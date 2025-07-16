RAISE THE STAKES Village Sponsorships

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About this event
For those who shape the future—not just for one child, but for generations. This transformational sponsorship is reserved for a foundation or family who wants to make a legacy gift with lasting presence. Your support helps expand and sustain core programs, allowing us to dream bigger, plan farther, and serve more.
This level is designed with deep impact, quiet honor, and enduring gratitude in mind. Naming rights can be customized to suit your foundation or family’s wishes.
**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**
For those who give to create generational change. This sponsorship fuels direct, sustained impact on the lives of children and families we serve.
**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**
A gift rooted in the belief that it takes a village. This level supports our family essentials program, ensuring children receive clothing, diapers, car seats, and more—at no cost to caregivers.
**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**
For those who believe steady, faithful giving builds strong futures. Your gift strengthens our volunteer programs and allows for immediate responses to emergency needs.
**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**
Give quietly. Impact loudly. Perfect for foundations or families who want to make a meaningful difference without fanfare.
**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**
Where lasting change begins. This sponsorship supports the day-to-day essentials for children in care—from diapers and pajamas to hygiene kits and backpacks—ensuring no child goes without the basics.
**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**
A meaningful gift with immediate impact. This entry-level sponsorship helps stock emergency kits for children entering foster care with nothing. Your gift brings comfort in a time of uncertainty.
**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, check, or another payment form.**
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