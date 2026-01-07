WagsInn Rescue

Hosted by

WagsInn Rescue

About this event

Raise It For the Rescues

19 S Fountain Ave

Springfield, OH 45502, USA

General Paw-mission
$100

Enjoy comedy, food, drinks, silent auction, and more!

Food & Bar Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP table for 8 • Logo on display at the event • Recognition leading up to the event

Swag bags • One year logo placement in WagsInn quarterly newsletter

Venue Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP table for 8 • Logo on display at the event • Recognition leading up to the event

Swag bags • One year logo placement in WagsInn quarterly newsletter

Entertainment Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP table for 8 • Logo on display at the event • Recognition leading up to the event

Swag bags • One year logo placement in WagsInn quarterly newsletter

Pack Leader Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Tickets • Name recognition in print at event

Rescue Ranger Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tickets • Name recognition in print at event

Hope Hound Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets • Name recognition in print at event

Friend of WagsInn
$125

Become a Friend of WagsInn for $125, and your name or company name will be recognized in the program for all attendees to see! this does not include a ticket to the event

Add a donation for WagsInn Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!