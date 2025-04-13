Raise the Kuffiyeh 2025

1739 N High St

Columbus, OH 43210, USA

Student
$5
Grants entrance into the event and non-priority seating. Must present BuckID
General Admission
$20
Grants entrance into the event and non-priority seating
VIP Admission
$35
Grants entrance into the event and priority seating. Goody bag included.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing