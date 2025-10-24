RAiR Gallery H-Z

Steve Levin — "Day By Day", 2019, oil on copper, cut to shape, 22" x 7.5" x .5.”

Unframed

Note: The painting is executed in oil on a copper plate, which is cut to shape. The cutout work lends an air of illusion which is amplified as the painting, hanging just half an inch in front of the wall, casts its shadow as though these were three-dimensional forms and not just a cutout copper plate.





Price includes tax and shipping to U.S. continental destinations.

Contact the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for international shipping rates or for more information about this item.