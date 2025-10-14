RAiR Gallery A-G

Offered by
About this shop
Michael Aakhus — Apoala Valley, Mexico, 2019, single-color lithograph, 20.25" x 27.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Jerry Bleem — “Decorative Nationalism” — U.S.A. flag (crocheted from a single flag), 6”x6”x6”, series 2006-present.
Statement for NATIONALISM Series
As the news media report on the United States' presence in Iraq, they present us with two kinds of stories: those that deal with the formulation and implementation of national policy, and those that report on individuals whose lives have been altered by this conflict. These two sets of stories seem to exist apart from each other; the connections between private tragedies and national strategies remain relatively unexplored.
In my Nationalism series, I want to examine the link between the U.S.A.'s course of action and the lives of its citizens. My material is the nation's banner, the flag, which I cut into thin strips. Then I rely upon crochet to reconfigure the familiar surface into an unfamiliar, abstracted one and to elicit associations with the grandmothers of our life's quintessential providers of comfort and safety.
Cutting up the flag aligns my work with those who have used the flag to express their opposition to national policies. Though clearly not treating the Stars and Stripes in a traditional or widely acceptable manner, desecrating the flag is not my goal. I see the time spent slicing and crocheting as a way to make my thinking physical. This work allows me to mull over patriotism,allegiance to my country, the implication of "indivisible" and "with liberty and justice for all."
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
“Patriotic Lint Drawing XIII”, 2009, lint from U.S.A. flags on lint roller sheet mounted on paper, 4”x7”, (10.5”x12.5” framed)
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
“Patriotic Lint Drawing VI”, 2009, lint from U.S.A. flags on lint roller sheet mounted on paper, 5 x 8”, mounted on paper size 9” x 11.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
David Bogus — Ceramic anchor, slip-cast ceramic, 21” x 10” x 2”
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Rodney Carswell — Untitled, 2017, etching, 24" x 27.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Rodney Carswell — "Bloob", 2020, color lithograph, 30" x 30.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
"Me 1st", 2020, India ink and gouache on paper, 29.5" x 31.5.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Rodney Carswell - "Whisp", 2018, India ink and gouache on paper, 35.5 x 37.5.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Rodney Carswell - "Note to Self", 2022, India ink and gouache on paper, 22.5"x 24.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Rodney Carswell - "Avatar (heart)", 2020, India ink and gouache on paper, 35" x 39.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Lauren Clay - “Little Descender”, 2022, acrylic-marbled cast hydrocal, 10” x 9.5” x 1.25”, AP 3/6
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Lauren Clay - “Passage”, 2022, acrylic marbled cast hydrocal, 11” x 8.75” x 1.25”,
AP 2/3
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Lauren Clay - “Little Descender”, 2022, acrylic marbled cast hydrocal, 10” x 9.25” x 1.25”
AP 5/6
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Jillian Denby - "Sun Lift", 2020, oil on board, 12" x 10.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Jillian Denby - "Woman in Blue", 2020, oil on linen, 18" x 18.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Jillian Denby - "Road to Topanga", 2020, oil on archival panel, 12" x 10.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Jillian Denby - "Exhilarated Figure with Horse", 2021, oil on panel, 12" x 10.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Jillian Denby - "SPRAY", 2021, oil on archival panel, 14" x 11.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Jillian Denby - "Upside Down Woman", 2019, oil on panel, 12.5"" x 9.5.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Wing", 2023, earthenware and underglaze, 17.5" x 20.25" x 5."
Wall piece.
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Marcy Edelstein - "Skewed,” 2023, terracotta and underglaze, 16.75" x 36.6" x 3.25."
Diptych wall piece.
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Slip," 2023, terracotta and underglaze, 22" x 24" x 2.75."
Diptych wall piece.
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Marcy Edelstein - "Equilibrium," 2023, terracotta and underglaze, 23.5" x 22.75" x 6.”
Wall piece.
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Wing — Carbonaceous," 2023, stoneware and underglaze, 17" x 22" x 4.25."
Wall piece.
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Marcy Edelstein - "Remnant," 2023, terracotta and underglaze, 22.625" x 19" x 4.75."
Wall piece.
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Laurel Farrin - "Castle Guard", 2017, acrylic on canvas, 20" x 16.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Laurel Farrin - "Pinking Shears", 2017, acrylic on canvas, 12" x 16.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Laurel Farrin - "Magnetic E", 2015, acrylic on canvas, 20" x 16.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Laurel Farrin - "Moon Beam", 2015, acrylic on canvas, 24" x 24.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Laurel Farrin - "Zep", 2014, acrylic on canvas, 20" x 16.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Laurel Farrin - "Fart Joke", 2016, acrylic on canvas, 20" x 24.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Elen Feinberg - "Evening at Sea", 1989, oil on linen, 62” x 50.”
Framed size 68” x 56”
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Elen Feinberg - "Reconstruction", 1987-2002, oil on linen, 13” x 25.”
Framed size 18” x 30”
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Elen Feinberg - "Nocturne XVIII", 2006, oil on linen, 14” x 14.”
Framed size 18” x 18”
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Elen Feinberg - "Roswell,” 1986-2000, oil on linen, 24” x 26.”
Framed size 32” x 34”
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Elen Feinberg - "Bottomless Lakes Series V", oil on linen, 64” x 60"
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Elen Feinberg - "Roswell Dusk", 2022, oil on linen, 36” x 48.”
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Stephen Fleming - “Cinote”, oil on canvas, 16” x 20”, 2021. From the Observations and Fabrications series.
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Stephen Fleming - “Broken Ground”, oil on canvas, 16” x 20”, 2021. From the Observations and Fabrications series.
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Stephen Fleming - “DBA Elegy”, oil on canvas, 20” x 16”, 2021. From the Rio Fangoso series.
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Eric J. Garcia - “La Guerra de Los Mundos”, 2022, Lithograph, 20" x 15", edition of 15.
Unframed
Printed by Emery Spina and Maxwell Roath of Tamarind Institute.
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Eric J. Garcia - “Zoot Toon Riot”, Lithograph, 13.5" x 15"
Unframed
Printed at Arbing Press.
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Eric J. Garcia - “Patria, Lithograph, 13.5" x 15"
Unframed
Printed at Arbing Press.
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
William Goodman - Untitled, 1972, engraving, 18.5" x 17.5.”
Stone engraving, grey ink on cream paper, printed at Tamarind Institute.
Unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
William Goodman - "Still Life with Case Knife", 1963, casein on paper, 10.5" x 9.”
Matted, unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
William Goodman - "Parabox", ca. 1975, colored inks on paper, 17.5” x 11.5.”
Matted, unframed
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
William Goodman - "Zephir", 2020, steel, 144" x 61" x 65.”
For indoor or outdoor installation
Price includes tax.
Shipping is not included. This artwork can be picked up in Tinnie, New Mexico, or please contact us to arrange for crating, transport and shipping/handling payment.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
William Goodman - "Starling", 2021, steel, 1147” x 36” x 40.”
For indoor or outdoor installation
Price includes tax.
Shipping is not included. This artwork can be picked up in Tinnie, New Mexico, or please contact us to arrange for crating, transport and shipping/handling payment.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
William Goodman - "Tribal", 2019, galvanized steel, 97" x 36" x 31.”
For indoor or outdoor installation
Price includes tax.
Shipping is not included. This artwork can be picked up in Tinnie, New Mexico, or please contact us to arrange for crating, transport and shipping/handling payment.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Scott Greene - "Black Swan", 2019, oil on panel, 6" x 9.75.”
Framed (framed size 10” x 13.75”)
Scott Greene is represented by Turner Carroll Gallery & Catharine Clark Gallery.
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Scott Greene - "FUBB", 2019, oil on panel, 8"x6"
Framed (framed size 12"x10")
Note about the title: FUBB, is military speak standing for fucked up beyond belief.
Scott Greene is represented by Turner Carroll Gallery & Catherine Clark Gallery.
turnercarrollgallery.com
cclarkgallery.com
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Scott Greene - "New Growth", 2015, Linocut Relief Print, 22"x15".
Image:22x15 Paper:30x22
Unframed
Edition of 20 numbered prints.
Scott Greene is represented by Turner Carroll Gallery & Catharine Clark Gallery.
turnercarrollgallery.com
cclarkgallery.com
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Scott Greene - "Cabinets of Wonder", 2014, reductive color linocut & soft-ground etching 15.5"x12".
Unframed
Edition of 10 numbered prints.
Scott Greene is represented by Turner Carroll Gallery & Catharine Clark Gallery.
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Scott Greene — "Trinitas", 2014, reductive color linocut & soft-ground etching 15.5" x 12.”
Image: 15.5” x 12” Paper: 21” x 18”
Unframed
Edition of 10 numbered prints.
Scott Greene is represented by Turner Carroll Gallery & Catharine Clark Gallery.
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
Scott Greene — "Talking Tree", 2014, reductive color linocut & soft-ground etching 15.5" x 12.”
Image: 15.5” x 12” Paper: 21” x 18”
Unframed
Edition of 10 numbered prints.
Scott Greene is represented by Turner Carroll Gallery & Catharine Clark Gallery.
Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!