RAiR Gallery H-Z

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (sheep in field), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Framed
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (sheep in field), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (sheep in field), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (sheep in field), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (precipice), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (precipice), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (precipice), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (precipice), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (courthouse), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (courthouse), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (courthouse), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (courthouse), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (car hood), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (car hood), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (car hood), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (car hood), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cloud), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cloud), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cloud), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cloud), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cow, birds), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cow, birds), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cow, birds), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.
Miranda Howe — "Banded", 2022, stoneware, porcelain, 28.5"x 9.25"x 3.”
Miranda Howe — "Echo", 2022, stoneware, porcelain, 28"x9.5"x3.”
Susana V. Jacobson — “Pugilists #11”, 1976, oil, conté, graphite on pulp drawing paper, 14.25” x 13”
Framed size: 20.25” x 18.75”
Image size: 14.25” x 13”
Work donated by Jody Larson with all proceeds supporting the Roswell Artist-in-Residence Foundation and Bone Springs Art Space.
Susan V. Jacobson — “Pugilists #14”, 1976, oil, conte, graphite on pulp drawing paper, 18” x 24
Framed size: 24.5” x 30”
Image size: 18” x 24”
Work donated by Jody Larson with all proceeds supporting the Roswell Artist-in-Residence Foundation and Bone Springs Art Space.
Mary Josephson — "Venturing Out Into the World," 2020, oil on canvas, 60" x 72"
Unframed
Mary Josephson — "Sister My Sister," 2018, oil and mirror on wood, 48" x 96"
Unframed
Mary Josephson — "Amethyst Series 6," 2020, oil and embroidery on canvas, 25.5" x 21.75"
Framed
Mary Josephson — "Amethyst Series 3," 2020, oil and embroidery on canvas, 25.5" x 21.75"
Framed
Mary Josephson — "Constant Companion," 2019, oil and glass on wood, 25.5" x 25"
Framed
Mary Josephson — "The Aloneness Required," 2020, oil on wood, 38.5" x 32.25"
Framed
Wayne Kimball — “Sleeper”, 2015, color lithograph, 13” x 17,” Edition 24/50
Unframed
Wayne Kimball — “A Man’s Face and Skins of 2 (Dead) Animals”, 2020, 15-run color lithograph, 13” x 17”, edition 8/43-25/43
Unframed
Wayne Kimball — “A Man and His Cat”, lithograph, 2020, edition 6-9/20, 13” x 17.”
Unframed
Jeff Kreuger — "Hill", 2017, watercolor 14"x20.”
Framed size 16.25" x 22.”
Jeff Kreuger — “Back Road Roswell,” 2017, watercolor, 14” x 20”
Framed size 16.25” x 22”.
Jeff Kreuger — “Dream With Wires”, 2017, watercolor, 14” x 20.”
Framed size 16.25” x 22”
Jeff Kreuger — “Dream Without Wires”, 2017, watercolor, 14” x 20.”
Framed size 16.25” x 22”.
Corwin Levi — Eye Test No. 1 (Special Roswell Edition)
Giclée print on 308gsm Hahnemühle photo rag paper
40" x 40"
Unframed
Corwin Levi — Polka Dot Parade (Special Roswell Edition)
Giclée print on 308gsm Hahnemühle photo rag paper
32” x 32"
Unframed
Steve Levin — “Alamagordo”, 2021, oil on aluminum panel, 16" x 20.”
Unframed
Steve Levin — "Day By Day", 2019, oil on copper, cut to shape, 22" x 7.5" x .5.”
Unframed
Note: The painting is executed in oil on a copper plate, which is cut to shape. The cutout work lends an air of illusion which is amplified as the painting, hanging just half an inch in front of the wall, casts its shadow as though these were three-dimensional forms and not just a cutout copper plate.
Steve Levin — "Time On My Hands", 2021, oil on aluminum panel, 16" x 20.”
Unframed
