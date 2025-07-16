RAISE THE STAKES Village Sponsorships

For those who shape the future—not just for one child, but for generations. This transformational sponsorship is reserved for a foundation or family who wants to make a legacy gift with lasting presence. Your support helps expand and sustain core programs, allowing us to dream bigger, plan farther, and serve more.

Event speaking opportunity

Designated table & VIP tasting tickets for 10 guests with a special welcome gift

$1,000 in bonus casino chips per guest

Premier recognition placement on all event materials, slideshow, and on-stage step-and-repeat (optional as desired)

Dedicated event sponsorship spotlight on website and social media (optional as desired)

A room at Oak Forest Foster Closet’s new future location named in honor of your foundation (e.g., “The [Name] Family Resource Room”)

Feature story in our annual report and website (optional, with final review by you)

Private tour and ribbon-cutting (or rededication) with your family or representatives

First invitation to all future volunteer days, major donor roundtables, and other events

Invitation to help shape long-term program planning, if desired

This level is designed with deep impact, quiet honor, and enduring gratitude in mind. Naming rights can be customized to suit your foundation or family’s wishes.





**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**