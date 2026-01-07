Raise It For the Rescues

About this event
Enjoy comedy, food, drinks, silent auction, and more!
VIP table for 8 • Logo on display at the event • Recognition leading up to the event
Swag bags • One year logo placement in WagsInn quarterly newsletter
VIP table for 8 • Logo on display at the event • Recognition leading up to the event
Swag bags • One year logo placement in WagsInn quarterly newsletter
VIP table for 8 • Logo on display at the event • Recognition leading up to the event
Swag bags • One year logo placement in WagsInn quarterly newsletter
6 Tickets • Name recognition in print at event
4 Tickets • Name recognition in print at event
2 Tickets • Name recognition in print at event
Become a Friend of WagsInn for $125, and your name or company name will be recognized in the program for all attendees to see! this does not include a ticket to the event
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!