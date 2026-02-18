United Way of South Central Illinois

Hosted by

United Way of South Central Illinois

About this event

Raise the Gold

222 Potomac Blvd

Mt Vernon, IL 62864, USA

Raise the Gold item
Raise the Gold
$15

🥇 What’s Included – Raise the Gold


For just $15, you’ll receive your official Golden Cup.

Your Golden Cup includes refills throughout the evening of:

🍺 Michelob Ultra Draft
🍹 Margaritas


Bring your cup back to the bar and we’ll keep you refreshed for the night.


Every Golden Cup sold helps support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, putting books into the hands of children across our region.


Good drinks. Great cause. Golden energy.


Raise the Gold. 🥇

Add a donation for United Way of South Central Illinois

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