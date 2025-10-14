Offered by

Roswell Artist In Residence Foundation

About this shop

RAiR Gallery A-G

Michael Aakhus — Apoala Valley, Mexico item
Michael Aakhus — Apoala Valley, Mexico item
Michael Aakhus — Apoala Valley, Mexico
$350

Michael Aakhus Apoala Valley, Mexico, 2019, single-color lithograph, 20.25" x 27.”

Unframed

Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.

Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Jerry Bleem - "Decorative Nationalism", U.S.A. flag item
Jerry Bleem - "Decorative Nationalism", U.S.A. flag item
Jerry Bleem - "Decorative Nationalism", U.S.A. flag
$670

Jerry Bleem — “Decorative Nationalism” — U.S.A. flag (crocheted from a single flag), 6”x6”x6”, series 2006-present.

Statement for NATIONALISM Series

As the news media report on the United States' presence in Iraq, they present us with two kinds of stories: those that deal with the formulation and implementation of national policy, and those that report on individuals whose lives have been altered by this conflict. These two sets of stories seem to exist apart from each other; the connections between private tragedies and national strategies remain relatively unexplored.

In my Nationalism series, I want to examine the link between the U.S.A.'s course of action and the lives of its citizens. My material is the nation's banner, the flag, which I cut into thin strips. Then I rely upon crochet to reconfigure the familiar surface into an unfamiliar, abstracted one and to elicit associations with the grandmothers of our life's quintessential providers of comfort and safety.

Cutting up the flag aligns my work with those who have used the flag to express their opposition to national policies. Though clearly not treating the Stars and Stripes in a traditional or widely acceptable manner, desecrating the flag is not my goal. I see the time spent slicing and crocheting as a way to make my thinking physical. This work allows me to mull over patriotism,allegiance to my country, the implication of "indivisible" and "with liberty and justice for all."


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Jerry Bleem - "Patriotic Lint Drawing XIII" item
Jerry Bleem - "Patriotic Lint Drawing XIII" item
Jerry Bleem - "Patriotic Lint Drawing XIII" item
Jerry Bleem - "Patriotic Lint Drawing XIII"
$215

“Patriotic Lint Drawing XIII”, 2009, lint from U.S.A. flags on lint roller sheet mounted on paper, 4”x7”, (10.5”x12.5” framed)


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
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Jerry Bleem - "Patriotic Lint Drawing VI" item
Jerry Bleem - "Patriotic Lint Drawing VI" item
Jerry Bleem - "Patriotic Lint Drawing VI" item
Jerry Bleem - "Patriotic Lint Drawing VI"
$200

“Patriotic Lint Drawing VI”, 2009, lint from U.S.A. flags on lint roller sheet mounted on paper, 5 x 8”, mounted on paper size 9” x 11.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

David Bogus - Ceramic anchor item
David Bogus - Ceramic anchor
$475

David Bogus — Ceramic anchor, slip-cast ceramic, 21” x 10” x 2”


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.  

Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Rodney Carswell - Untitled, etching, 24"x27" item
Rodney Carswell - Untitled, etching, 24"x27" item
Rodney Carswell - Untitled, etching, 24"x27"
$900

Rodney Carswell — Untitled, 2017, etching, 24" x 27.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Rodney Carswell - "Bloob" item
Rodney Carswell - "Bloob" item
Rodney Carswell - "Bloob"
$1,400

Rodney Carswell — "Bloob", 2020, color lithograph, 30" x 30.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
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Rodney Carswell - "Me 1st" item
Rodney Carswell - "Me 1st" item
Rodney Carswell - "Me 1st"
$2,800

"Me 1st", 2020, India ink and gouache on paper, 29.5" x 31.5.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Rodney Carswell - "Whisp" item
Rodney Carswell - "Whisp" item
Rodney Carswell - "Whisp"
$4,000

Rodney Carswell - "Whisp", 2018, India ink and gouache on paper, 35.5 x 37.5.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Rodney Carswell - "Note to Self" item
Rodney Carswell - "Note to Self" item
Rodney Carswell - "Note to Self"
$1,900

Rodney Carswell - "Note to Self", 2022, India ink and gouache on paper, 22.5"x 24.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Rodney Carswell - "Avatar (heart)" item
Rodney Carswell - "Avatar (heart)" item
Rodney Carswell - "Avatar (heart)"
$3,900

Rodney Carswell - "Avatar (heart)", 2020, India ink and gouache on paper, 35" x 39.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
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Lauren Clay - "Little Descender" item
Lauren Clay - "Little Descender" item
Lauren Clay - "Little Descender" item
Lauren Clay - "Little Descender"
$500

Lauren Clay - “Little Descender”, 2022, acrylic-marbled cast hydrocal, 10” x 9.5” x 1.25”, AP 3/6


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
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Lauren Clay - "Passage" item
Lauren Clay - "Passage" item
Lauren Clay - "Passage"
$500

Lauren Clay - “Passage”, 2022, acrylic marbled cast hydrocal, 11” x 8.75” x 1.25”,

AP 2/3


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Lauren Clay - "Little Descender" item
Lauren Clay - "Little Descender" item
Lauren Clay - "Little Descender"
$500

Lauren Clay - “Little Descender”, 2022, acrylic marbled cast hydrocal, 10” x 9.25” x 1.25”

AP 5/6


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
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Jillian Denby - "Sun Lift" item
Jillian Denby - "Sun Lift" item
Jillian Denby - "Sun Lift"
$7,000

Jillian Denby - "Sun Lift", 2020, oil on board, 12" x 10.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Jillian Denby - "Woman in Blue" item
Jillian Denby - "Woman in Blue" item
Jillian Denby - "Woman in Blue"
$9,300

Jillian Denby - "Woman in Blue", 2020, oil on linen, 18" x 18.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Jillian Denby - "Road to Topanga" item
Jillian Denby - "Road to Topanga" item
Jillian Denby - "Road to Topanga"
$7,100

Jillian Denby - "Road to Topanga", 2020, oil on archival panel, 12" x 10.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Jillian Denby - "Exhilarated Figure with Horse" item
Jillian Denby - "Exhilarated Figure with Horse" item
Jillian Denby - "Exhilarated Figure with Horse"
$7,100

Jillian Denby - "Exhilarated Figure with Horse", 2021, oil on panel, 12" x 10.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Jillian Denby - "Spray" item
Jillian Denby - "Spray" item
Jillian Denby - "Spray"
$7,600

Jillian Denby - "SPRAY", 2021, oil on archival panel, 14" x 11.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


Jillian Denby - "Upside Down Woman" item
Jillian Denby - "Upside Down Woman" item
Jillian Denby - "Upside Down Woman"
$7,100

Jillian Denby - "Upside Down Woman", 2019, oil on panel, 12.5"" x 9.5.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Wing" item
Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Wing" item
Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Wing" item
Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Wing"
$4,750

Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Wing", 2023, earthenware and underglaze, 17.5" x 20.25" x 5."

Wall piece.


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Marcy Edelstein - "Skewed" item
Marcy Edelstein - "Skewed" item
Marcy Edelstein - "Skewed" item
Marcy Edelstein - "Skewed"
$6,000

Marcy Edelstein - "Skewed,” 2023, terracotta and underglaze, 16.75" x 36.6" x 3.25."

Diptych wall piece.


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Slip" item
Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Slip" item
Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Slip" item
Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Slip"
$6,000

Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Slip," 2023, terracotta and underglaze, 22" x 24" x 2.75."

Diptych wall piece.


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Marcy Edelstein - "Equilibrium" item
Marcy Edelstein - "Equilibrium" item
Marcy Edelstein - "Equilibrium" item
Marcy Edelstein - "Equilibrium"
$4,850

Marcy Edelstein - "Equilibrium," 2023, terracotta and underglaze, 23.5" x 22.75" x 6.”

Wall piece.


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Marcy Edelstein — "Thrust and Wing — Carbonaceous," item
Marcy Edelstein — "Thrust and Wing — Carbonaceous," item
Marcy Edelstein — "Thrust and Wing — Carbonaceous," item
Marcy Edelstein — "Thrust and Wing — Carbonaceous,"
$4,825

Marcy Edelstein - "Thrust and Wing — Carbonaceous," 2023, stoneware and underglaze, 17" x 22" x 4.25."

Wall piece.


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Marcy Edelstein — "Remnant," item
Marcy Edelstein — "Remnant," item
Marcy Edelstein — "Remnant,"
$5,000

Marcy Edelstein - "Remnant," 2023, terracotta and underglaze, 22.625" x 19" x 4.75."

Wall piece.


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Laurel Farrin — "Castle Guard" item
Laurel Farrin — "Castle Guard" item
Laurel Farrin — "Castle Guard"
$1,700

Laurel Farrin - "Castle Guard", 2017, acrylic on canvas, 20" x 16.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Laurel Farrin — "Pinking Shears" item
Laurel Farrin — "Pinking Shears" item
Laurel Farrin — "Pinking Shears"
$1,350

Laurel Farrin - "Pinking Shears", 2017, acrylic on canvas, 12" x 16.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


Laurel Farrin — "Magnetic E" item
Laurel Farrin — "Magnetic E" item
Laurel Farrin — "Magnetic E"
$1,700

Laurel Farrin - "Magnetic E", 2015, acrylic on canvas, 20" x 16.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Laurel Farrin — "Moon Beam" item
Laurel Farrin — "Moon Beam" item
Laurel Farrin — "Moon Beam"
$2,000

Laurel Farrin - "Moon Beam", 2015, acrylic on canvas, 24" x 24.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Laurel Farrin — "Zep" item
Laurel Farrin — "Zep" item
Laurel Farrin — "Zep"
$1,700

Laurel Farrin - "Zep", 2014, acrylic on canvas, 20" x 16.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Laurel Farrin — "Fart Joke" item
Laurel Farrin — "Fart Joke" item
Laurel Farrin — "Fart Joke"
$1,840

Laurel Farrin - "Fart Joke", 2016, acrylic on canvas, 20" x 24.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Elen Feinberg — "Evening at Sea" item
Elen Feinberg — "Evening at Sea" item
Elen Feinberg — "Evening at Sea"
$12,100

Elen Feinberg - "Evening at Sea", 1989, oil on linen, 62” x 50.”

Framed size 68” x 56”


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


Elen Feinberg — "Reconstruction" item
Elen Feinberg — "Reconstruction" item
Elen Feinberg — "Reconstruction"
$4,000

Elen Feinberg - "Reconstruction", 1987-2002, oil on linen, 13” x 25.”

Framed size 18” x 30”


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


Elen Feinberg — "Nocturne XVIII" item
Elen Feinberg — "Nocturne XVIII" item
Elen Feinberg — "Nocturne XVIII"
$4,000

Elen Feinberg - "Nocturne XVIII", 2006, oil on linen, 14” x 14.”

Framed size 18” x 18”


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.



Elen Feinberg — "Roswell" item
Elen Feinberg — "Roswell" item
Elen Feinberg — "Roswell"
$5,300

Elen Feinberg - "Roswell,” 1986-2000, oil on linen, 24” x 26.”

Framed size 32” x 34”


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


Elen Feinberg — "Bottomless Lakes Series V" item
Elen Feinberg — "Bottomless Lakes Series V" item
Elen Feinberg — "Bottomless Lakes Series V"
$13,200

Elen Feinberg - "Bottomless Lakes Series V", oil on linen, 64” x 60"

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


Elen Feinberg — "Roswell Dusk" item
Elen Feinberg — "Roswell Dusk" item
Elen Feinberg — "Roswell Dusk"
$8,600

Elen Feinberg - "Roswell Dusk", 2022, oil on linen, 36” x 48.”

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Stephen Fleming — "Cinote" item
Stephen Fleming — "Cinote" item
Stephen Fleming — "Cinote"
$1,300

Stephen Fleming - “Cinote”, oil on canvas, 16” x 20”, 2021. From the Observations and Fabrications series.

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


Stephen Fleming — "Broken Ground" item
Stephen Fleming — "Broken Ground" item
Stephen Fleming — "Broken Ground"
$1,300

Stephen Fleming - “Broken Ground”, oil on canvas, 16” x 20”, 2021. From the Observations and Fabrications series.

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


Stephen Fleming — "DBA Elegy" item
Stephen Fleming — "DBA Elegy" item
Stephen Fleming — "DBA Elegy"
$1,300

Stephen Fleming - “DBA Elegy”, oil on canvas, 20” x 16”, 2021. From the Rio Fangoso series.

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Eric J. García — "La Guerra de Los Mundos" item
Eric J. García — "La Guerra de Los Mundos" item
Eric J. García — "La Guerra de Los Mundos"
$550

Eric J. Garcia - “La Guerra de Los Mundos”, 2022, Lithograph, 20" x 15", edition of 15.

Unframed

Printed by Emery Spina and Maxwell Roath of Tamarind Institute.


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.  

Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Eric J. García — "Zoot Toon Riot" item
Eric J. García — "Zoot Toon Riot" item
Eric J. García — "Zoot Toon Riot"
$345

Eric J. Garcia - “Zoot Toon Riot”, Lithograph, 13.5" x 15"

Unframed

Printed at Arbing Press.


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.  

Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Eric J. García — "Patria" item
Eric J. García — "Patria" item
Eric J. García — "Patria"
$345

Eric J. Garcia - “Patria, Lithograph, 13.5" x 15"

Unframed

Printed at Arbing Press.


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.  

Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

William Goodman — Untitled item
William Goodman — Untitled item
William Goodman — Untitled
$450

William Goodman - Untitled, 1972, engraving, 18.5" x 17.5.”

Stone engraving, grey ink on cream paper, printed at Tamarind Institute.

Unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

William Goodman — "Still Life with Case Knife" item
William Goodman — "Still Life with Case Knife" item
William Goodman — "Still Life with Case Knife"
$1,000

William Goodman - "Still Life with Case Knife", 1963, casein on paper, 10.5" x 9.”

Matted, unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


William Goodman — "Parabox" item
William Goodman — "Parabox" item
William Goodman — "Parabox"
$1,000

William Goodman - "Parabox", ca. 1975, colored inks on paper, 17.5” x 11.5.”

Matted, unframed


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

William Goodman — "Zephir" item
William Goodman — "Zephir" item
William Goodman — "Zephir"
$10,750

William Goodman - "Zephir", 2020, steel, 144" x 61" x 65.”

For indoor or outdoor installation


Price includes tax.

Shipping is not included. This artwork can be picked up in Tinnie, New Mexico, or please contact us to arrange for crating, transport and shipping/handling payment.

Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


William Goodman — "Starling" item
William Goodman — "Starling" item
William Goodman — "Starling" item
William Goodman — "Starling"
$12,500

William Goodman - "Starling", 2021, steel, 1147” x 36” x 40.”

For indoor or outdoor installation


Price includes tax.

Shipping is not included. This artwork can be picked up in Tinnie, New Mexico, or please contact us to arrange for crating, transport and shipping/handling payment.

Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


William Goodman — "Tribal" item
William Goodman — "Tribal" item
William Goodman — "Tribal" item
William Goodman — "Tribal"
$10,750

William Goodman - "Tribal", 2019, galvanized steel, 97" x 36" x 31.”

For indoor or outdoor installation


Price includes tax.

Shipping is not included. This artwork can be picked up in Tinnie, New Mexico, or please contact us to arrange for crating, transport and shipping/handling payment.

Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Scott Greene — "Black Swan" item
Scott Greene — "Black Swan" item
Scott Greene — "Black Swan"
$4,900

Scott Greene - "Black Swan", 2019, oil on panel, 6" x 9.75.”

Framed (framed size 10” x 13.75”)

Scott Greene is represented by Turner Carroll Gallery & Catharine Clark Gallery.

turnercarrollgallery.com

cclarkgallery.com


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


Scott Greene — "FUBB", oil on panel, 8" x 6" item
Scott Greene — "FUBB", oil on panel, 8" x 6" item
Scott Greene — "FUBB", oil on panel, 8" x 6"
$4,900

Scott Greene - "FUBB", 2019, oil on panel, 8"x6"

Framed (framed size 12"x10")

Note about the title: FUBB, is military speak standing for fucked up beyond belief.


Scott Greene is represented by Turner Carroll Gallery & Catherine Clark Gallery.


turnercarrollgallery.com

cclarkgallery.com


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


Scott Greene - "New Growth", Linocut Relief Print, 22"x15" item
Scott Greene - "New Growth", Linocut Relief Print, 22"x15" item
Scott Greene - "New Growth", Linocut Relief Print, 22"x15"
$900

Scott Greene - "New Growth", 2015, Linocut Relief Print, 22"x15".

Image:22x15 Paper:30x22

Unframed

Edition of 20 numbered prints.


Scott Greene is represented by Turner Carroll Gallery & Catharine Clark Gallery.


turnercarrollgallery.com

cclarkgallery.com


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Scott Greene - "Cabinets of Wonder", linocut/etching, 15.5"x item
Scott Greene - "Cabinets of Wonder", linocut/etching, 15.5"x item
Scott Greene - "Cabinets of Wonder", linocut/etching, 15.5"x
$1,100

Scott Greene - "Cabinets of Wonder", 2014, reductive color linocut & soft-ground etching 15.5"x12".


Unframed


Edition of 10 numbered prints.

Scott Greene is represented by Turner Carroll Gallery & Catharine Clark Gallery.

turnercarrollgallery.com

cclarkgallery.com


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


Scott Greene - "Trinitas" linocut/etching, 15.5"x12" item
Scott Greene - "Trinitas" linocut/etching, 15.5"x12" item
Scott Greene - "Trinitas" linocut/etching, 15.5"x12"
$1,100

Scott Greene — "Trinitas", 2014, reductive color linocut & soft-ground etching 15.5" x 12.”

Image: 15.5” x 12” Paper: 21” x 18”

Unframed

Edition of 10 numbered prints.

Scott Greene is represented by Turner Carroll Gallery & Catharine Clark Gallery.

turnercarrollgallery.com

cclarkgallery.com


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.

Scott Greene - "Talking Tree", linocut/etching, 15.5"x12" item
Scott Greene - "Talking Tree", linocut/etching, 15.5"x12" item
Scott Greene - "Talking Tree", linocut/etching, 15.5"x12"
$1,100

Scott Greene — "Talking Tree", 2014, reductive color linocut & soft-ground etching 15.5" x 12.”

Image: 15.5” x 12” Paper: 21” x 18”

Unframed

Edition of 10 numbered prints.

Scott Greene is represented by Turner Carroll Gallery & Catharine Clark Gallery.

turnercarrollgallery.com

cclarkgallery.com


Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.
Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.


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