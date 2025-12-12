Rainbow Races Sailing Holiday Presale

US Sailing Adult Basic Keelboat Course out of Jackson Park Harbor for Spring/Summer 2026 -





This course is for those 18 and over only.





This course is a US Sailing sanctioned course that combines hands on (weather permitting on water), bookwork, and online lessons. This class will teach you everything you'll need to know to safely and effectively crew a sailboat. To earn a US Sailing Basic Keelboat Certification, students will have to successfully complete/pass the online modules, attend all classes successfully demonstrating skills taught by the instructor, and pass a written test the last day.





Students are provided a life vest, which must be worn at all times; an E book to reference and are encouraged to read prior to class; and at least 18 hours of face to face time with an instructor. Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle, hat, sun glasses, non aerosol sunscreen, and sailing gloves. Close toed non-skid shoes are required.





At the end, upon meeting the requirements of certification, you will receive a US Sailing Basic Keel Boat Certification, and a 1-year membership to US Sailing.





At least 2 weeks prior to class, you will receive a digital packet with instructions, and pre-class work. Please complete the packet before your first day of class.