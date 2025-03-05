The Peanut Factory Inc

Hosted by

The Peanut Factory Inc

About this event

Rainbow Scavenger Hunt & Native Tree ID Walk (Roper)

767 Spruill Loop Road

Roper

General admission - ADULT (19 and up)
Free
This is a free event and open to the public. Donations are most welcome, and this free platform/program called Zeffy may automatically add a donation at check out that you can adjust or remove by using the drop down menu.
General admission - YOUTH / CHILD (18 and under)
Free
This is a free event and open to the public. Donations are most welcome, and this free platform/program called Zeffy may automatically add a donation at check out that you can adjust or remove by using the drop down menu.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!