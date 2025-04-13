Students for Justice in Palestine
Raise the Kuffiyeh 2025
1739 N High St
Columbus, OH 43210, USA
Student
$5
Grants entrance into the event and non-priority seating. Must present BuckID
Grants entrance into the event and non-priority seating. Must present BuckID
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General Admission
$20
Grants entrance into the event and non-priority seating
Grants entrance into the event and non-priority seating
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP Admission
$35
Grants entrance into the event and priority seating. Goody bag included.
Grants entrance into the event and priority seating. Goody bag included.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout