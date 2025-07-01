Raise the Ruff: Help Us Build the Ultimate Dog Paradise—One Idea at a Time!

Fort PawKnox – Before we build trails, splash pads, or lazy rivers for dogs, we’ve gotta start with the basics: safe fencing, real kennels, and a ramp that doesn’t require four good knees and a sense of balance.
Right now, our rescue dogs are living in crates in the living room, and the only way outside is down a steep staircase—manageable for some, but not ideal for senior dogs, special needs pups, or humans juggling poop buckets and dignity.
This project will build strong perimeter fencing, climate-controlled indoor/outdoor kennels, and a new access ramp alongside the stairs—so everyone has a safe, easy way to get in and out. We’re also adding a food prep area, storage, and cameras to keep things running smoothly (and to catch the occasional chaos on tape).
No fence, no freedom.
No kennels, no rest.
No ramp, no safe access.
Let’s fix that—before someone somersaults into the bushes.
Rainbow Bridge Island
$1
A real rainbow bridge leads to a peaceful island where we honor the lives of lost and forgotten animals. Collars hang from trees, ashes are scattered with love, and rescued remains are laid to rest with dignity. It’s a sacred space for healing, reflection, and remembering the ones who left paw prints on our hearts.
Agility Course- The “Good Luck With That” Course
$1
Jumps, tunnels, ramps, and chaos—this agility zone is where rescue dogs burn energy, build confidence, and confuse their humans in the best way possible. Great for training, play, or just watching the zoomies in action.
Natural Pool- The Drool Lagoon
$1
Right now, we’ve got a creek with a few deep spots—but we dream of creating a natural pool where dogs and humans can cool off together. It’ll be perfect for playtime, summer splashes, and therapeutic swims for older or special needs dogs—like our resident diva Kyra, who’s rocking life with hip dysplasia.
Creekside Camping- Camp Zoomie
$1
Nestled by the creek, Camp Zoomie will offer hammocks, benches, fire pits, and space for tent camping—perfect for volunteers, adopters, or anyone who wants to unwind with the sounds of snoring dogs and crackling fires. Great for events, overnights, or just escaping the chaos (with dogs, of course).
