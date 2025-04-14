Raise the Roof: A Fashion Show Benefiting Dads of Down Syndrome

Grants entry to the event, TWO drink tickets, unlimited food, and a swag bag.
Grants entry to the event, TWO drink tickets, unlimited food, and a swag bag.
Cabana Sponsor
$1,500
Be one of just six Cabana Sponsors at the DODs Raise the Roof fundraiser! For $1,500, you'll receive VIP access, a private cabana with premium reserved seating for 6 guests, and high-visibility brand recognition throughout the event. Your company or organization will be featured on signage, shoutouts, and more — putting your support front and center.
Only 6 cabanas available — claim yours today!
Be one of just six Cabana Sponsors at the DODs Raise the Roof fundraiser! For $1,500, you'll receive VIP access, a private cabana with premium reserved seating for 6 guests, and high-visibility brand recognition throughout the event. Your company or organization will be featured on signage, shoutouts, and more — putting your support front and center.
Only 6 cabanas available — claim yours today!