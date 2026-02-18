🥇 What’s Included – Raise the Gold





For just $15, you’ll receive your official Golden Cup.

Your Golden Cup includes refills throughout the evening of:

🍺 Michelob Ultra Draft

🍹 Margaritas





Bring your cup back to the bar and we’ll keep you refreshed for the night.





Every Golden Cup sold helps support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, putting books into the hands of children across our region.





Good drinks. Great cause. Golden energy.





Raise the Gold. 🥇