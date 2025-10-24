RAiR Gallery H-Z

Offered by

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (sheep in field)" 12"x12" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (sheep in field)" 12"x12"
$575

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (sheep in field), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (sheep in field)" 16"x16" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (sheep in field)" 16"x16"
$1,000

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (sheep in field), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (sheep in field)" 22"x22" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (sheep in field)" 22"x22"
$1,300

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (sheep in field), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (sheep in field)" 36"x36" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (sheep in field)" 36"x36"
$2,700

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (sheep in field), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (precipice)"12"x12" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (precipice)"12"x12"
$575

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (precipice), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.


Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (precipice)"16"x16" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (precipice)"16"x16"
$1,000

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (precipice), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.


Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (precipice)"22"x22" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (precipice)"22"x22"
$1,300

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (precipice), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.


Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (precipice)"36"x36" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (precipice)"36"x36"
$2,700

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (precipice), 2018, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.


Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (lightning)" 12"x12" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (lightning)" 12"x12"
$575

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (courthouse), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (lightning)" 16"x16" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (lightning)" 16"x16"
$1,000

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (courthouse), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (lightning)" 22"x22" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (lightning)" 22"x22"
$1,300

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (courthouse), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (lightning)" 36"x36" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (lightning)" 36"x36"
$2,700

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (courthouse), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (car hood)" 12"x12" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (car hood)" 12"x12"
$575

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (car hood), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (car hood)" 16"x16" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (car hood)" 16"x16"
$1,000

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (car hood), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (car hood)" 22"x22" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (car hood)" 22"x22"
$1,300

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (car hood), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (car hood)" 36"x36" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (car hood)" 36"x36"
$2,700

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (car hood), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cloud)" 12"x12" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cloud)" 12"x12"
$575

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cloud), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cloud)" 16"x16" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cloud)" 16"x16"
$1,000

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cloud), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cloud)" 22"x22" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cloud)" 22"x22"
$1,300

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cloud), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cloud)" 36"x36" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cloud)" 36"x36"
$2,700

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cloud), 2020, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cow, birds)" 12"x12" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cow, birds)" 12"x12"
$575

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cow, birds), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cow, birds)" 16"x16" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cow, birds)" 16"x16"
$1,000

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cow, birds), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cow, birds)" 22"x22" item
Tonee Harbert — "Untitled (cow, birds)" 22"x22"
$1,300

Tonee Harbert — Untitled (cow, birds), 2019, archival pigment print on kozo paper, variable sizes, edition of 15.

Miranda Howe — "Banded", stoneware, porcelain, 28.5"x 9.25"x item
Miranda Howe — "Banded", stoneware, porcelain, 28.5"x 9.25"x
$2,900

Miranda Howe — "Banded", 2022, stoneware, porcelain, 28.5"x 9.25"x 3.”


Miranda Howe — "Echo", stoneware, porcelain, 28"x9.5"x3" item
Miranda Howe — "Echo", stoneware, porcelain, 28"x9.5"x3"
$2,900

Miranda Howe — "Echo", 2022, stoneware, porcelain, 28"x9.5"x3.”


Susana V. Jacobson — “Pugilists #11” item
Susana V. Jacobson — “Pugilists #11”
$300

Susana V. Jacobson — “Pugilists #11”, 1976, oil, conté, graphite on pulp drawing paper, 14.25” x 13”

Framed size: 20.25” x 18.75”

Image size: 14.25” x 13”

Work donated by Jody Larson with all proceeds supporting the Roswell Artist-in-Residence Foundation and Bone Springs Art Space.



Susan V. Jacobson — Pugilists #14 item
Susan V. Jacobson — Pugilists #14
$500

Susan V. Jacobson — “Pugilists #14”, 1976, oil, conte, graphite on pulp drawing paper, 18” x 24

Framed size: 24.5” x 30”

Image size: 18” x 24”

Work donated by Jody Larson with all proceeds supporting the Roswell Artist-in-Residence Foundation and Bone Springs Art Space.


Mary Josephson — "Venturing Out Into the World," item
Mary Josephson — "Venturing Out Into the World,"
$15,400

Mary Josephson — "Venturing Out Into the World," 2020, oil on canvas, 60" x 72"

Mary Josephson — "Sister My Sister," item
Mary Josephson — "Sister My Sister,"
$15,500

Mary Josephson "Sister My Sister," 2018, oil and mirror on wood, 48" x 96"

Mary Josephson — "Amethyst Series 6," item
Mary Josephson — "Amethyst Series 6,"
$3,640

Mary Josephson — "Amethyst Series 6," 2020, oil and embroidery on canvas, 25.5" x 21.75"

Mary Josephson — "Amethyst Series 3," item
Mary Josephson — "Amethyst Series 3,"
$3,640

Mary Josephson — "Amethyst Series 3," 2020, oil and embroidery on canvas, 25.5" x 21.75"

Mary Josephson — "Constant Companion," item
Mary Josephson — "Constant Companion,"
$6,100

Mary Josephson — "Constant Companion," 2019, oil and glass on wood, 25.5" x 25"

Mary Josephson — "The Aloneness Required," item
Mary Josephson — "The Aloneness Required,"
$6,150

Mary Josephson — "The Aloneness Required," 2020, oil on wood, 38.5" x 32.25"

Framed



Wayne Kimball — “Sleeper” item
Wayne Kimball — “Sleeper”
$550

Wayne Kimball — “Sleeper”, 2015, color lithograph, 13” x 17,” Edition 24/50

Wayne Kimball — “A Man’s Face and Skins of 2 (Dead) Animals” item
Wayne Kimball — “A Man’s Face and Skins of 2 (Dead) Animals”
$550

Wayne Kimball“A Man’s Face and Skins of 2 (Dead) Animals”, 2020, 15-run color lithograph, 13” x 17”, edition 8/43-25/43

Wayne Kimball — “A Man and His Cat” item
Wayne Kimball — “A Man and His Cat”
$300

Wayne Kimball“A Man and His Cat”, lithograph, 2020, edition 6-9/20, 13” x 17.”

Jeff Kreuger — "Hill" item
Jeff Kreuger — "Hill"
$2,000

Jeff Kreuger — "Hill", 2017, watercolor 14"x20.”

Framed size 16.25" x 22.”


Jeff Kreuger — "Back Road Roswell," item
Jeff Kreuger — "Back Road Roswell,"
$2,000

Jeff Kreuger — “Back Road Roswell,” 2017, watercolor, 14” x 20”

Framed size 16.25” x 22”.



Jeff Krueger – “Dream With Wires” item
Jeff Krueger – “Dream With Wires”
$1,675

Jeff Kreuger — “Dream With Wires”, 2017, watercolor, 14” x 20.”

Framed size 16.25” x 22”


Jeff Kreuger – “Dream Without Wires," item
Jeff Kreuger – “Dream Without Wires,"
$1,675

Jeff Kreuger — “Dream Without Wires”, 2017, watercolor, 14” x 20.”

Framed size 16.25” x 22”.


Corwin Levi — "Eye Test No. 1" item
Corwin Levi — "Eye Test No. 1"
$700

Corwin Levi — Eye Test No. 1 (Special Roswell Edition)

Giclée print on 308gsm Hahnemühle photo rag paper

40" x 40"

Corwin Levi — "Polka Dot Parade," item
Corwin Levi — "Polka Dot Parade,"
$490

Corwin Levi — Polka Dot Parade (Special Roswell Edition)

Giclée print on 308gsm Hahnemühle photo rag paper

32” x 32"

Steve Levin — "Alamagordo" item
Steve Levin — "Alamagordo"
$3,300

Steve Levin — “Alamagordo”, 2021, oil on aluminum panel, 16" x 20.”

Steve Levin — "Day By Day" item
Steve Levin — "Day By Day"
$2,400

Steve Levin — "Day By Day", 2019, oil on copper, cut to shape, 22" x 7.5" x .5.”

Unframed

Note: The painting is executed in oil on a copper plate, which is cut to shape. The cutout work lends an air of illusion which is amplified as the painting, hanging just half an inch in front of the wall, casts its shadow as though these were three-dimensional forms and not just a cutout copper plate.


Steve Levin — "Time On My Hands" item
Steve Levin — "Time On My Hands"
$3,300

Steve Levin — "Time On My Hands", 2021, oil on aluminum panel, 16" x 20.”

