at least 18 hours of face to face time with an instructor. Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle, hat, sun glasses, non aerosol sunscreen, and sailing gloves. Close toed non-skid shoes are required.
At the end, upon meeting the requirements of certification, you will receive a US Sailing Basic Keel Boat Certification, and a 1-year membership to US Sailing.
At least 2 weeks prior to class, you will receive a digital packet with instructions, and pre-class work. Please complete the packet before your first day of class.
US Sailing Adult Basic Keelboat Course out of Belmont Harbor for Spring/Summer 2026 -
This course is for those 18 and over only.
This course is a US Sailing sanctioned course that combines hands on (weather permitting on water), bookwork, and online lessons. This class will teach you everything you'll need to know to safely and effectively crew a sailboat. To earn a US Sailing Basic Keelboat Certification, students will have to successfully complete/pass the online modules, attend all classes successfully demonstrating skills taught by the instructor, and pass a written test the last day.
Students are provided a life vest, which must be worn at all times; an E book to reference and are encouraged to read prior to class; and at least 18 hours of face to face time with an instructor. Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle, hat, sun glasses, non aerosol sunscreen, and sailing gloves. Close toed non-skid shoes are required.
At the end, upon meeting the requirements of certification, you will receive a US Sailing Basic Keel Boat Certification, and a 1-year membership to US Sailing.
At least 2 weeks prior to class, you will receive a digital packet with instructions, and pre-class work. Please complete the packet before your first day of class.
US Sailing Adult First Experience Sail -
This course is for those 18 and over only.
The First Sail Experience is a two-hour lesson offered to anyone. This unique opportunity offers beginners an introduction to sailing in a casual setting and is designed to provide a memorable experience that will motivate newcomers to continue sailing.
Participants will get out on the water with an instructor in a sailboat provided by Rainbow Races. The First Sail Experience features basic hands-on learning on board a sailboat that will cover topics such as: how a sail works; parts of a sailboat; points of sail; and important safety guidelines. No experience needed, this class is geared to folks who may be on the fence about taking the full Basic Keelboat course.
Students are provided a life vest, which must be worn at all times. Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle, hat, sun glasses, non aerosol sun screen, and sailing gloves. Close toed non skid shoes are required.
By the end of this experience you will be well prepared to move onto our US Sailing Basic Keelboat course with one of our instructors during a 3 day, deeper dive into the mechanics and skills of keelboat sailing, and earn your US Sailing Basic Keelboat certification.
Classes are located at Jackson Park outer harbor, D Dock, 6400 Promontory Dr. Chicago, IL 60649.
Please note, sails are always at the mercy of weather which can be hard to predict - your instructor will touch base via text at the latest a few hours before the sail to confirm or reschedule.
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