Oak Forest Foster Closet

Hosted by

Oak Forest Foster Closet

About this event

RAISE THE STAKES Corporate Sponsorships

4245 Richmond Ave. Suite 575

Houston, TX 77027, USA

Title Sponsor
$25,000


  • Event speaking opportunity
  • Designated table & VIP tasting tickets for 10 guests with a special welcome gift
  • $1,000 in bonus casino chips per guest
  • Premier logo placement on all materials, event slideshow, and on-stage step-and-repeat
  • Event sponsorship spotlight on website and social media
  • Symbolic gift or Donor Bench in our future “Village Garden” tribute
  • Invitation to future volunteer days and future events
  • Recognition in our annual Community Impact Report (optional)

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**


Collector's Circle
$15,000
  • Designated table & VIP tasting tickets for 10 guests
  • Option to display your own classic or collector vehicle
  • $1,000 in bonus casino chips per guest
  • Prominent logo placement on signage, event slideshow, and step-and-repeat
  • Spotlight on website and social media
  • Symbolic gift or Donor Bench in our future “Village Garden” tribute
  • Invitation to future volunteer days and future events
  • Recognition in our annual Community Impact Report (optional)

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**


Casino Royale
$10,000
  • Designated table & VIP tasting tickets for 8 guests
  • $1,000 in bonus casino chips per guest
  • Logo featured on casino chip vouchers and table signage
  • Logo placement on slideshow and step-and-repeat
  • Spotlight on website and social media
  • Symbolic gift or Donor Bench in our future “Village Garden” tribute
  • Invitation to future volunteer days and future events
  • Recognition in our annual Community Impact Report (optional)

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**


Fuel Station
$5,000
  • Designated table & VIP tasting tickets for 6 guests
  • Logo placement at pop-up bar stations and on drink napkins
  • Logo on event slideshow and step-and-repeat
  • Spotlight on website and social media

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**

VIP Tasting Experience
$4,000
  • General admission and VIP tickets for 6 guests
  • Exclusive logo placement at VIP tasting bar in the upstairs loft
  • Opportunity to provide branded swag to VIPs
  • Spotlight on website and social media

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**


Decor
$3,500
  • General admission and VIP tickets for 6 guests
  • Prominent logo by major decor items throughout the venue
  • Logo placement on slideshow, printed materials, and social media
  • Spotlight on website and social media

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**

Snapshot
$3,000
  • General admission tickets for 6 guests
  • Logo on photobooth station and all digital photos sent to guests
  • Spotlight on website and social media

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**


Valet
$2,500
  • General admission tickets for 6 guests
  • Logo displayed at valet station and printed on valet cards
  • Spotlight on website and social media

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**


Wine Pull
$2,500
  • General admission tickets for 6 guests
  • Logo displayed at Wine Pull table
  • Logo on slideshow, print materials, and website

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

Print
$2,000
  • General admission tickets for 4 guests
  • Prominent logo on all event print materials
  • Logo on slideshow, print materials, and website

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**


Pit Stop
$1,500
  • General admission tickets for 4 guests
  • Logo or ad in bathrooms and bathroom attendant station(s) (opportunity to get creative!)
  • Spotlight on website and social media

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**


Silent Auction
$1,500
  • General admission tickets for 4 guests
  • Logo at Silent Auction Tables
  • Spotlight on website and social media

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**


Dessert
$1,500
  • General admission tickets for 4 guests
  • Logo at Dessert Table(s)
  • Spotlight on website and social media

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**


Entertainment
$1,500
  • General admission tickets for 4 guests
  • Logo on Stage for Event Entertainment
  • Spotlight on website and social media

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**


Welcome
$1,000
  • General admission tickets for 2 guests
  • Logo placement at welcome drink station
  • Spotlight on website and social media

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**


Floral
$1,000
  • General admission tickets for 2 guests
  • Logo placement on floral arrangements
  • Spotlight on website and social media

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**


Add a donation for Oak Forest Foster Closet

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!