Mason Community Robotics

Hosted by

Mason Community Robotics

About this event

Rainbow Rumble V Sponsorship

1001 S Barnes St

Mason, MI 48854, USA

Title Event Sponsor
$10,000

You will be highlighted as a key sponsor in all Rainbow Rumble promotional materials and at the competition during opening and closing ceremonies. Your logo will also be prominently displayed in a dedicated slide that will be shown between matches both in the building and on the live stream.

Supporting Event Sponsor
$3,000

You will be highlighted as a key sponsor in all Rainbow Rumble promotional materials and at the competition during opening and closing ceremonies. Your logo will also be prominently displayed in our sponsor graphics that will be shown between matches both in the building and on the live stream.

Rainbow Bonus Sponsor
$1,000

As a twist on the 2026 FIRST REBUILT season, the Rainbow Bonus is a special game rule introduced for teams at Rainbow Rumble. As the sponsor of the Rainbow Bonus you will be announced on the field during match scores and gameplay where the bonus is involved.

Volunteer Food Sponsor
$4,000

If you’ve ever been to a FIRST Robotics event, you’ll know that events truly run on their stomachs. From meals to the wandering snack bucket, you’ll make happy volunteers at every turn. Your branding will be shown both in the volunteer room as well as on our snack buckets.

Scholarship Sponsor
$500

The scholarship program will be announced as sponsored by the donors who contribute to the pool.


We will be awarding up to 8 scholarships at a minimum of $500. Any funds donated for scholarships above the $4000 minimum will be split equally among the 8 scholarships.


If you are able to support more than one scholarship simply identify the number you can support in $500 increments.


Rainbow Rumble Allies
Pay what you can

If you don't fit into one of these but wish to still support this dazzling event please feel free to enter the amount in this space and we will use your donation to make the event as amazing as we can for the kids.

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