RAISE THE STAKES Sponsorships

4245 Richmond Ave. Suite 575

Houston, TX 77027, USA

Founding Pillar
$100,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

For those who shape the future—not just for one child, but for generations. This transformational sponsorship is reserved for a foundation or family who wants to make a legacy gift with lasting presence. Your support helps expand and sustain core programs, allowing us to dream bigger, plan farther, and serve more.

  • Event speaking opportunity

  •  Designated table & VIP tasting tickets for 10 guests with a special welcome gift

  • $1,000 in bonus casino chips per guest

  • Premier recognition placement on all event materials, slideshow, and on-stage step-and-repeat (optional as desired)

  • Dedicated event sponsorship spotlight on website and social media (optional as desired)

  • A room at Oak Forest Foster Closet’s new future location named in honor of your foundation (e.g., “The [Name] Family Resource Room”)

  • Feature story in our annual report and website (optional, with final review by you)

  • Private tour and ribbon-cutting (or rededication) with your family or representatives

  • First invitation to all future volunteer days, major donor roundtables, and other events

  • Invitation to help shape long-term program planning, if desired

This level is designed with deep impact, quiet honor, and enduring gratitude in mind. Naming rights can be customized to suit your foundation or family’s wishes.

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

Title Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

  • Event speaking opportunity

  •  Designated table & VIP tasting tickets for 10 guests with a special welcome gift

  • $1,000 in bonus casino chips per guest

  • Premier logo placement on all materials, event slideshow, and on-stage step-and-repeat

  • Event sponsorship spotlight on website and social media

  • Symbolic gift or Donor Bench in our future “Village Garden” tribute

  • Invitation to future volunteer days and future events

  • Recognition in our annual Community Impact Report (optional)



**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

Legacy Builder
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

  • Designated table & VIP tasting tickets for 10 guests with a special welcome gift

  • $1,000 in bonus casino chips per guest

  • Prominent named recognition placement on all event materials, slideshow, and on-stage step-and-repeat (optional as desired)

  • Event sponsorship spotlight on website and social media (optional as desired)

  • Personalized report detailing the specific programs and/or families supported

  • Symbolic gift or Donor Mural in our new future location

  • Recognition in our annual Community Impact Report (optional)

  • Private appreciation dinner or site visit with board members and/or program leaders

  • Invitation to future volunteer days and future events

    **The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**
Village Partner
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A gift rooted in the belief that it takes a village. This level supports our family essentials program, ensuring children receive clothing, diapers, car seats, and more—at no cost to caregivers.

  • Designated table & VIP tasting tickets for 10 guests with a special welcome gift

  • $1,000 in bonus casino chips per guest

  • Prominent named recognition placement on all event materials, slideshow, and on-stage step-and-repeat (optional as desired)

  • Event sponsorship spotlight on website and social media (optional as desired)

  • Personalized report detailing the specific programs and/or families supported

  • Symbolic gift or Donor Mural in our new future location

  • Invitation to future volunteer days and future events

  • Recognition in our annual Community Impact Report (optional as desired)

    **The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**
Collector's Circle
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

  • Designated table & VIP tasting tickets for 10 guests

  • Option to display your own classic or collector vehicle

  • $1,000 in bonus casino chips per guest

  • Prominent logo placement on signage, event slideshow, and step-and-repeat

  • Spotlight on website and social media

  • Symbolic gift or Donor Bench in our future “Village Garden” tribute

  • Invitation to future volunteer days and future events

  • Recognition in our annual Community Impact Report (optional)

    **The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**
Casino Royale
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

  • Designated table & VIP tasting tickets for 8 guests

  • $1,000 in bonus casino chips per guest

  • Logo featured on casino chip vouchers and table signage

  • Logo placement on slideshow and step-and-repeat

  • Spotlight on website and social media

  • Symbolic gift or Donor Bench in our future “Village Garden” tribute

  • Invitation to future volunteer days and future events

  • Recognition in our annual Community Impact Report (optional)



**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

Fuel Station
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

  • Designated table of 6

  • Logo placement at pop-up bar stations and on drink napkins

  • Logo on event slideshow and step-and-repeat

  • Spotlight on website and social media



    **The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**
VIP Tasting Experience
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

  • General admission and VIP tickets for 6 guests

  • Exclusive logo placement at VIP tasting bar in the upstairs loft

  • Opportunity to provide branded swag to VIPs

  • Spotlight on website and social media



**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

Decor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

  • General admission and VIP tickets for 6 guests
  • Prominent logo by major decor items throughout the venue
  • Logo placement on slideshow, printed materials, and social media
  • Spotlight on website and social media



**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

Snapshot
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

  • General admission tickets for 6 guests

  • Logo on photobooth station and all digital photos sent to guests

  • Spotlight on website and social media



**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

Valet
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

  • General admission tickets for 6 guests

  • Logo displayed at valet station and printed on valet cards

  • Spotlight on website and social media



**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

Wine Pull
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • General admission tickets for 6 guests
  • Logo displayed at Wine Pull table
  • Logo on slideshow, print materials, and website



**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

Print
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

  • General admission tickets for 4 guests

  • Premier logo placement on all printed materials

  • Spotlight on website and social media



**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

Pit Stop
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

  • General admission tickets for 4 guests

  • Logo or ad in bathrooms and bathroom attendant station(s) (opportunity to get creative!)

  • Spotlight on website and social media



**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

Welcome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

  • General admission tickets for 2 guests

  • Logo placement at the welcome drink station

  • Spotlight on website and social media



**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

Steadfast Supporter
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

For those who believe steady, faithful giving builds strong futures. Your gift strengthens our volunteer programs and allows for immediate responses to emergency needs.

  • Designated event table & VIP tasting tickets for 8 guests

  • Named recognition on event slideshow and step-and-repeat (optional as desired)

  • Spotlight on website and social media (optional as desired)

  • $1,000 in bonus casino chips per guest

  • Symbolic gift or Donor Bench in our future “Village Garden” tribute

  • Invitation to future volunteer days and future events

  • Recognition in our 2025 annual Community Impact Report (optional as desired)

    **The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**
Quiet Champion
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Give quietly. Impact loudly. Perfect for foundations or families who want to make a meaningful difference without fanfare.

  • Designated event table & VIP tasting tickets for 6 guests

  • Named recognition on event slideshow and step-and-repeat (optional as desired)

  • Spotlight on website and social media (optional as desired)

  • $1,000 in bonus casino chips per guest

  • Invitation to future volunteer days and future events

  • Recognition in our 2025 annual Community Impact Report (optional as desired)

    Customized plaque with donor name (if desired) to display at the new OFFC location

    **The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**
Roots of Care
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Where lasting change begins. This sponsorship supports the day-to-day essentials for children in care—from diapers and pajamas to hygiene kits and backpacks—ensuring no child goes without the basics.

  • General admission tickets for 6 guests

  • Spotlight on website and social media (optional as desired)

  • Invitation to future volunteer days and future events

  • Recognition in our 2025 annual Community Impact Report (optional as desired)

  • Customized plaque with donor name (if desired) to display at the new OFFC location



**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

Helping Hands
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A meaningful gift with immediate impact. This entry-level sponsorship helps stock emergency kits for children entering foster care with nothing. Your gift brings comfort in a time of uncertainty.

  • General admission tickets for 2 guests

  • A thank-you letter with a story from a caregiver or volunteer

  • Recognition in our 2025 annual Community Impact Report (optional as desired)

  • Customized plaque with donor name (if desired) to display at the new OFFC location

**The additional suggested fee for submitting your sponsorship online with Zeffy is not required! Please reach out if you would like to submit your sponsorship via ACH, Check or another payment form.**

