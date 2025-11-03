Raise Your Glass: Nail Stories on Screen, presented by Museum of Nails & DND Gel, Brooklyn

About this event
Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn (address email post registration)
Thank you for being part of this community. Your support helps show that nail culture is worth being celebrated and preserved.
Includes Museum of Nails sticker as a small thank-you and symbol of the culture you’re helping preserve.
At this ticket tier, your donation supports our work to record oral histories, interview artists, and build the living archive so these narratives are never lost. You keep the stories alive.
Includes limited edition pink glass nail file + a Museum of Nails sticker as a token of appreciation for investing in the future of beauty culture.
At this ticket tier, your donation funds new programming, workshops, exhibitions, and creative opportunities that expand how nail culture is seen, valued, and honored. You help create what comes next.
Limited number of free community-access tickets for anyone who needs one.
