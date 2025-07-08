Raise the Roof Auction

Starting bid
Regina has generously donated a one-of-a-kind, private dinner for 12 in her home. You are bidding on TWO (2) seats at to the private dinner.
Toolbox is part of the 10-week Girls Inc. summer program each year. Exclusively for ages 12 and up, it includes career exploration, fun and educational field trips, and one-of-a-kind, hands-on learning led by professionals in the field, giving them skills for life.
On average, girls pay about one-third of the actual cost of providing the Summer program. For families struggling to get by paycheck to paycheck, keeping this cost low is essential. And it's only possible because of the support of our generous donors.
