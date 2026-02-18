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About this event
🥇 What’s Included – Raise the Gold
For just $15, you’ll receive your official Golden Cup.
Your Golden Cup includes refills throughout the evening of:
🍺 Michelob Ultra Draft
🍹 Margaritas
Bring your cup back to the bar and we’ll keep you refreshed for the night.
Every Golden Cup sold helps support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, putting books into the hands of children across our region.
Good drinks. Great cause. Golden energy.
Raise the Gold. 🥇
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!