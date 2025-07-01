Raise the Ruff: Help Us Build the Ultimate Dog Paradise—One Idea at a Time!

Fort PawKnox – Before we build trails, splash pads, or lazy rivers for dogs, we’ve gotta start with the basics: safe fencing, real kennels, and a ramp that doesn’t require four good knees and a sense of balance. Right now, our rescue dogs are living in crates in the living room, and the only way outside is down a steep staircase—manageable for some, but not ideal for senior dogs, special needs pups, or humans juggling poop buckets and dignity. This project will build strong perimeter fencing, climate-controlled indoor/outdoor kennels, and a new access ramp alongside the stairs—so everyone has a safe, easy way to get in and out. We’re also adding a food prep area, storage, and cameras to keep things running smoothly (and to catch the occasional chaos on tape). No fence, no freedom. No kennels, no rest. No ramp, no safe access. Let’s fix that—before someone somersaults into the bushes.

